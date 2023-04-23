Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre

Performances run through June 4.

Apr. 23, 2023  

Paramount Theatre has announced its roster for School of Rock, the Chicago professional regional premiere of the good-time musical based on the hit Jack Black movie, featuring new music from the genius mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Trent Stork. Performances run through June 4. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666.

Check out a first look at the production below!

Nick Druzbanski plays wannabe-rocker-Dewey Finn-turned-substitute teacher-Ned Schneebly. Druzbanski's signature roles at Paramount to date include Franz in Rock of Ages, LeFou in Beauty and the Beast, and ensemble roles in Groundhog Day and Kinky Boots.

Seven amazing lead young actor/singer/musicians have pledged allegiance to the band of Mr. Schneebly: Julia Dale (Katie), Omi Lichtenstein (Summer Hathaway), David Mattle (Freddy Hamilton), Jaxon Mitchell (Billy Sanford), Kayla Norris (Tomika Spencer-Williams), Leighton Tantillo (Lawrence) and Julian Wanderer (Zack Mooneyham). And yes, they will all play their own instruments live in the show.

Factor in four favorite Chicago actors in other adults roles: Jackson Evans (Ned Schneebly), Veronica Garza (Rosalie Mullins), Lucy Godinez (Patti Di Marco) and Mary Robin Roth (Ms. Sheinkopf), and 13 ensemble members: Alex Benoit, Alley Ellis, Andrés Enriquez, Dakota Hughes, Greta Kleckner, Em Modaff, Timothy Michael Quinn, Jason Richards, Andrew Sickel, Allison Sill, Ana Silva, Ryan Stajmiger and Christopher Wayland.

Plus 14 more kids rotating on stage as schoolmates and roadies: Charlie Long and Savannah Lumar (AJ); Lily Martens and Roxy Salzman (Jamie), Gabriel Solis and Eli Vander Griend (Madison), Maya Keane and Clare Wols (Marcy), Elias Totleben and Levi Merlo (Mason), Meena Sood and Genevieve Jane (Shonelle), and Naya Rosalie James and Annabel Finch (Sophie).

And that's a full 39-member cast for Paramount's 11th Broadway Series finale, with a 7-member live band in the orchestra pit.

Performances run through June 4: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (exception: No 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 12). Single tickets are $28 to $79.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days. For group discounts, contact Melissa Striedl, melissas@paramountarts.com or (630) 723-2461.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Veronica Garza

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski and Jackson Evans

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski, Julian Wanderer, David Mattle, Gabriel Solis, Leighton Tantillo, Naya Rosalie James, Charlie Long, Elias Totleben, Julia Dale, Omi Lichtenstein, Jaxon Mitchell, Meena Sood, and Maya Keane

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski and Omi Lichtenstein

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Julia Dale and Nick Druzbanski

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Julia Dale, Kayla Norris, Elias Totleben, Meena Sood, Jaxon Mitchell, Lily Martens, David Mattle, Gabriel Solisa??, Julian Wanderer, Naya Rosalie James, Maya Keane and Charlie Long

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski, David Mattle, Leighton Tantillo, Julia Dale, Omi Lichtenstein, and Julian Wanderer

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski and Julian Wanderer

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Cast

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Naya Rosalie James, David Mattle, Meena Sood, Maya Keane, Julian Wanderer, Lily Martens, Jaxon Mitchell, Gabriel Solisa??, Elias Totleben, Charlie Long, and Omi Lichenstein

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Julian Wanderer, Nick Druzbanski and Julia Dale

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Kayla Norris, Maya Keane, and Meena Sood

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
a??Gabriel Solisa??, Charlie Long, Omi Lichenstein, Lily Martens, Jaxon Mitchell and Elias Totelbena??

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Jaxon Mitchell

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski, David Mattle, Omi Lichtenstein, Julia Dale, and Julian Wanderer

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Mary Robin Roth and David Mattle

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Leighton Tantillo

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Nick Druzbanski




Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL Photo
Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL
What did our critic think of SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL?
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Auroras RiverEdge Park This Summer Photo
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbags I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7 Photo
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24 Photo
Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24
Chicago Opera Theater (COT), Chicago's foremost producer of new and reimagined opera, has announced its 50th Anniversary season in 2023/24. Reflecting on the company's first fifty years, the golden anniversary offers all the hallmarks that have made COT a staple in the Chicago community and the greater opera world including World Premieres, boldly reimagined classics from the opera canon, and underperformed masterpieces.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount TheatrePhotos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
April 23, 2023

Get a look at production photos from Paramount Theatre's production of School of Rock!
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This SummerFlo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
April 21, 2023

Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
April 21, 2023

Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night
April 20, 2023

Mark your calendars for Raue Center For The Arts’ Membership Appreciation and Discount Night, May 11, 2023, from 4 pm - 7 pm. And now offering online sales! Members can take advantage of the same savings online from 8 pm to midnight by visiting rauecenter.org and using code ON37MAD.
Downstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort ShowcaseDownstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase
April 19, 2023

Downstage Arts presents its Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase and Fundraiser! The event will be hosted by Broadway star Desi Oakley, and featuring all of the Teen Cohort members.
share