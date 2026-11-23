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Latin music band La Mafia is bringing its Masivo Tour to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Thursday, March 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

La Mafia was born in 1980 in Houston, Texas, in the city's Northside neighborhood. Vocalist Oscar de la Rosa and keyboardist, accordionist and producer Armando Lichtenberger Jr. joined their talents to create a sound of their own, one that has outlasted the changes in the music industry for more than four decades. From a young age they played at weddings, quinceañeras and neighborhood parties, like so many bands in the region. Their debut record arrived that same year, La Mafia de Oscar y Leonardo Gonzales, followed in 1981 by Only in Texas. Over time, the group defined a style that blends Spanish-language music with English rock and pop influences: a Tejano and grupera pop with a fresh, casual image and Oscar's hat as an unmistakable trademark.

In the late 1980s, La Mafia took its music to Mexico and became the first U.S.-formed group performing in Spanish to win over the demanding Mexican audience. That path opened the Mexican market to other Tejano bands. Performances in South and Central America followed, along with shows on military bases in Europe. Their stage productions, with powerful audio and lighting, became part of their reputation. In 1994 the group received the Billboard Hot Latin Song of the Year award for 'Me Estoy Enamorando', and it ranked among Billboard's top 10 Latin artists throughout the entire 1990s. Billboard has also recognized La Mafia among the top 25 Latin artists of the last 25 years.

The band keeps touring: it celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2025, presented its Epic Tour 46 in 2026 and launched its own Tequila La Mafia brand. Today the lineup includes Oscar de la Rosa (vocals), Armando Lichtenberger Jr. (accordion, keyboards and production), David De La Garza III (keyboards and backing vocals), Rudy Martinez (bass), Alan Lopez (drums), Victor Pacheco (guitar) and Robbie Longoria (bajo sexto).

La Mafia announces its new Masivo Tour 2027, celebrating its music and its fans in a new chapter of live performances. Reventón Promotions brings the show to the Midwest for a night of the hits that have accompanied generations.

Tickets for La Mafia are on sale now. Tickets start at $50.80. This show is all reserved seating - floor tables and riser seating. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0500657101917F32

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383.

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