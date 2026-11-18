NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Next spring, Guildford Shakespeare Company's acclaimed stage adaptation of Jane Austen's cherished romantic comedy, Pride & Prejudice, makes its Chicago premiere at the historic Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Avenue. The production plays a limited engagement from March 12 to April 4, 2027 (press opening Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are on sale now starting at $40.

Just in time for Women's History Month, the production celebrates one of the most iconic women writers in history, honoring Jane Austen's lyrical and enthralling story. Pride and Prejudice has inspired countless romcoms and retellings, from Bridget Jones's Diary to the forthcoming Netflix limited series.

The Guildford Shakespeare production comes with a unique twist: just three actors bring to life 18 of Austen's unforgettable characters, while staying true to Austen's original text.

Tickets for the Chicago premiere of Guildford Shakespeare Company's Pride & Prejudice, March 12 to April 4, 2027, are now on sale starting at $40, with discounts for seniors and students, at fineartsbuilding.com/prideandprejudice.

Starring in the Chicago performances are original cast members April Hughes, Sarah Gobran and Luke Barton. Pride & Prejudice is adapted by Abigail Pickard Price with Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches, and directed by Abigail Pickard Price.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our delightful production of Pride & Prejudice to the Studebaker Theater in Chicago. This beautiful, historic theater feels like the perfect match for our fun, faithful rendition of Pride & Prejudice,” say Guildford Shakespeare Company Co-Founders and Producers Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches.

Gobran adds, “There is no one play that I have enjoyed performing in more—Jane Austen's wit, vivacity of characters and vibrant, early feminist views make every moment a joy to perform. From the bombastic Mrs. Bennet to the sensible Charlotte Lucas and the caustic Caroline Bingley, I cannot wait to come to the Studebaker Theater in the spring with this show!”

The creative team for Pride & Prejudice also includes Movement & Associate Director Amy Lawrence, Set & Costume Designer Neil Irish, Assistant Designer/Costume Supervisor Anett Black, Lighting Designer Mark Dymock, Sound Designer Matt Eaton, and Production Manager Hannah Walker.

Tickets

Tickets for the Chicago premiere of Guildford Shakespeare Company's Pride & Prejudice at the Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan Avenue) are now on sale starting at $40, with discounts for seniors and students, at fineartsbuilding.com/prideandprejudice.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 7% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming