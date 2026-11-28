Photos: First Look At WHO'S HOLIDAY! Presented By Theater Wit
Starring Veronica Garza, performances will run through December 27th.
Who's Holiday! brings R-rated Cindy-Lou Who back to Theater Wit for her sixth consecutive year of adults-only holiday fun. Check out the photos!
Step inside Chicago’s #1 holiday bedazzled mobile home to meet Cindy Lou-Who, now 40, as she reveals the shocking true story of all the crazy things that happened after her Christmas Eve encounter with the Grinch. Veronica Garza, who earned a Jeff nomination for originating the role in Chicago, and recently won a 2026 Jeff Award for Best Performer in a Supporting Role in Marriott Theatre’s A Little Night Music, is back as Cindy Lou-Who – funny, flirty and foul-mouthed as ever.
First Cindy-Lou welcomes audiences into her mobile home at the base of Mount Crumpit for a festive holiday party. After plying her guests with party snacks and Malort, she spills the green tea about the twisted turns her life took after her Christmas Eve encounter with the Grinch.
Director Christopher Pazdernik returns to direct Wit’s sixth outing of this hilarious, heartfelt holiday comedy by Matthew Lombardo. Also back is Angela Weber Miller’s Jeff Award-winning, Seuss-inspired set. Designers include Shelley Strasser, lights; Uriel Gomez, costumes; Lonnae Hickman, props, and Matthew R. Chase, sound and production manager.
Opening Night is Friday, November 27 at 7 p.m. Performances run through December 27: Saturday, November 28 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, November 29 at 3 p.m.; Monday, November 30 at 7 p.m. (Industry Night); Thursday and Friday, December 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 5 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 6 at 3 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, December 10 and 11 at
7 p.m.; Saturday, December 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 13 at 3 p.m.; Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m., Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday, December 19 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 20 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Tuesday, December 22 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 23 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 26 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: and Sunday, December 27 at 3 p.m. Run time is 70 minutes, no intermission. Tickets are $42-$70. Who’s Holiday! is for adults only. Tickets for children 12 and under are $500. Purchase tickets at theaterwit.org or call the Theater Wit box office, (773) 975-8150.
Photo Credit: Charles Osgood
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