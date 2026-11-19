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Oil Lamp Theater is presenting the final production in its 2026 season, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, now playing through December 27. Get a first look at production photos!

Experience holiday cheer with Frank Capra's beloved classic, It's A Wonderful Life, reimagined as a Live Radio Play, complete with foley sound effects and set in Oil Lamp Theater's WBFR radio studio.

Audiences are invited to journey to Bedford Falls, where George Bailey's troubles lead him to wish he was never born. Clarence, an angel sent to intervene, steps in to make his wishes come true and George quickly learns just how blessed he is and how many lives he has touched.

The cast of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play includes Ethan Smith (he/him, Jake Laurents); India Huy (she/her, Sally Applewhite); Chase Wheaton-Werle (he/him, Freddie Filmore); Baxter Konstans (he/him, Harry "Jazzbo" Haywood); Julia Hope Budd (she/her, Lana Sherwood); Anthony Augustine (he/him, Foley Artist); Christopher Ratliff (he/him, U/S Jake Laurents); Aly Mackenzie (she/her, U/S Sally Applewhite); Neil Figuracion (any, U/S Freddie Filmore); Payton Nesci (he/him, U/S Harry "Jazzbo" Haywood); Katherine Abel (she/her, U/S Lana Sherwood) and John N Williams (he/him, U/S Foley Artist).

Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska/Gosia Photography



Chase Wheaton-Werle, India Huy and Anthony Augustine

Ethan Smith and India Huy

Ethan Smith, Baxter Konstans and Chase Wheaton-Werle

Baxter Konstans, Julia Hope Budd Ethan Smith, India Huy, Anthony Augustine and Chase Wheaton-Werle

Baxter Konstans, Ethan Smith, India Huy and Chase Wheaton-Werle

Julia Hope Budd and Chase Wheaton-Werle

Baxter Konstans, Julia Hope Budd, India Huy, Ethan Smith, Anthony Augustine and Chase Wheaton-Werle

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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