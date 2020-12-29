LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! Citadel Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Chicago!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Chicago:

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket - 2019 20%

HAMILTON - CIBC theatre - 2020 11%

LITTLE MERMIAD - big deal productions - 2018 11%

Costume Design of the Decade

Patty Halajian - 1776 - Madkap Productions - 2019 27%

Patty Halajian - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 23%

Patty Halajian - MARY POPPINS - deerfield family theatre - 2015 15%

Dancer Of The Decade

Dave Lemrise - MARY POPPINS - Deerfield Family theater - 2015 29%

Maria Blanco - IN THE HEIGHTS - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2020 24%

Anne Arza - 9 TO 5 - Tesseract Theatre - 2014 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Steve Calzaretta - OLIVER - Music on Stage - 2013 17%

Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 15%

Corbin Eaton - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2020 15%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Julie Price - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Palatine Park District - 2015 35%

Derke Dillon - SEDGEWICK STORIES - Tesseract theatre - 2019 20%

Barbara J. Anderson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2016 10%

Favorite Social Media

Theater Nebula 26%

Music on stage 24%

Drury Lane 15%

Lighting Design Of The Decade

Alex Kinaokowski - LITTLE MERMAID - BIG DEAL PRODUCTIONS - 2018 33%

Alex Kinaokowski - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 27%

Corey Castillo - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 23%

Original Script Of The Decade

Marc Ross - SEDGEWICK STOREIS - Tesseract theatre - 2019 30%

Beth George - SCROOGE - white pines dinner theater - 2016 17%

Nelson Diaz-Marcano - REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2019 17%

Performer Of The Decade

Larry Miller - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - mt morris performing arts - 2018 19%

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 18%

Robert Morvay - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 15%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 25%

IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 19%

HAMILTON - CIBC Theater - 2020 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 17%

SEGEWICK STORIES - TEsseract Theatre - 2019 14%

MONSTEROUS REGIMENT - Green room theater - 2018 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Frank Roberts - MY FAIR LADY - Music on Stage - 2018 25%

David Geinosky - SHREK - St james theater - 2019 17%

David Geinosky - LITTLE MERMAID - big deal productions - 2018 16%

Sound Design of the Decade

Mike Patrick - LITTEL MERMAID - Big Deal Productions - 2018 39%

Bob Boxer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Citadel Theatre - 2011 17%

Paul Edwards - HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - City Lit - 2013 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Citadel 14%

Deerfield Family theatre 11%

Golden ticket 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 26%

Jocelyn Sanchez - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 19%

Allison Buck - ANNIE - deerfield family theater - 2020 12%