My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Northwestern's Dolphin Show to Stage NEWSIES, Nation's Largest Student-Produced Musical
The production will run for multiple weekends, with Ethan Park cast as Jack Kelly and Nithya Malempati as Katherine Plumber.
The Dolphin Show at Northwestern University is thrilled to present Newsies as its 84th production. The nation's largest annual student-produced musical will run January 22-24 and 29-30, 2027, at Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, IL.
Tickets are available on 11/7 at the Norris Box Office.
Produced by Eliza Huang and Jeffrey Rohr and directed by Alex Lopez, the 84th Annual Dolphin Show will present the Disney classic, Newsies. Set in New York City, the show follows protagonist Jack Kelly and other newsboys as they dream of a better, bigger life beyond the city's impoverished streets. When powerful publisher Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices, the newsboys decide to take a stand. Focusing on themes of resilience and found family, Newsies explores just how powerful solidarity can be.
'This story centers community and social change at its core, and we hope to inspire audiences to stand up for what they believe in and recognize the power of collective action,' producers Eliza Huang and Jeffrey Rohr said. 'We want the audience to leave with a sense of community, a drive to fight injustice, and a recognition of hope.'
'I am incredibly lucky to be directing the 84th Annual Dolphin Show and am honored to do so alongside such a talented team,' director Alex Lopez said. 'My nerves about the scale of this leadership have been washed away due to the incredible collaborators and friends I have by my side.'
The Dolphin Show is a non-profit student theatre organization at Northwestern University that annually puts on the largest student-produced musical in the country. It celebrates the diverse talents of the Northwestern undergraduate community by providing opportunities to learn and excel in artistic, administrative and technical fields. Involving over 150 members annually, The Dolphin Show presents a professional-caliber production while involving the broader Chicagoland community through outreach, education and accessibility initiatives. Recent past productions include Footloose, Kinky Boots and Matilda the Musical. Notable alumni include David Schwimmer, Kate Shindle, Warren Beatty, Richard Kind, Adam Kantor, Michael Herwitz, Katie Spelman, Lucas McMahon, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and musical director Keith Dworkin.
Creative Team
Newsies: Stage Adaptation by Harvey Fierstein, Original Screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman
Producers: Eliza Huang and Jeffrey Rohr
Director: Alex Lopez
Music Directors: Eloise Nelson and Thomas Allen
Choreographers: Sarah Schulkin and Azalea Brown
Scenic Designer: Helen Davis
Costume Designer: Chelsea Cain
Props Designers: Aisha Antonio Hernandez
Lighting Designer: Kristopher Lambert
Sound Designer: Isabel Restrepo
Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Designer: Tiger Lee
Production Manager: Claire Sueyoshi
Production Stage Manager: Susan Cheng
Technical Director: Will Boyle
Cast
Nithya Malempati as Katherine Plumber
Aidan Passaro as Crutchie
Ethan Chang as Davey
Brielle Horwitch as Les
Elisha Mwesigwa as Joseph Pulitzer
Santina Juma as Medda Larkin
Mengzhen Markland as Spot Conlon
Ben Campbell as Race
Palima Lukins as Albert
Juliana Fukui as Specs
Charlize Collado as Henry
Clio Siegel as Finch
Roger Wang as Romeo
Malka Parker as Elmer
Kaylie Svenson as Mush
Katelyn Hanson as Buttons
Stacy Lu as Tommy Boy
Sydney Chan as Jo Jo
Laura Mendoza Sanchez as Wiesel
Aaron Butikofer as Morris Delancey
Sebastian Poscablo as Oscar Delancey
Lily Zebrauskas as Bunsen/Snyder
Sofia Aguayo as Seitz/Ms. Jacobi/Bowery Beauty
Sophia Xu as Hannah/Bowery Beauty
Trevor Sullivan Weinstein as Nunzio/Gov. Teddy Roosevelt
For more information, visit nudolphinshow.org. The Dolphin Show is on Instagram @nudolphinshow and on Facebook as The Dolphin Show.
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