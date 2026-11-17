"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's HEARTBREAKERS on Sale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Performances begin May 4 – June 6 in the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio.
Tickets for Heartbreakers, a rock-fueled reimagining of Romeo and Juliet featuring the music of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are now on sale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Performances begin May 4 – June 6 in the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio.
Heartbreakers drops Romeo and Juliet into a fever-pitched, neon-lit 1980s underground—the iconic love story told as a high-voltage collision of passion, rivalry, and identity that is dangerous, immediate, and alive.
Featuring a catalog of rock anthems including “Love Is a Battlefield,” “We Belong,” “Shadows of the Night,” “Promises in the Dark,” “Heartbreaker,” “Invincible,” and “We Live for Love,” alongside new original songs written for the production by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, the show imagines Shakespeare's timeless romance as a pulse-driving theatrical experience where desire takes over, loyalties fracture, and love is a contact sport. The Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio transforms into an immersive nightclub space that is part dance floor, part theatrical playground.
Married collaborators for more than four decades, Benatar and Giraldo have defined a generation of music with multiple multi-platinum albums, 19 Top-40 hits, and more than 40 million records sold worldwide.
Bradley Bredeweg, best known for creating the critically acclaimed Television Academy Award-winning drama, The Fosters, writes the book and directs.
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