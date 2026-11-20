NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Paramount Theatre's new production of A Christmas Carol is now playing in downtown Aurora, Illinois, through January 3, 2027. Get a first look at the production in the photos below!

Michael Moreland Milligan makes his Paramount Theatre debut as Ebenezer Scrooge in the reimagined adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday classic, adapted and directed by Trent Stork.

Stork, a two-time Jeff Award-winning director whose Paramount credits include Kinky Boots and Come From Away, has created a new staging of the holiday tale specifically for the Paramount stage. The production features live music, dance numbers and the familiar characters of Dickens' story.

The cast includes Scott Westerman as Jacob Marley, Isabel Arianna Romero-Rodriguez as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jared David Michael Grant as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Ben Dow as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

Also featured are Torben Mularski as Little Scrooge, Morgan Michelle Barber as Fran, Will Lidke as Young Scrooge, Angel Alzeidan as Belle, Schyler Vargas as Fred, Russell Konstans as Mr. Fezziwig and Michelle Duffy as Mrs. Fezziwig.

Shawn Pfautsch portrays Bob Cratchit, with Julian Totleben as Tiny Tim.

The production follows Scrooge as he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and three spirits who guide him through his past, present and future, offering him a chance to change his life.

A Christmas Carol continues through January 3, 2027, at Paramount Theatre, located at 23 E. Galena Boulevard in downtown Aurora.

For tickets and additional information, visit paramountaurora.com/ or call (630) 896-6666.

Photo Credit: Boris Martin and Adam Cannon.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 4 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming