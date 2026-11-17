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Dawn Theatre Project presented UNFINISHED ISLAND SONGS, an interdisciplinary dance-theatre production exploring the complex experiences of Taiwanese immigrants, May 8-10, 2026, at The Wirtz Center Chicago Abbott Hall Black Box.

Developed through stories and interviews with Taiwanese immigrants, UNFINISHED ISLAND SONGS explores themes of cultural identity, displacement, belonging, resilience, and the evolving meaning of home.

Blending movement, theatrical elements, music, and interactive audience engagement, the production invites audiences to encounter Taiwanese culture while reflecting on their own experiences of identity and community.

Directed by Chih-Jou Cheng, the production features Chih-Jou Cheng, Chih-Hsien Lin, and Irene Lo, with original choreography by Cheng and Lin and Lo as Lead Singer. The musical component features original compositions by Miranda Su, alongside original Amis lyrics by Lo, who also serves as the production's Indigenous singing coach, bringing cultural and vocal authenticity to the work.

The artistic team features Scenic & Costume Designer Gin Yung-Hsin Ko, Lighting Designer Seojung Jang, Set Technical Designer Pei-Yu Hung, Videographer & Video Editor Blake Huang, Project Manager Wisdom Murray, Lighting Design Assistant Isabella Castro, Lighting Technical Support Daphne Agosin.

Through its integration of dance, theatre, music, visual storytelling, and audience participation, UNFINISHED ISLAND SONGS creates space for cross-cultural dialogue and examines how immigrant communities preserve their cultural identities while building new connections in unfamiliar lands.

The production is presented by Dawn Theatre Project, with fiscal sponsorship from Ishti Collective.

Photo Credit: Dawn Theatre Project



Final Bow

The Cast and Creative Team of Unfinished Island Songs

Chih-Jou Cheng

Chih-Jou Cheng

Chih-Jou Cheng

Chih-Hsien Lin

Chih-Hsien Lin

Chih-Hsien Lin & Chih-Jou Cheng

Chih-Jou Cheng & Chih-Hsien Lin

Pei-Yu Hung

Irene Lo (Photo by Gin Ko)

Chih-Jou Cheng & Chih-Hsien Lin (Photo by Gin Ko)

Taiwanese Night Market Set Design

Nostalgic Taiwanese Childhood Snacks and Toys

Taiwanese Snacks and Popcorn Chicken

Chinese Chess

Taiwanese Glove Puppets

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