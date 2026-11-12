Kasha Davis and More to Star in HAIRSPRAY at Music Theater Works

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Music Theater Works has revealed the cast and creative team for the final production of its 2026 season, Hairspray, in the George Van Dusen Theatre, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, December 17 - January 3, 2027. Hairspray has a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters.

Music Theater Works’ production is directed by Keely Vasquez, choreographed by Reneisha Jenkins Matilla and music directed by Linda Madonia. Additionally, Hairspray stars “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum, performer, educator and advocate Mrs. Kasha Davis as “Edna Turnblad.”

Full of heart and 1960s flair, Hairspray follows Tracy Turnblad, a big-dreaming teen who lands a spot on “The Corny Collins Show.” But when she sees injustice in Baltimore, she sets out to integrate the dance floor, proving one girl can make a difference. With infectious songs like “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” this musical makes the perfect closer to Music Theater Work’s 46th season: it is a joyful celebration of acceptance, self-love and standing up for what’s right.

The cast of Hairspray includes Liv Litton (she/her, Tracy Turnblad); Tommy Thurston (he/him, Corny Collins); Kristin Brintnall (she/her, Penny Lou Pingleton); Mrs. Kasha Davis (she/her, Edna Turnblad); Harmony Rose (she/her, Amber Von Tussle); Jacob Simon (any, Link Larkin); David Geinosky (he/him, Wilbur Turnblad); Danielle Plisz (she/her, Velma Von Tussle); Tola Abitogun (he/him, Seaweed J. Stubbs); Samira Jasmine (she/her, Little Inez); Tamara Batiest (she/her, Motormouth Maybelle); Emmett Knee (he/him, ensemble/Fender/U/S Corny); Marianne Embree (she/her, female authority figure); Gabriel Fries (he/him, male authority figure/U/S Wilbur); Nikki Holladay (she/her, ensemble/Tammy/U/S Velma); Owen Gainer (he/him, ensemble/Sketch/U/S male authority figure); Amber Golich (she/her, ensemble/ Shelley/U/S female authority figure); Mariah Sydnei Gordon (she/her, ENS/Dynamite); Raven Monique Dockery (she/her, ENS/Dynamite/U/S Motormouth); Leah Davis (she/her, ENS/Dynamite/U/S Lorraine); Albert Johnston (he/him, ensemble/Brad/U/S Link); Kenny Miller (any, ensemble& swing); Ethan Williams (he/him, esemble); Jack Berleman-Paul (he/him, ensemble/IQ); Jacob Merschel (he/they, ensemble/Thad/U/S Seaweed); Juliet Simon (she/her, ensemble/Lou Ann/U/S Penny); Kylie Tollefson (she/her, ensemble/Brenda/U/S Amber/fight captain); J'Nae Howard (she/her, ensemble/Lorraine/dance captain); Kelcy Taylor (she/her, ensemble/U/S Dynamites); Asia Celine Posey (she/her, ensemble/U/S Little Inez/Dynamites/non-equity deputy); Mackenzie Furlett (she/her, ensemble/U/S Tracy); Rebecca Mactaggart (she/her, ensemble& swing); Jaxson Smith (he/him, ensemble & swing) and Thomas M. Shea (he/him, U/S Edna).

Hairspray’s creative team includes Keely Vasquez (she/her, director/casting director); Ashley Keys (she/her, assistant director); Reneisha Jenkins Matilla (she/her, choreographer);Linda Madonia (she/her, music director); Amber Wuttke (she/her, intimacy choreographer); Jay Donley (he/him, violence choreographer); Liv Meinders (she/her, stage manager); Tommie Treptau (she/her, assistant stage manager); Lucie Greene (she/her, scenic designer); Ab Rieve (they/them, props designer); Rachel Sypniewski (she/her, Costume Designer); Kristen Brinati (she/her, wardrobe head); Kevin Barthel (he/him, hair, wig and makeup designer); Conchita Avitia (she/her, lighting designer); Tony Churchill (he/him, media designer); Stephanie Farina (she/her, sound designer); Grace Tussing Douglas (she/her, assistant sound designer); Forrest Gregor (he/him, production sound engineer); Chris Chase (he/him, production manager); Katie Meine (she/her, company manager); Sarafina Vecchio (she/her, associate to the producing artistic director) and Kyle Dougan-LeBlanc (any with respect, producing artistic director).

Hairspray Special Events

You Gotta Dream Big: Protest Posters from Kids and Other Humans

Music Theater Works will collaborate with Art Makers Outpost, 609 South Blvd. in Evanston, for a free, youth-oriented project about activism and communication. Participants are invited to ​come together for an impactful, creative evening of action and self-expression creating inspirational and protest signs on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Attendees may also create posters for display in the lobby of the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts during the run of Hairspray. Art Makers Outpost is an environmentally conscious maker space in Evanston, Illinois, designed for creators of all ages to explore imaginative art-making. The community hub emphasizes sustainability by sourcing over 75% of its creative materials from items that would otherwise end up in landfills.

Binny’s Broadway Lounge

Music Theater Works members and supporters may join Music Theater Works before the show and at intermission for a drink and snack in Binny’s Broadway Lounge. Located on the second floor at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, the Binny’s Broadway Lounge doesn’t need a reservation, just check-in when you arrive for the performance.

Friday, Dec. 18 (Lounge opens at 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 23 (Lounge opens at 1 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 27 (Lounge opens at 1 p.m.)

Post Show Discussion: “Overcoming Barriers to Activism: Giving Power to the Community”

Following the Saturday, Dec. 19 2 p.m. performance of Hairspray, Music Theater Works welcomes Indivisible Skokie, Sanctuary Niles Township and Art Makers Outpost for a post-show discussion about community organizing and youth activism that is free to all ticket holders.

Post Show Discussions with the Cast

Audiences are invited to stay after the 2 p.m. performances on Sunday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 27 at the George Van Dusen Theatre for a lively Q&A with members of the Hairspray cast and creative team.

The Sunday, Dec. 20 panel includes Liv Litton (Tracy Turnblad); Mrs. Kasha Davis (Edna Turnblad); Harmony Rose (Amber Von Tussle); Jacob Simon (Link Larkin); Danielle Plisz (Velma Von Tussle); Tamara Batiest (Motormouth Maybelle) and Leah Davis (Dynamite).

The Sunday, Dec. 27 panel includes Liv Litton (Tracy Turnblad); Mrs. Kasha Davis (Edna Turnblad); Kristin Brintnall (Penny Lou Pingleton); David Geinosky (Wilbur Turnblad); Tola Abitogun (Seaweed J. Stubbs); Samira Jasmine (Little Inez) and Marianne Embree (female authority figure).

Free with a performance ticket, this engaging discussion is perfect for audiences to learn more about the production, story and behind-the-scenes process.

ASL Interpreted Performance

The Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. performance will be ASL interpreted. Select seats with optimal visibility of the interpreters have been allocated specifically for this audience. When one browses the seating chart online at MusicTheaterWorks.com for the December 26 performance, designated seats are labeled as “MTW ASL.”

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