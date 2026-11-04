 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises $68,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala

The annual event welcomed 225 guests and honored five individuals and organizations for their contributions to Chicago's theater community.

By:

On October 19, 2026, the League of Chicago Theatres welcomed 225 guests to its annual Spotlight Gala, raising $68,000 to support programs that uplift Chicagoland’s member theatre companies. See photos from the event.

Themed “Unmask the Night, Embrace the Drama,” the celebratory evening was held at City Hall – Recess, 838 W. Kinzie St., and brought together artists, administrators, and advocates to celebrate the strength of the local theater community.

The evening featured show-stopping live musical numbers that drew standing ovations from the crowd. Performances included selections from Broadway In Chicago and Kokandy Productions’ co-production of Jekyll & Hyde, Kokandy’s current hit Sunday in the Park with George, and 3rd Dimension Performance Group’s powerful production, 1619. DJ Nosha Luv kept the energy high throughout the night with music on the dance floor.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to five recipients who shape the landscape of Chicago theater:

  • Tribute Award was presented to Luther Goins for his dedicated service to the theater community.
  • Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Ron OJ Parson in recognition of his extraordinary career and artistic impact.
  • Philanthropic Award went to Ellen Placey Wadey of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, honoring her profound professional and personal contributions to the arts.
  • Broadway In Chicago Backstage Champion Award was awarded to Mia Park, Artistic Director of Asian American Arts Chicago, for her tireless advocacy of Asian American artists.
  • Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award was presented to Red Theater for its innovative work and vision.

In their acceptance speeches, the Broadway In Chicago Award recipients called for continued inclusivity and connectivity, emphasizing the vital power of togetherness within performance spaces. With a diverse membership of over 230 theatres, the League of Chicago Theatres utilizes events like the Spotlight Gala to bridge gaps, connect job seekers with artists, and build opportunities across companies of all sizes.

In addition to the live performances and presentations, the evening included a cocktail reception, a raffle with more than 20 prize packages, a light dinner and dessert bar, all adding to the dramatic and elegant spirit of the night.

Photo Credit: Glitter Guts

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 1 of 28


Faye Ryan, Debra Strong

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 2 of 28


Ellen Placey Wadey, Michelle Boone, Luther Goins

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 3 of 28


Dj Nosha Luv

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 4 of 28


Guests

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 5 of 28


Guests Audience

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 6 of 28


Floriana Talyamsky, Mathilde Marsot, Kennedy Free

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 7 of 28


Felicia Fields, Ron Himes, David Adams

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 8 of 28


Marissa Lynn, Jones Honoree, Mia Park

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 9 of 28


Marissa Jones

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 10 of 28


League Of Chicago Theatres Staff

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 11 of 28


Larry Baker, Tony Bondoc

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 12 of 28


Kokandy Productions

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 13 of 28


Ivan Vega

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 14 of 28


Heidi Thompson Saunders, Cruz Gonzalez Cadel

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 15 of 28


Ron OJ Parson

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 16 of 28


Ron Himes, Alexis Roston, Kelvin Roston Jr

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 17 of 28


Mica Cole

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 18 of 28


Mathilde Marsot, Alexis Davis

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 19 of 28


Marissa Lynn Jones, Luther Goins, Alexis Davis

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 20 of 28


Ted Williams

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 21 of 28


Spotlight Award Honorees

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 22 of 28


Sheila Tucker

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 23 of 28


Room

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 24 of 28


Crowdworks Fine Arts Building

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 25 of 28


Clare Brennan, Marissa Jones, Whatt Kent

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 26 of 28


Christine Houston

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 27 of 28


Alfred Wilson, Marissa Jones

Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises ,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala — photo 28 of 28


Dimension Group



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS

Adirondack Chair Circle in Chicago Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift in Chicago Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
Million Dollar Quartet in Chicago Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
The Christmas Carol in Chicago The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna in Chicago Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
When We Were Young and Unafraid in Chicago When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf in Chicago for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/08-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Bach's Mass in B Minor in Chicago Bach's Mass in B Minor
Symphony Center (11/23-11/23)
Steve Solomon's My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm in Therapy in Chicago Steve Solomon's My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm in Therapy
ECC Arts Center (4/09-4/09)
Holiday SINGO! in Chicago Holiday SINGO!
Raue Center for the Arts (11/10-11/10)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You