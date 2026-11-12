Namir Smallwood and More to Star in THE COMEUPPANCE Chicago Premiere at Steppenwolf

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Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 51st Season with the Chicago premiere of The Comeuppance, a contemplative, funny reflection from Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the Tony Award-winning playwright of Purpose, directed by ensemble member Tina Landau (Ms. Blakk for President, The Brother/Sister Plays, Floyd Collins–Broadway). Presented in a co-production with American Conservatory Theater, The Comeuppance will play February 4 — March 21, 2027 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater.

The Comeuppance features ensemble members Celeste M. Cooper (POTUS, Miz Martha, BLKS, The Doppelgänger), Caroline Neff (Adirondack Chair Circle, Mr. Wolf, Fool for Love, POTUS) and Namir Smallwood (Topdog/Underdog, The Book of Grace, Bug–Chicago/Broadway, Pass Over–Broadway) Additional casting to be announced.

About the Production:

Welcome back, St. Anthony's graduating class of 2002! On the night of their 20th high school reunion, a group of misfit Millennial classmates reconnect for a familiar pregame: drinks, pot, a limo ride and a whole lot of messy memories. But, in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' riveting dark ensemble comedy, a specter looms over the proceedings, reminding us that time only marches forward, even for '90s kids. This Chicago premiere from the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Purpose is a contemplative, hilarious and thoughtful grave reflection on life and death.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Gregory Graham (Costume Design), Wen-Ling Liao (Lighting Design), Christopher Darbassie (Sound Design), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), ensemble member Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Sandro Miller