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Tickets for Heartbreakers, a rock-fueled reimagining of Romeo and Juliet featuring the music of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are now on sale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Performances begin May 4 – June 6 in the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio.

Heartbreakers drops Romeo and Juliet into a fever-pitched, neon-lit 1980s underground—the iconic love story told as a high-voltage collision of passion, rivalry, and identity that is dangerous, immediate, and alive.

Featuring a catalog of rock anthems including “Love Is a Battlefield,” “We Belong,” “Shadows of the Night,” “Promises in the Dark,” “Heartbreaker,” “Invincible,” and “We Live for Love,” alongside new original songs written for the production by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, the show imagines Shakespeare's timeless romance as a pulse-driving theatrical experience where desire takes over, loyalties fracture, and love is a contact sport. The Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio transforms into an immersive nightclub space that is part dance floor, part theatrical playground.

Married collaborators for more than four decades, Benatar and Giraldo have defined a generation of music with multiple multi-platinum albums, 19 Top-40 hits, and more than 40 million records sold worldwide.

Bradley Bredeweg, best known for creating the critically acclaimed Television Academy Award-winning drama, The Fosters, writes the book and directs.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 7% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 St james theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 3 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 4 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 5 Jack Zabilka - GREASE Oak Lawn Park District theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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