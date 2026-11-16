Photos: A CLOCKWORK ORANGE: A PLAY WITH MUSIC at The Chopin Theatre

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Kokandy Productions is concluding its 2026 Season with A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music, a live adaptation of Anthony Burgess's dystopian novel that brings the cult-classic "horrorshow" to life. Get a first look at production photos!

Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction and original music by Sean Ellis and choreography by Breon Arzell , A Clockwork Orange will play through January 10, 2027 on The Chopin Theatre Mainstage.

A Clockwork Orange is led by Reilly Oh as Alex DeLarge. Hannah Antman (Pete), Jamille Calixte (Georgie) and Ben Harmon (Dim) will portray Alex's band of Droogs, with Robert Hunter Bry, Colin Callahan, Sydney Genco, Jaiden Lindsey, Tommy Thams and Lizzie Williams creating an "ultra-violent" world of doctors, officers, government officials, inmates, milk bar patrons and more. Stone TeSelle understudies Alex Delarge, with swings including Jenni Babisch, Jeff Menezes and Skye Steury

A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a groundbreaking and twisted tale teeming with sexuality and "a bit of the old ultra-violence." As relevant today as when Burgess's book first published in 1962 and when Stanley Kubrick's cult classic film caused a stir in 1971, A Clockwork Orange is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition. And Beethoven.

Photo credit: Evan Hanover

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