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Mallory Welsch Joins American Music Institute Faculty to Teach Violin and Viola in Clarendon Hills and Downers Grove

Welsch previously served as principal violist of the DePaul Concert Orchestra and the Lawrence University Symphony Orchestra.

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Mallory Welsch Joins American Music Institute Faculty to Teach Violin and Viola in Clarendon Hills and Downers Grove

American Music Institute (AMI) will welcome Mallory Welsch to its faculty. She is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at AMI's Clarendon Hills and Downers Grove Campus. Ms. Mallory Welsch brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to AMI's String programs, inspiring students of all ages and skill levels.

Mallory Welsch is a Chicago-based violist and educator with extensive experience teaching violin and viola to students of all ages and levels. She holds a Bachelor of Music in Viola Performance with a minor in String Pedagogy from Lawrence University Conservatory of Music. Her primary teachers include Ann Marie Brink, Matthew Michelic, and Julia Bullard. She is pursuing a Master of Music in Viola Performance at DePaul University, expected in 2027.

Committed to expanding access to quality music education, Mallory supports Chicago Public School orchestra programs through her work as a Teaching Artist. She is also involved in many summer music programs throughout the Midwest, including camps hosted by Superior String Alliance and Friends of Ames String Association.

As a performer, Mallory has served as principal violist of the DePaul Concert Orchestra and Lawrence University Symphony Orchestra. She was a fellow at the Opera Festival of Chicago in 2026 and the Decoda Chamber Music Festival in 2023. She also brings extensive experience in production and ensemble operations through her many years as a stage manager.



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