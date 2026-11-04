Photos: League of Chicago Theatres Raises $68,000 at 2026 Spotlight Gala

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On October 19, 2026, the League of Chicago Theatres welcomed 225 guests to its annual Spotlight Gala, raising $68,000 to support programs that uplift Chicagoland’s member theatre companies. See photos from the event.

Themed “Unmask the Night, Embrace the Drama,” the celebratory evening was held at City Hall – Recess, 838 W. Kinzie St., and brought together artists, administrators, and advocates to celebrate the strength of the local theater community.

The evening featured show-stopping live musical numbers that drew standing ovations from the crowd. Performances included selections from Broadway In Chicago and Kokandy Productions’ co-production of Jekyll & Hyde, Kokandy’s current hit Sunday in the Park with George, and 3rd Dimension Performance Group’s powerful production, 1619. DJ Nosha Luv kept the energy high throughout the night with music on the dance floor.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to five recipients who shape the landscape of Chicago theater:

Tribute Award was presented to Luther Goins for his dedicated service to the theater community.

Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Ron OJ Parson in recognition of his extraordinary career and artistic impact.

Philanthropic Award went to Ellen Placey Wadey of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, honoring her profound professional and personal contributions to the arts.

Broadway In Chicago Backstage Champion Award was awarded to Mia Park, Artistic Director of Asian American Arts Chicago, for her tireless advocacy of Asian American artists.

Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award was presented to Red Theater for its innovative work and vision.

In their acceptance speeches, the Broadway In Chicago Award recipients called for continued inclusivity and connectivity, emphasizing the vital power of togetherness within performance spaces. With a diverse membership of over 230 theatres, the League of Chicago Theatres utilizes events like the Spotlight Gala to bridge gaps, connect job seekers with artists, and build opportunities across companies of all sizes.

In addition to the live performances and presentations, the evening included a cocktail reception, a raffle with more than 20 prize packages, a light dinner and dessert bar, all adding to the dramatic and elegant spirit of the night.

Photo Credit: Glitter Guts



Faye Ryan, Debra Strong

Ellen Placey Wadey, Michelle Boone, Luther Goins

Dj Nosha Luv

Guests

Guests Audience

Floriana Talyamsky, Mathilde Marsot, Kennedy Free

Felicia Fields, Ron Himes, David Adams

Marissa Lynn, Jones Honoree, Mia Park

Marissa Jones

League Of Chicago Theatres Staff

Larry Baker, Tony Bondoc

Kokandy Productions

Ivan Vega

Heidi Thompson Saunders, Cruz Gonzalez Cadel

Ron OJ Parson

Ron Himes, Alexis Roston, Kelvin Roston Jr

Mica Cole

Mathilde Marsot, Alexis Davis

Marissa Lynn Jones, Luther Goins, Alexis Davis

Ted Williams

Spotlight Award Honorees

Sheila Tucker

Room

Crowdworks Fine Arts Building

Clare Brennan, Marissa Jones, Whatt Kent

Christine Houston

Alfred Wilson, Marissa Jones

Dimension Group

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