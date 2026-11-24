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Chicago's Griffin Theatre Company is presenting THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE, the revival of 2024's world premiere hit musical based on the classic Christmas novel by Gail Rock. Check out photos below!

The production is running November 21 - December 27, 2026 at Theater Wit, 1229 West Belmont Avenue in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Opening is Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 2:30p.m.

Directed by Dorothy Milne, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE includes music and lyrics by George Howe, and book by William Massolia.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow



Sandy Snyder as Grandma Mills, Molly Clemente as Carla Mae, Julia Limoncelli as Addie Mills

Allyriane Huq as Tanya Smithers, Annalie Ciolino as Gloria Cott, Scott Danielson as Mr. Brady, Molly Clemente as Carla Mae, Julia Limoncelli as Addie Mills

Annalie Ciolino as Gloria Cott, Aaron Warrow as Delmer Doakes, Donio as Billy Wild, Allyriane Huq as Tanya Smithers, Molly Clemente as Carla Mae

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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