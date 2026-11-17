"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Inside Dawn Theatre Project's UNFINISHED ISLAND SONGS Exploring Taiwanese Immigrant Experiences
The production blends dance, theatre, music, and audience participation, with original Amis lyrics by Irene Lo.
Dawn Theatre Project presented UNFINISHED ISLAND SONGS, an interdisciplinary dance-theatre production exploring the complex experiences of Taiwanese immigrants, May 8-10, 2026, at The Wirtz Center Chicago Abbott Hall Black Box.
Developed through stories and interviews with Taiwanese immigrants, UNFINISHED ISLAND SONGS explores themes of cultural identity, displacement, belonging, resilience, and the evolving meaning of home.
Blending movement, theatrical elements, music, and interactive audience engagement, the production invites audiences to encounter Taiwanese culture while reflecting on their own experiences of identity and community.
Directed by Chih-Jou Cheng, the production features Chih-Jou Cheng, Chih-Hsien Lin, and Irene Lo, with original choreography by Cheng and Lin and Lo as Lead Singer. The musical component features original compositions by Miranda Su, alongside original Amis lyrics by Lo, who also serves as the production's Indigenous singing coach, bringing cultural and vocal authenticity to the work.
The artistic team features Scenic & Costume Designer Gin Yung-Hsin Ko, Lighting Designer Seojung Jang, Set Technical Designer Pei-Yu Hung, Videographer & Video Editor Blake Huang, Project Manager Wisdom Murray, Lighting Design Assistant Isabella Castro, Lighting Technical Support Daphne Agosin.
Through its integration of dance, theatre, music, visual storytelling, and audience participation, UNFINISHED ISLAND SONGS creates space for cross-cultural dialogue and examines how immigrant communities preserve their cultural identities while building new connections in unfamiliar lands.
The production is presented by Dawn Theatre Project, with fiscal sponsorship from Ishti Collective.
Photo Credit: Dawn Theatre Project
Final Bow
The Cast and Creative Team of Unfinished Island Songs
Chih-Jou Cheng
Chih-Jou Cheng
Chih-Jou Cheng
Chih-Hsien Lin
Chih-Hsien Lin
Chih-Hsien Lin & Chih-Jou Cheng
Chih-Jou Cheng & Chih-Hsien Lin
Pei-Yu Hung
Irene Lo (Photo by Gin Ko)
Chih-Jou Cheng & Chih-Hsien Lin (Photo by Gin Ko)
Taiwanese Night Market Set Design
Nostalgic Taiwanese Childhood Snacks and Toys
Taiwanese Snacks and Popcorn Chicken
Chinese Chess
Taiwanese Glove Puppets
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