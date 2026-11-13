My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Begins Performances at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Directed by Edward Hall, the production features an all-Chicago cast of 14 actors performing in repertory with THE WINTER'S TALE.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater has begun performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Artistic Director Edward Hall, as part of the company's 40th anniversary season. Check out photos of the production below!
The production runs through January 3, 2027, in the Jentes Family Courtyard Theater, where it is being performed in repertory with The Winter's Tale, running through December 12.
Inspired by Shakespeare's original acting company and Chicago Shakespeare Theater's beginnings as Shakespeare Repertory, the two productions feature the same ensemble of 14 Chicago actors performing different roles across both plays. This marks the first time in the theater's history that two productions have been presented in repertory in the Courtyard Theater.
The cast includes Ronald L. Conner, Sean Fortunato, Kevin Gudahl, Dan Haller, Erik Hellman, Chiké Johnson, Kieran McCabe, Felicia Oduh, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Issy van Randwyck, Patty Roache, Grace Steckler, Demetrios Troy, and Jessica Dean Turner.
Audiences will have the opportunity to see both productions on the same day on November 21 and 24 and December 5 and 12.
“Bringing these two plays together with one group of actors is a genuinely exciting prospect,” said Hall. “Audiences will have the rare opportunity of seeing performers switch into completely different roles from one play to another celebrating Chicago's huge well of creative talent.”
Both productions explore themes of love, forgiveness, and transformation through Shakespeare's contrasting worlds of romance, comedy, and magic.
Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker.
Jessica Dean Turner and company
Patty Roache, Sean Fortunato
Jessica Dean Turner and company
Kieran McCabe, Issy Van Randwyck, Demetrios Troy, Ronald L. Conner, Chiké Johnson, Erik Hellman
Dan Haller, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Grace Steckler, Felicia Oduh
Demetrios Troy, Issy Van Randwyk, Kieran McCabe, Erik Hellman, Ronald L. Conner
Patty Roache, Issy Van Randwyck, Kieran McCabe
Patty Roache
Felicia Oduh, Kevin Gudahl, Sean Fortunato, and company
Sean Fortunato, Patty Roache, Jessica Dean Turner, and company
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