Mercury Theater Announces Closure in the Wake of Coronavirus

Chicago's Mercury Theater announced Tuesday afternoon that it will close its doors at the end of this month, making it the largest Chicago theater to shutter in the wake of coronavirus so far.

Executive director L. Walter Stearns and theater business manager Eugene Dizon confirmed the closing of the newly-expanded space in a statement, citing financial losses stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the theatre was able to pay its casts for two weeks and staff for some time more while remaining debt-free, the shutdown took a major toll on their budget and the uncertain future of live theatre to Chicago made closing a necessity.

"We had to close two shows in March when the shutdown hit," Stearns told the Chicago Tribune, "We had 'Shear Madness' and were in dress rehearsals for 'Priscilla Queen of the Desert,' so we had two casts going, and just ended up being overwhelmed by that expense."

He continued, "I'm heartbroken mostly for the people who came to make this theater their home, both our audiences and the artists who worked here."

The beautifully renovated Mercury Theater Chicago is located in the heart of the Southport Corridor at 3745 North Southport Avenue, within a neighborhood of restaurants and boutiques just steps from Wrigley Field. Mercury Theater Chicago is a live-theater seating 290 people, adjoining Venus Cabaret Theater (seating 80).

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You