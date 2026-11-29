MIDNIGHT AT THE SUNSET CAFE To Bring Jazz-Age Chicago To Greenhouse Theatre Center
The show brings Chicago’s Roaring Twenties nightlife to the stage, with appearances by figures from the era including Bessie Smith, Cab Calloway and Al Capone.
HGBIC Productions invites audiences to experience an evening of jazz, glamour, laughter and larger-than-life personalities with Midnight At The Sunset Cafe, opening February 4 at the Greenhouse Theatre Center..
A tribute to Chicago's extraordinary legacy as an epicenter of jazz during the Roaring Twenties, Midnight At The Sunset Cafe transports audiences to an era when the city's nightlife was alive with music, celebrity, ambition and a little bit of trouble.
At the center of the story are two Black showgirls who find themselves swept into the wonderfully chaotic world of the Sunset Cafe. As they navigate the club's colorful cast of characters, unexpected encounters and unpredictable nightlife, they are guided along the way by Troy Evans, the club's flamboyant and charismatic master of ceremonies.
Inside the Sunset Cafe, audiences will encounter some of the most celebrated entertainers and personalities of the era, including legendary performers Cab Calloway, Bessie Smith and Moms Mabley, alongside notorious and fascinating figures such as Al Capone, Hollywood screen star Clara Bow, and literary icons Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald.
The production features Chicago actors Kevin Pollack, Riley Tomes and Ben Jouras, alongside newcomers Delilah Wilson, India Thompson and Ronnie McDowell, who take center stage in bringing the colorful world of the Sunset Cafe to life.
Blending historical personalities with theatrical storytelling, Midnight At The Sunset Cafe celebrates the music, culture and unmistakable spirit of an era that helped shape Chicago's identity as one of America's great entertainment capitals.
It's a world of champagne, jazz, showgirls and notorious company, where the night is young, the characters are unforgettable and there's never a dull moment inside the Sunset Cafe.
HGBIC Productions will present Midnight At The Sunset Cafe, opening February 4 at the Greenhouse Theatre Center, located at 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago, Illinois.
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