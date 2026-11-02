Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Oil Lamp Academy Opens Winter and Spring 2027 Youth and Adult Classes for Enrollment
Full and partial scholarships are available through an application process, with classes offered at all experience levels.
Oil Lamp Theater’s Oil Lamp Academy, has opened enrollment for its 2027 winter and spring classes are on sale now. Offerings are available for students ages pre-K through adult and a variety of experience levels. Returning classes offered are Theater Makers, Story Explorers and Theater Skills classes with new and exciting themes.
More storytelling and adult offerings are also returning with fan-favorite teachers. Continuing this winter and spring, classes previously available at The Laughing Academy, are available with Oil Lamp Academy, with the same courses and faculty. Registration may be found at OilLampAcademy.org with full and partial scholarships available for application at OilLampAcademy/Forms.
Oil Lamp Academy’s Winter & Spring Course Offerings Include:
Youth Theater Classes
January 16 - May 10, 2027
No youth classes March 22 - 28, 2027
Youth Theater classes are offered for students from PreK - 9th grade.
Theater Makers: Around the World in 8 Plays, Jan. 25 - May 10
Weekly on Mondays, 4:15 - 5:45 p.m.
Grades 4 - 8
Theater Skills: Triple Threat, Jan. 26 - May 4
Weekly on Tuesdays, 5:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Grades 3 - 5
Theater Makers: Daring Detectives, Jan. 28 - May 6
Weekly on Thursdays, 4:15 - 5:45 p.m.
Grades 3 - 5
Story Explorers: Winter Wonderland, Jan. 16 - March 6
Weekly on Saturdays, 9 - 9:45 a.m.
Grades PreK 4 - 1
Story Explorers: Puppy Patrol, March 13 - May 8
Weekly on Saturdays, 9 - 9:45 a.m.
Grades PreK 4 - 1
Theater Makers: Around the World in 8 Plays, Jan. 24 - May 2
Weekly on Sundays, 4 - 6 p.m.
Grades 5 - 9
Youth Improv Classes
January 25 - May 8, 2027
No youth classes March 22 - 28, 2027
Youth Improv classes are offered for students from Kindergarten - 12th grade.
Improv Grades K - 2: Putting the YOU in Team!, Jan. 26 - May 4
Weekly on Tuesdays, 4:30 - 5:15 p.m.
Grades K - 2
Improv Grades 3 - 5: Essentially Ensemble, Jan. 27 - May 5
Weekly on Wednesdays, 4:15 - 5:45 p.m.
Grades 3 - 5
Middle School Improv: Exploring Long-Form Improv, Jan. 27 - May 5
Weekly on Wednesdays, 5:15 - 6:45 p.m. or Weekly on Thursdays, 4:30 - 6 p.m.
Grades 6 - 8
Improv for Teens, Jan. 26 - May 4
Weekly on Tuesdays, 6:30 - 8 p.m.
Grades 8+
Adult Classes
Oil Lamp Academy offers a wide range of arts-based classes for adults to build skills to shine on or off the stage. Classes are open to all who are looking to expand appreciation of the performing arts, build public speaking skills, increase self confidence, grow as an actor, writer or storyteller or just try new things and make new friends.
Adult Improv, Jan. 13 - Feb. 17
Weekly on Wednesdays, 7 - 9 p.m.
Intro to Standup with Tyler Fowler, Jan. 25 - March 8 (no class Feb. 15)
Weekly on Mondays, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Live Performance on Friday, March 12
Exploring Acting, Jan. 13 - March 3 (no class Jan. 20)
Weekly on Wednesdays, 1 - 2:30 p.m.
Play Development, Jan. 24 - March 14
Weekly on Sundays, 1 - 3:30 p.m.
Adult Improv with Jimmy Carrane, Jan. 14 - Feb. 18
Weekly on Thursdays, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
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