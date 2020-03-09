MIRANDA SINGS is coming to Rialto Square Theatre on March 22nd!

Colleen Ballinger is a multi-hyphenate actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer and executive producer. She is best known for portraying her character, 'Miranda Sings,' a personality that is the polar opposite of Ms. Ballinger. Colleen has amassed over 30 Million followers across her social media and passed 3.5 billion views on YouTube.

Ballinger can currently be seen as 'Miranda' on the Netflix Original series, HATERS BACK OFF, which she created and executive-produced. Her one hour special, "Miranda Sings Live...You're Welcome" is also available on Netflix. Colleen has appeared in Jerry Seinfeld's COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE, RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET, THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH Jimmy Fallon, ANGRY BIRDS 2, and ESCAPE THE NIGHT.

Ballinger is also a New York Times #1 Bestselling Author with two books, SELF-HELP and MY DIARRHE. Colleen's dream of starring on Broadway came true with her 2019 debut as 'Dawn' in the hit musical WAITRESS, and she is performing her new show, "Who Wants My Kid?" across the country. She is heading to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, IL on Sunday, March 22nd.

Rialto Square Theatre

102 N. Chicago Street

Joliet, IL 60432

Box Office: 815-726-6600

boxoffice@rialtosquare.com

Learn More and Purchase Tickets





