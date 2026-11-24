"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO! at American Blues Theater
The production stars Michael Mahler as George Bailey and Audrey Billings as Mary Bailey.
American Blues Theater is presenting its 25th Anniversary production of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra's film and directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run through December 27, 2026. Get a first look at photos!
It's a Wonderful Life is a quarter-century Chicago tradition. With its first production in 2004, this marks the 25th anniversary of this original, holiday hit, making it the second longest-running holiday play in the entire city of Chicago. It is the longest running production of It's a Wonderful Life in the nation as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Frank Capra's classic film.
George Bailey - the Everyman from small town Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure were stopped by family obligation and civic duty - has fallen onto desperate times. Only a miracle can save him from despair. The annual production will feature favorite American Blues actors. For 25 years, American Blues has treated audiences to a live retelling of the Frank Capra classic in a 1940s radio broadcast tradition, making It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! a Chicago tradition as the city's second-longest running holiday production!
The cast of It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! includes Audrey Billings* (Mary Bailey & others), Manny Buckley* (Joseph & others), Dara Cameron* (Violet & others), Ian Paul Custer* (Clarence/Mr. Potter & others), Michael Mahler* (George Bailey), Zack Schultz* (Harry & others), J.G. Smith* (Foley & others) and Lauren Vogel* (musician & others). Molly Hernandez* is the understudy. This is the first year since the inaugural reading that every cast member is a company member.
*Denotes ensemble member or artistic affiliate of American Blues Theater
J.G. Smith
Manny Buckley, Michael Mahler, Zack Schultz
J.G. Smith, Zack Schultz, Manny Buckley, Michael Mahler, Audrey Billings, Ian Paul Custer, Dara Cameron, Lauren Vogel
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