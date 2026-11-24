"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE is Now Playing at Griffin Theatre
Dorothy Milne directs the revival, with music and lyrics by George Howe and a book by William Massolia.
Chicago's Griffin Theatre Company is presenting THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE, the revival of 2024's world premiere hit musical based on the classic Christmas novel by Gail Rock. Check out photos below!
The production is running November 21 - December 27, 2026 at Theater Wit, 1229 West Belmont Avenue in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Opening is Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 2:30p.m.
Directed by Dorothy Milne, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE includes music and lyrics by George Howe, and book by William Massolia.
Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow
Sandy Snyder as Grandma Mills, Molly Clemente as Carla Mae, Julia Limoncelli as Addie Mills
Allyriane Huq as Tanya Smithers, Annalie Ciolino as Gloria Cott, Scott Danielson as Mr. Brady, Molly Clemente as Carla Mae, Julia Limoncelli as Addie Mills
Annalie Ciolino as Gloria Cott, Aaron Warrow as Delmer Doakes, Donio as Billy Wild, Allyriane Huq as Tanya Smithers, Molly Clemente as Carla Mae
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