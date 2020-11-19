Musical Podcast WHAT WILL SHE DO NEXT? Celebrates History's Greatest Women

New York-based musical theatre writing team Bird & Mirabella have announced new episodes of their free musical podcast "What Will She Do Next?".

Performed by Broadway, film and TV stars, these family-friendly podcasts use interactive storytelling and Broadway-style songs to celebrate key moments in the lives of history's greatest women. The educational and entertaining series also features "Bite-Sized Biographies," all-spoken, full length biographies (no singing or actors) - perfect for bedtime!

The newest episode, to be released Monday, November 30, 2020, features Yasmeen Sulieman (Broadway: Beautiful) as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress. Special guest stars include Jonathon Timpanelli (National tour: School of Rock), Gabrielle Reid (Broadway: Beautiful, Hairspray) and C.E. Smith (Broadway: Leap of Faith, The Full Monty). Creator Gabrielle Mirabella (National tours: Mamma Mia!, Elf The Musical) also narrates a "Bite-Sized Biography" (just released!) of Victoria Woodhull, an American leader of the women's suffrage movement who ran for President of the U.S. in the 1872 election.

"What Will She Do Next?" podcasts can be streamed free of charge at whatwillshedo.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio or anywhere you get your podcasts. Donations, which go directly to the performers, are accepted at whatwillshedo.com/donate. The podcast is also seeking corporate sponsors.

Children (8 - 12 years) are also invited to share information about their favorite historical women to be featured at the end of each podcast. To learn more, visit whatwillshedo.com/kid-s-corner.

Past podcasts available for free streaming:

Comments Co-Creator Gabrielle Mirabella, "We hope to keep kids entertained, learning, and to understand that they aren't alone in feeling 'stuck' right now. We're all searching for 'what to do next', and isn't it great that history's women can give us those answers? And, truly, the actors who bring these characters to life are the backbone of the show. With live entertainment at a standstill, listening to these artists perform gives you the feeling that you're back in a Broadway theatre... if only for twenty minutes."



Co-Creator Ernie Bird adds, "My goal as a musical theatre composer has always been to provoke critical thinking and questioning of the norms. With What Will She Do Next? I inspire kids (and adults) to overcome societal obstacles and accomplish their dreams; while bringing overlooked factual stories to life in a Broadway musical format."

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You