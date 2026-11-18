"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
PRIDE & PREJUDICE to Make Chicago Premiere at Studebaker Theater in Spring Run
Abigail Pickard Price adapted and directed the production, which follows sold-out runs in London and New York.
Next spring, Guildford Shakespeare Company's acclaimed stage adaptation of Jane Austen's cherished romantic comedy, Pride & Prejudice, makes its Chicago premiere at the historic Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Avenue. The production plays a limited engagement from March 12 to April 4, 2027 (press opening Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are on sale now starting at $40.
Just in time for Women's History Month, the production celebrates one of the most iconic women writers in history, honoring Jane Austen's lyrical and enthralling story. Pride and Prejudice has inspired countless romcoms and retellings, from Bridget Jones's Diary to the forthcoming Netflix limited series.
The Guildford Shakespeare production comes with a unique twist: just three actors bring to life 18 of Austen's unforgettable characters, while staying true to Austen's original text.
Tickets for the Chicago premiere of Guildford Shakespeare Company's Pride & Prejudice, March 12 to April 4, 2027, are now on sale starting at $40, with discounts for seniors and students, at fineartsbuilding.com/prideandprejudice.
Starring in the Chicago performances are original cast members April Hughes, Sarah Gobran and Luke Barton. Pride & Prejudice is adapted by Abigail Pickard Price with Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches, and directed by Abigail Pickard Price.
“We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our delightful production of Pride & Prejudice to the Studebaker Theater in Chicago. This beautiful, historic theater feels like the perfect match for our fun, faithful rendition of Pride & Prejudice,” say Guildford Shakespeare Company Co-Founders and Producers Sarah Gobran and Matt Pinches.
Gobran adds, “There is no one play that I have enjoyed performing in more—Jane Austen's wit, vivacity of characters and vibrant, early feminist views make every moment a joy to perform. From the bombastic Mrs. Bennet to the sensible Charlotte Lucas and the caustic Caroline Bingley, I cannot wait to come to the Studebaker Theater in the spring with this show!”
The creative team for Pride & Prejudice also includes Movement & Associate Director Amy Lawrence, Set & Costume Designer Neil Irish, Assistant Designer/Costume Supervisor Anett Black, Lighting Designer Mark Dymock, Sound Designer Matt Eaton, and Production Manager Hannah Walker.
Tickets
Tickets for the Chicago premiere of Guildford Shakespeare Company's Pride & Prejudice at the Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan Avenue) are now on sale starting at $40, with discounts for seniors and students, at fineartsbuilding.com/prideandprejudice.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
A Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Cabaret
Up and Coming Theatre Company (11/13-11/22) PHOTOS
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
|
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/08-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Thanks for the Memories: A USO Tribute
Raue Center for the Arts (5/22-5/22)
|
Midday Matinee: Jo Ann Daugherty Trio & Bruce Henry present "American Songs & Stories"
ECC Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
|
The Apiary
Bramble Arts Loft (11/06-11/22)
|
PlayGround prePlay - Monkey
Playground-CH (12/13-12/13)