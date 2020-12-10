Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Chicago!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Chicago:

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket - 2019 25%

HAMILTON - CIBC theatre - 2020 14%

REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2018 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

Patty Halajian - 1776 - Madkap Productions - 2019 54%

Patty Halajian - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 15%

Lori gelinas - MARY POPPINS - Overshadowed - 2017 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Maria Blanco - IN THE HEIGHTS - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2020 38%

Dave Lemrise - MARY POPPINS - Deerfield Family theater - 2015 16%

Erin Fleming - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Corbin Eaton - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2020 22%

Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 16%

Frank Roberts - GUYS AND DOLLS - Music on Stage - 2016 6%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Julie Price - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Palatine Park District - 2015 36%

Derke Dillon - SEDGEWICK STORIES - Tesseract theatre - 2019 14%

Tony Lawry - ADAPTATION - Theatre Above the Law - 2020 11%

Favorite Social Media

Music on stage 24%

Drury Lane 24%

The Story Theatre 16%

Lighting Design Of The Decade

Corey Castillo - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 35%

Alex Kinaokowski - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 31%

Alex Kinaokowski - LITTLE MERMAID - BIG DEAL PRODUCTIONS - 2018 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Corey Castillo - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 35%

Alex Kinaokowski - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 31%

Alex Kinaokowski - LITTLE MERMAID - BIG DEAL PRODUCTIONS - 2018 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Nelson Diaz-Marcano - REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2019 27%

Marc Ross - SEDGEWICK STOREIS - Tesseract theatre - 2019 25%

Terry Guest - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - The Story Theatre - 2019 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Robert Morvay - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 18%

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 17%

Yolanda Treece - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 27%

MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 25%

HAMILTON - CIBC Theater - 2020 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 25%

SEGEWICK STORIES - TEsseract Theatre - 2019 16%

THE NORMAL HEART - Timeline - 2013 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Nicholas Schwartz - REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 24%

Frank Roberts - MY FAIR LADY - Music on Stage - 2018 23%

David Geinosky - SHREK - St james theater - 2019 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Mike Patrick - LITTEL MERMAID - Big Deal Productions - 2018 41%

Paul Edwards - HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - City Lit - 2013 20%

Bob Boxer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Citadel Theatre - 2011 18%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Chicago Shakespeare Theatre 15%

Goodman Theatre 15%

Golden ticket 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Jocelyn Sanchez - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 26%

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 18%

Yajaira Custodio - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 12%