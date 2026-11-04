Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Porchlight Music Theatre

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The award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre will present the first mainstage production of its 32nd season, Little Shop of Horrors. Check out photos of the production.

Directed by Porchlight's Elaine Cohen and Arlen Ruben Artistic Director, Michael Weber with choreography by Nataki Rennie and music direction by David Fiorello.

For more than four decades, this Tony Award-winning musical has delighted millions of fans around the world with the funny and frightening story of the shy shop assistant, his coworker crush and a mysterious, carnivorous plant.

Written by the powerhouse team of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast and Aladdin), Little Shop of Horrors takes audiences on a wild trip where love and world domination meet at a Skid Row floral shop.

The first fully staged production presented in Porchlight's new home, the historic Biograph Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave, runs November 5 - December 13, 2026. The press opening is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker



Donnalesly Fondjo, Kiana J. Beverly, Aneesah Jemei

Steve Mcdonagh, Andrew Linden

Adam Fane

Alina Taber

Andrew Linden

Andrew Linden

Donnalesly Fondjo, Aneesah Jemei, and Kiana J. Beverly

The Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

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