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American Blues Theater is presenting its 25th Anniversary production of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra's film and directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run through December 27, 2026. Get a first look at photos!

It's a Wonderful Life is a quarter-century Chicago tradition. With its first production in 2004, this marks the 25th anniversary of this original, holiday hit, making it the second longest-running holiday play in the entire city of Chicago. It is the longest running production of It's a Wonderful Life in the nation as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Frank Capra's classic film.

George Bailey - the Everyman from small town Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure were stopped by family obligation and civic duty - has fallen onto desperate times. Only a miracle can save him from despair. The annual production will feature favorite American Blues actors. For 25 years, American Blues has treated audiences to a live retelling of the Frank Capra classic in a 1940s radio broadcast tradition, making It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! a Chicago tradition as the city's second-longest running holiday production!

The cast of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! includes Audrey Billings* (Mary Bailey & others), Manny Buckley* (Joseph & others), Dara Cameron* (Violet & others), Ian Paul Custer* (Clarence/Mr. Potter & others), Michael Mahler* (George Bailey), Zack Schultz* (Harry & others), J.G. Smith* (Foley & others) and Lauren Vogel* (musician & others). Molly Hernandez* is the understudy. This is the first year since the inaugural reading that every cast member is a company member.

*Denotes ensemble member or artistic affiliate of American Blues Theater

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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