Northwestern's Dolphin Show to Stage NEWSIES, Nation's Largest Student-Produced Musical

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The Dolphin Show at Northwestern University is thrilled to present Newsies as its 84th production. The nation's largest annual student-produced musical will run January 22-24 and 29-30, 2027, at Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, IL.

Tickets are available on 11/7 at the Norris Box Office.

Produced by Eliza Huang and Jeffrey Rohr and directed by Alex Lopez, the 84th Annual Dolphin Show will present the Disney classic, Newsies. Set in New York City, the show follows protagonist Jack Kelly and other newsboys as they dream of a better, bigger life beyond the city's impoverished streets. When powerful publisher Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices, the newsboys decide to take a stand. Focusing on themes of resilience and found family, Newsies explores just how powerful solidarity can be.

'This story centers community and social change at its core, and we hope to inspire audiences to stand up for what they believe in and recognize the power of collective action,' producers Eliza Huang and Jeffrey Rohr said. 'We want the audience to leave with a sense of community, a drive to fight injustice, and a recognition of hope.'

'I am incredibly lucky to be directing the 84th Annual Dolphin Show and am honored to do so alongside such a talented team,' director Alex Lopez said. 'My nerves about the scale of this leadership have been washed away due to the incredible collaborators and friends I have by my side.'

The Dolphin Show is a non-profit student theatre organization at Northwestern University that annually puts on the largest student-produced musical in the country. It celebrates the diverse talents of the Northwestern undergraduate community by providing opportunities to learn and excel in artistic, administrative and technical fields. Involving over 150 members annually, The Dolphin Show presents a professional-caliber production while involving the broader Chicagoland community through outreach, education and accessibility initiatives. Recent past productions include Footloose, Kinky Boots and Matilda the Musical. Notable alumni include David Schwimmer, Kate Shindle, Warren Beatty, Richard Kind, Adam Kantor, Michael Herwitz, Katie Spelman, Lucas McMahon, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and musical director Keith Dworkin.

Creative Team

Newsies: Stage Adaptation by Harvey Fierstein, Original Screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Producers: Eliza Huang and Jeffrey Rohr

Director: Alex Lopez

Music Directors: Eloise Nelson and Thomas Allen

Choreographers: Sarah Schulkin and Azalea Brown

Scenic Designer: Helen Davis

Costume Designer: Chelsea Cain

Props Designers: Aisha Antonio Hernandez

Lighting Designer: Kristopher Lambert

Sound Designer: Isabel Restrepo

Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Designer: Tiger Lee

Production Manager: Claire Sueyoshi

Production Stage Manager: Susan Cheng

Technical Director: Will Boyle

Cast

Ethan Park as Jack Kelly

Nithya Malempati as Katherine Plumber

Aidan Passaro as Crutchie

Ethan Chang as Davey

Brielle Horwitch as Les

Elisha Mwesigwa as Joseph Pulitzer

Santina Juma as Medda Larkin

Mengzhen Markland as Spot Conlon

Ben Campbell as Race

Palima Lukins as Albert

Juliana Fukui as Specs

Charlize Collado as Henry

Clio Siegel as Finch

Roger Wang as Romeo

Malka Parker as Elmer

Kaylie Svenson as Mush

Katelyn Hanson as Buttons

Stacy Lu as Tommy Boy

Sydney Chan as Jo Jo

Laura Mendoza Sanchez as Wiesel

Aaron Butikofer as Morris Delancey

Sebastian Poscablo as Oscar Delancey

Lily Zebrauskas as Bunsen/Snyder

Sofia Aguayo as Seitz/Ms. Jacobi/Bowery Beauty

Sophia Xu as Hannah/Bowery Beauty

Trevor Sullivan Weinstein as Nunzio/Gov. Teddy Roosevelt

For more information, visit nudolphinshow.org. The Dolphin Show is on Instagram @nudolphinshow and on Facebook as The Dolphin Show.

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