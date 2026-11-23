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Citadel Theatre has released new photos from its holiday presentation of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, November 13 – December 13. See photos of the production below.

Brian Parry to lead a cast of five as Mr. Potter and others LAKE FOREST, IL – Citadel will be visited by Clarence the Angel and the beleaguered George Bailey from November 13 – December 13, when the company presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE LIVE RADIO PLAY, based on the perennial favorite holiday film that starred James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore. When the film premiered in 1946, before the television era, it was a common practice for popular films to be performed as live radio plays, and IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE was performed live on CBS's THE LUX RADIO THEATRE with Stewart and Reed recreating their film roles as George and Mary Bailey on December 23, 1947. This radio play adaptation by playwright Joe Landry not only brings the film's beloved story to the stage, but it also recreates the magic of the heyday of radio dramas. The cast of five will play radio actors who are performing all 50 roles of the "radio play within a play," recreating the tension and excitement of performing live before a studio audience and a nationwide radio audience of millions. Jack Hickey, the former Artistic Director of Oak Park Festival Theatre, who directed Citadel's THE COTTAGE in 2024, will return to Citadel to direct. IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY opened on Friday, November 13 after previews on November 11 and 12, and will play through December 13.

Hickey's stellar cast will be led by Brian Parry, known in Chicago for such iconic roles as Willy Loman, King Lear, and Richard Nixon. Parry has been cast in the equally iconic role of the villainous Mr. Potter, created in the film by Barrymore. Jake and Sally – the radio actors playing George and Mary Bailey - will be Jake Harrison Murphy (Puck in BrightSide Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM) and Rachel J. Jones (seen earlier this year in Writers Theatre's LEOPOLDSTADT, and as Juliet in Oak Park Theatre's ROMEO AND JULIET). Parry, along with John Dooley (of Citadel's ADMISSIONS and THE COTTAGE) and Cait Kelly (of POOR BEHAVIOR and CRY IT OUT with Oil Lamp Theatre), will be the radio actors playing all the other characters of the film. Caleb Ryan Jones will create the Foley sound effects and play the radio stage manager. Understudies are Bob Sanders (Freddie/Mr. Potter and others), Zach Kunde (Harry, Jake/George Bailey and others) and Ariel Dooley (Sally/Mary Bailey). The final cast members, it should be noted, will be the Citadel audiences themselves – who will play the studio audience.

The IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE design team that will take audiences back to a radio studio of the 1940's includes Jeff Award winners Bob Knuth (Scenic Design) and Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design); Joel Zishuk (Lighting Design), Alex Trinh (Sound Design), and Reiley Duffy (Props Design). Also on the production team are Abby Austin (Stage Manager), Jason Clark (Master Carpenter), Adri Andreolas (Scenic Charge), Natalie Barowsky (Stage Crew), and Scott and Ellen Phelps (Production Managers).

Flex passes, which can be used in any combinations for any Citadel Main Stage shows, are available for four admissions at $140.00, or three admissions for $115.00 or two admissions for $80.00. Preview flex passes are also available for $45 (two shows), $55 (three shows), or $65 (four shows). Subscriptions and single tickets priced at $50 (plus ticketing. Fees) are on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org.

Citadel Theatre is in residence in the West Campus of the Lake Forest School District at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest.

Photo Credit: Ralph Durham



(L-R) Rachel J. Jones and Jake Harrison Murphy

Cait Kelly, Rachel J. Jones, Jake Harrison Murphy, John Dooley and Brian Parry

Jake Harrison Murphy

(L-R) Cait Kelly, Caleb Ryan Jones, Rachel J. Jones and John Dooley

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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