OH, BUDDY Will Open in November at Trap Door Theatre

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Trap Door Theatre will continue its 33rd season with a World Premiere of Oh, Buddy, written by Hal Cosentino and directed by Jeremy Ohringer. Oh, Buddy will play November 12th – December 19th, 2026 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale online or by calling (773)-384-0494. The press opening is on opening night, Thursday, November 12th, 2026 at 8:00 pm.

The cast includes Jack Bowes, Haven Crawley, Mackenzie Jones, Shail Modi, and Dustin Valenta.

It's hard to be the New Guy in the world's most generic office. It's even harder to be the New Guy when you're the New Guy because you came out as transgender. And has anybody noticed that the boss is a Big Furry Monster? OH, BUDDY is a dark, absurdist comedy about how the bizarre demands of binary gender affect the way we take on roles in the workplace and beyond.

The production team includes Oskar Westbridge (Stage Manager and Sound Designer), Grace Herman (Associate Director), Finnegan Chu (Costume Designer), Karen Wallace (Lighting Designer), Saskia Baker (Puppet Design), Jeremy Ohringer/David Lovejoy (Set Designers), Aidan McGuire (Dramaturg), and Genevieve Corkery, David Lovejoy, Forest Walden, and James Wheeler (Understudies).

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