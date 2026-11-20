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Photos: Michael Moreland Milligan to Lead A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Aurora's Paramount Theatre
Michael Moreland Milligan stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in Trent Stork's new adaptation of the Dickens holiday classic.
Paramount Theatre's new production of A Christmas Carol is now playing in downtown Aurora, Illinois, through January 3, 2027. Get a first look at the production in the photos below!
Michael Moreland Milligan makes his Paramount Theatre debut as Ebenezer Scrooge in the reimagined adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday classic, adapted and directed by Trent Stork.
Stork, a two-time Jeff Award-winning director whose Paramount credits include Kinky Boots and Come From Away, has created a new staging of the holiday tale specifically for the Paramount stage. The production features live music, dance numbers and the familiar characters of Dickens' story.
The cast includes Scott Westerman as Jacob Marley, Isabel Arianna Romero-Rodriguez as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jared David Michael Grant as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Ben Dow as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.
Also featured are Torben Mularski as Little Scrooge, Morgan Michelle Barber as Fran, Will Lidke as Young Scrooge, Angel Alzeidan as Belle, Schyler Vargas as Fred, Russell Konstans as Mr. Fezziwig and Michelle Duffy as Mrs. Fezziwig.
Shawn Pfautsch portrays Bob Cratchit, with Julian Totleben as Tiny Tim.
The production follows Scrooge as he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and three spirits who guide him through his past, present and future, offering him a chance to change his life.
A Christmas Carol continues through January 3, 2027, at Paramount Theatre, located at 23 E. Galena Boulevard in downtown Aurora.
For tickets and additional information, visit paramountaurora.com/ or call (630) 896-6666.
Photo Credit: Boris Martin and Adam Cannon.
Michael Moreland Milligan
Michael Moreland Milligan
Michael Moreland Milligan, Scott Westerman
Isabel Arianna Romero-Rodriguez, Michael Moreland Milligan
Isabel Arianna Romero-Rodriguez, Michael Moreland Milligan, Torben Mularski, Morgan Michelle Barber
Angel Alzeidan, Will Lidke, and Company
Michael Moreland Milligan, Jared David Michael Grant
Jared David Michael Grant
Jared David Michael Grant
Michael Moreland Milligan, Schyler Vargas, Angel Alzeidan and company
The Company of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
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