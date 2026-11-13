Photos: Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse to Open 50th Season With A CHRISTMAS CAROL Musical

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Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse opens its golden-anniversary season with a holiday treat for the entire family: Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens' and Alan Menken's A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Kicking off its eagerly anticipated 50th season, Rock Island's beloved dinner theatre will treat audiences to this captivating musical through Dec. 29. This delightful, tune-filled holiday fable will be presented by an incredible cast of professional actors.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL will be presented at Circa '21 through Dec. 29, with performances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday matinées at 1:15 p.m. Pre-show entertainment featuring the theatre's waitstaff the Bootleggers also will precede all performances. Ticket prices are $72 for the Friday-Sunday dinner-and-show productions and $65 for all Wednesday performances. There are also added matinee performances on Dec 10 and 18 and a special show-only matinee performance on Dec. 5. The theater has also added two Thursday evening performances on December 3 & 17. Reduced prices for groups of 12 or more or those 18 and under or 60+ also are available for all performances.

Reservations are available through the Circa '21 ticket office. For reservations, contact the theatre at 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733 ext. 2. You may also make reservations online at circa21.com.

A Broadway adaptation of Charles Dickens' festive 1843 novella, A CHRISTMAS CAROL tells the tale of the curmudgeonly Ebenezer Scrooge. A prosperous businessman, he believes that personal wealth and heartless financial tactics are much more valuable than the friendship, happiness and comfort of those around him. He treats his employee, Bob Cratchit, and his family with the same disdain and coldness that he shows everyone else. Scrooge's miserable nature comes to a crescendo during the Christmas period: Bah! Humbug! However, this Christmas, he is forced to come face to face with his selfish ways when he is confronted by three ghosts on Christmas Eve The Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present and the Ghost of Christmas Future. In the course of one night, Scrooge is forced to recognize his faults and gains the chance to make amends.

Its score by 'The Little Mermaid's' Menken and lyrics and book by 'Ragtime's' Lynn Ahrens, Circa '21's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is being directed by Georgia Kleier, who helmed her first production for the venue this past summer with the dinner theatre's acclaimed revival of 'Fiddler on the Roof.' Area favorite Ron May serves as music director, with additional members of Kleier's creative team including choreographer and assistant artistic director Ashley Becher and producer and Circa '21 owner Dennis Hitchcock.

Portraying Ebenezer Scrooge is the venue's eternally popular Brad Hauskins, who began working at Circa '21 as a member of the Bootleggers in 1987 and has appeared in more than 100 mainstage productions since, including 'Fiddler on the Roof,' 'Shear Madness,' 'Grumpy Old Men: The Musical' and 'The Music Man.' Another familiar performer, Bobby Becher, portrays the much maligned Bob Cratchit, with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future respectively played by Zamar Malik Griffin, John Payonk and Emma Kops.

Also featured among A CHRISTMAS CAROL's gifted ensemble: Peyton Beck; Elise Cameron; Adam Cerny; Kyle DeFauw; Marian Driscoll; Kelsey Sylvia Flowers; Kat Gold; Cassidy Hall; Charlee Hankner; Jax Huntley; Jeremy Littlejohn; Kiera Lynn; Bear Manescalchi; Nox McCarthy; Tate Milton; Maggie Sierra; Tristan Layne Tapscott; Griffin Wilson; Rachel Winter; Tariq Woods; Fulton Young; and ensemble swing performers Lauren Carroll and Topher Elliott.

Circa '21 is thrilled to blend these many talents for a musical delight you won't want to miss and urges audiences to make reservations for what promises to be an unforgettable holiday treat. Some performances are already sold out so reserve soon! Call the Circa '21 ticket office at 309-786-7733 ext. 2 for reservations.













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