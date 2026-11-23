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PrideArts is presenting CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne, featuring alternating same-sex casts, through December 13, 2026, at the Hoover-Leppen Theatre at Center on Halsted in Chicago. See photos from the production below!

Co-directed by PrideArts Artistic Director Jay Españo and Managing Director Amber Mandley, the production features both male-male and female-female casts performing Payne's exploration of love, relationships and the possibilities of the multiverse.

Originally written for a male and female couple, Constellations premiered in London in 2012 and made its Broadway debut in 2015. A 2021 London revival explored alternate casting configurations, including a male-male pairing. PrideArts expands on that approach with two same-sex casts performing the work on alternating dates.

The male cast, directed by Españo, features Españo as Manuel and Skyler Tipton as Roland. Españo's recent directing credits with PrideArts include A New Brain and [title of show], while his acting credits include The King and I, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and The Romance of Magno Rubio. Tipton recently appeared in Changing Channels with City Lit Theater and Advance Man with Strawdog Theatre Company.

The female cast, directed by Mandley, features Shannon Bachelder as Marianne and Hannah Green as Rona. Bachelder's Chicago theatre credits include POTUS, or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive and A Bright Room Called Day. Green recently appeared in Five Women Wearing the Same Dress with St. Sebastian Players.

Understudies for the male cast include Myles Mathews as Manuel and Brenden Zwiebel as Roland, with an understudy performance scheduled for Friday, December 4, at 7 p.m. The female cast understudies are Maren Rosenberg as Rona and Elyssa Treviño as Marianne, with their understudy performance scheduled for Sunday, December 6, at 7 p.m.

The production team includes scenic designer Devin Meseke, costume designer Molly Marie McBride, lighting designer Emma Berry, sound designer Ian Zempel, projections designer Jason Woodworth-Hou, intimacy coordinator Paulina Martz, technical director Hailey Blakckstone, dialect coach Nilufar Zaifi, ASL consultant Abigail Vogeler, lead electrician Jay Sanders and stage manager Claire McLewin.

Constellations follows the evolving relationship between a physicist and a beekeeper through a series of nonlinear scenes exploring alternate realities. As the characters experience different versions of their relationship, the play examines how seemingly small decisions can lead to dramatically different outcomes, from love and happiness to heartbreak and loss.

Performances take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with additional Saturday matinees on November 28 and December 5 and 12. Additional Sunday evening performances are scheduled for December 6 and 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for regular performances and $25 for previews, with a $5 discount available for seniors and students.

The Hoover-Leppen Theatre is located at Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted Street in Chicago. Tickets and additional information are available at www.pridearts.org or by calling 773-661-0770.

Photo Credit: Logan and Candice Conner, Oomphotography



Hannah Green (Left), Shannon Bachelder (Right).

Jay Españo (left), Skyler Tipton (right).

Shannon Bachelder (Top). Hannah Green (Bottom).

Jay Españo (left), Skyler Tipton (right).

Hannah Green (Left), Shannon Bachelder (Right).

Skyler Tipton (left), Jay Españo (right).

Hannah Green (Top)., Shannon Bachelder (Bottom).

Jay Españo (left), Skyler Tipton (right).

Shannon Bachelder (Left), Hannah Green (Right).

Jay Españo (left), Skyler Tipton (right).

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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