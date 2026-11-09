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Photos: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Chicago Premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre

See photos of Kirsten Fitzgerald, Magdalena Dalzell, Isa Grofsorean, Beck Nolan and Nate Santana.

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A Red Orchid Theatre has opened its 34th Season, exploring the theme of "world on fire," with the Chicago premiere of Will Arbery's politically-charged drama Heroes of the Fourth Turning, directed by Ensemble member dado*, playing October 29 – December 6, 2026. Heroes of the Fourth Turning features Ensemble Member Kirsten Fitzgerald* with Magdalena Dalzell, Isa Grofsorean, Beck Nolan and Nate Santana. Get a first look at production photos!

About the Production:

It's nearing midnight in Wyoming, where four recent graduates have gathered to celebrate their beloved mentor and professor Gina, newly inducted as president of their tiny Catholic liberal arts college. The reunion spirals into spiritual chaos, clashing generational politics and a vicious fight to be understood. Offering grace and disarming clarity, this haunting play speaks to the torn heart of a country at war with itself.

The production team includes Ensemble Member Grant Sabin* (Scenic Designer), Madeleine Shows (Costume Designer), Josiah Croegaert (Lighting Designer), Ethan Korvne (Composer & Sound Designer), Eel Black (Props Designer), Chels Morgan (Violence & Intimacy Director), Caroline Michele Uy (Dramaturg), Omar Fernandez (Assistant Director), Kira Nutter (Production Manager), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Mark Brown (Master Electrician), JC Widman (Stage Manager) and Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Denotes A Red Orchid Theatre Ensemble Member

Photo credit: Evan Hanover

Photos: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Chicago Premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre — photo 1 of 17


Beck Nolan, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Nate Santana, Magdalena Dalzell and Isa Grofsorean

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Beck Nolan and Isa Grofsorean

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Nate Santana and Magdalena Dalzell

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Magdalena Dalzell, Beck Nolan and Nate Santana

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Beck Nolan, Isa Grofsorean, Magdalena Dalzell and Nate Santana

Photos: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Chicago Premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre — photo 6 of 17


Beck Nolan, Nate Santana, Magdalena Dalzell and Kirsten Fitzgerald

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Beck Nolan, Magdalena Dalzell, Nate Santana and Isa Grofsorean

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Kirsten Fitzgerald, Isa Grofsorean and Beck Nolan

Photos: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Chicago Premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre — photo 9 of 17


Beck Nolan and Nate Santana

Photos: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Chicago Premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre — photo 10 of 17


Nate Santana and Magdalena Dalzell

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Beck Nolan and Isa Grofsorean

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Nate Santana, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Magdalena Dalzell and Isa Grofsorean

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Kirsten Fitzgerald

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Isa Grofsorean, Nate Santana, Magdalena Dalzell and Beck Nolan

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Magdalena Dalzell and Beck Nolan

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Nate Santana, Magdalena Dalzell and Isa Grofsorean

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Magdalena Dalzell, Nate Santana and Beck Nolan

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