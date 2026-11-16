"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: A CLOCKWORK ORANGE: A PLAY WITH MUSIC at The Chopin Theatre
A Clockwork Orange is led by Reilly Oh as Alex DeLarge.
Kokandy Productions is concluding its 2026 Season with A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music, a live adaptation of Anthony Burgess's dystopian novel that brings the cult-classic "horrorshow" to life. Get a first look at production photos!
Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction and original music by Sean Ellis and choreography by Breon Arzell , A Clockwork Orange will play through January 10, 2027 on The Chopin Theatre Mainstage.
A Clockwork Orange is led by Reilly Oh as Alex DeLarge. Hannah Antman (Pete), Jamille Calixte (Georgie) and Ben Harmon (Dim) will portray Alex's band of Droogs, with Robert Hunter Bry, Colin Callahan, Sydney Genco, Jaiden Lindsey, Tommy Thams and Lizzie Williams creating an "ultra-violent" world of doctors, officers, government officials, inmates, milk bar patrons and more. Stone TeSelle understudies Alex Delarge, with swings including Jenni Babisch, Jeff Menezes and Skye Steury
A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a groundbreaking and twisted tale teeming with sexuality and "a bit of the old ultra-violence." As relevant today as when Burgess's book first published in 1962 and when Stanley Kubrick's cult classic film caused a stir in 1971, A Clockwork Orange is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition. And Beethoven.
Photo credit: Evan Hanover
(front center) Reilly Oh with (back, l to r) Lizzie Williams, Robert Hunter Bry, Tommy Thams, Ben Harmon and Sydney Genco
Tommy Thams, Lizzie Williams, Hannah Antman, Ben Harmon, Reilly Oh, Colin Callahan, Jamille Calixte, Jaiden Lindsey, Robert Hunter Bry and Sydney Genco
Hannah Antman, Jamille Calixte and Ben Harmon
Hannah Antman, Jamille Calixte, Reilly Oh and Ben Harmon
(front, l to r) Sydney Genco and Colin Callahan with (back, l to r) Robert Hunter Bry, Tommy Thams, Ben Harmon, Hannah Antman, Reilly Oh and Jamille Calixte
Hannah Antman, Ben Harmon, Reilly Oh, Jamille Calixte and Lizzie Williams
(center) Tommy Thams with (left to right) Ben Harmon, Sydney Genco, Hannah Antman, Colin Callahan, Reilly Oh, Jaiden Lindsey, Robert Hunter Bry and Lizzie Williams
The cast
Lizzie Williams, Hannah Antman, Ben Harmon, Reilly Oh, Colin Callahan, Jamille Calixte, Jaiden Lindsey, Robert Hunter Bry and Tommy Thams
Hannah Antman, Sydney Genco, Colin Callahan, Reilly Oh, Ben Harmon, Tommy Thams, Lizzie Williams, Jaiden Lindsey and Jamille Calixte
(center) Reilly Oh with (left to right) Robert Hunter Bry, Jaiden Lindsey, Colin Callahan, Hannah Antman, Ben Harmon, Jamille Calixte, Tommy Thams, Lizzie Williams and Sydney Genco
(center) Reilly Oh with (left to right) Lizzie Williams, Hannah Antman, Ben Harmon, Colin Callahan, Jamille Calixte, Tommy Thams and Sydney Genco
(front, l to r) Ben Harmon and Reilly Oh with (back, l to r) Hannah Antman and Jamille Calixte
(front, l to r) Hannah Antman, Reilly Oh, Ben Harmon and Jamille Calixte with (back) Tommy Thams
(front, l to r) Ben Harmon, Hannah Antman, Reilly Oh and Jamille Calixte
(front, l to r) Jaiden Lindsey and Lizzie Williams
(front, l to r) Reilly Oh and Tommy Thams with (back) Sydney Genco
front, l to r) Reilly Oh and Robert Hunter Bry with (back, l to r) Hannah Antman, Jamille Calixte and Ben Harmon
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