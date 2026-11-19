"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Oil Lamp Theater
Performances will run through December 27.
Oil Lamp Theater is presenting the final production in its 2026 season, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, now playing through December 27. Get a first look at production photos!
Experience holiday cheer with Frank Capra's beloved classic, It's A Wonderful Life, reimagined as a Live Radio Play, complete with foley sound effects and set in Oil Lamp Theater's WBFR radio studio.
Audiences are invited to journey to Bedford Falls, where George Bailey's troubles lead him to wish he was never born. Clarence, an angel sent to intervene, steps in to make his wishes come true and George quickly learns just how blessed he is and how many lives he has touched.
The cast of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play includes Ethan Smith (he/him, Jake Laurents); India Huy (she/her, Sally Applewhite); Chase Wheaton-Werle (he/him, Freddie Filmore); Baxter Konstans (he/him, Harry "Jazzbo" Haywood); Julia Hope Budd (she/her, Lana Sherwood); Anthony Augustine (he/him, Foley Artist); Christopher Ratliff (he/him, U/S Jake Laurents); Aly Mackenzie (she/her, U/S Sally Applewhite); Neil Figuracion (any, U/S Freddie Filmore); Payton Nesci (he/him, U/S Harry "Jazzbo" Haywood); Katherine Abel (she/her, U/S Lana Sherwood) and John N Williams (he/him, U/S Foley Artist).
Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska/Gosia Photography
Chase Wheaton-Werle, India Huy and Anthony Augustine
Ethan Smith and India Huy
Ethan Smith, Baxter Konstans and Chase Wheaton-Werle
Baxter Konstans, Julia Hope Budd Ethan Smith, India Huy, Anthony Augustine and Chase Wheaton-Werle
Baxter Konstans, Ethan Smith, India Huy and Chase Wheaton-Werle
Julia Hope Budd and Chase Wheaton-Werle
Baxter Konstans, Julia Hope Budd, India Huy, Ethan Smith, Anthony Augustine and Chase Wheaton-Werle
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