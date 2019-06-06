Photo Flash: The National Hellenic Museum Gala Raises Funds To Support The Preservation Of Hellenic Legacy

At its Annual Gala, Projecting into the Future, Saturday, May 11, at The Geraghty in Chicago, The National Hellenic Museum and hundreds of Greek Americans, friends and community members from across the country raised funds during the lively night of great food, auctions, live music, and dancing in celebration of the legacy of Hellenism. The philanthropic support from the evening is set to benefit tens of thousands of visitors, including schoolchildren and families who attend the field trips, community events and programs at the museum every year.

The event was emceed by popular former "Flipping Out" star, Jenni Pulos, who graciously donated a piece from her nephew, artist Nicholas Kontaxis, to the Museum. The evening was enhanced by the live musical stylings by Manhattan and the Chris Sarlas Orchestra featuring Nick Lambrinatos and Voula Karahaliou.

"What a brilliant night it was with a great! emcee, so many amazing attendees, spectacular live music, and of course, the great generosity of our donors," said Dr. Laura Calamos, President of the National Hellenic Museum. "The dance floor was full, and dancing continued as the last song was sung!" Attendees were overheard saying "This may have been the best gala ever!" and "Excitement from the onset with the music and décor.... Loved!"

One highlight of the evening included honoring Peter Parthenis, Sr. in recognition of his lifetime of commitment to the National Hellenic Museum. "We are thrilled that Peter Parthenis, Jr. was able to join us in honoring his father, through a moving dedication depicting the path of this enterprising Greek American family! The Museum is lucky to have a shining example from our wide community of support," said Dr. Laura Calamos.

Many attendees were charmed to discover that the décor of this special evening was provided by! the museum's exhibition and collections teams, as images of Greek Americans from the archives decorated all aspects of the event. "We were excited to show the ongoing work the Museum does to protect, catalog, and preserve the historical archives that represent the Greek American experience. This was an impactful way to highlight our important work as a museum..." said Dr. Laura Calamos, "...and with the NHM Collections & Archives Portal soon accessible online, everyone will be able to learn about our history and culture, from anywhere in the world!"

Philanthropic support from NHM Gala 2019 will benefit the tens of thousands of children and adults who visit the NHM every year through field trips, tours and dynamic cultural and historical programs. With the largest collection of its kind in the world, the Museum uses artifacts and oral history traditions to teach about significant moments in Greek and American history. The NHM boas! ts a rich repository of 20,000+ artifacts, photos, historic newspapers, books and an archive of 450+ recorded oral histories. The Museum will be unveiling the NHM Collections & Archives Portal, which will allow anyone to access the Museum's catalogs online from anywhere by viewing digitized artifacts and archival materials.

For more information, visit www.nationalhellenicmuseum.org.



Artist Nicholas Kontaxis generously donated a piece of artwork to The National Hellenic Museum during the 2019 Gala.

Celebrity Emcee Jenni Pulos

Celebrity Emcee Jenni Pulos and National Hellenic Museum President Dr. Laura Calamos

Guests danced the night away at The Geraghty in celebration of The National Hellenic Museum.

Attendees enjoying themselves at the NHM Gala 2019 ?Projecting into the Future? at The Geraghty

John Karamanos and Paul Athens



