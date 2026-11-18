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Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress) will return to Steppenwolf Theatre Company for a special holiday engagement. Catch the Broadway star live in Chicago before she heads back to New York next spring in Paddington The Musical.

Mueller will play a limited three show engagement December 18 & 19, 2026 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater. With SiriusXM star Seth Rudetsky at the piano, expect a lively, up-close evening filled with music from Mueller's career, along with a sprinkling of holiday favorites and plenty of funny, revealing backstage stories.

Jessie Mueller was most recently seen on Broadway in Tracy Letts' The Minutes. Previously, Jessie starred on Broadway in the revival of Carousel (Drama Desk Award, Tony, Grammy nominations). She originated the roles of Jenna in Waitress (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy nominations) and Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Grammy Awards). Other Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. She will be returning to the Kennedy Center this Fall in Guys and Dolls. TV/film: Patsy & Loretta, Madam Secretary, Blue Bloods, Evil, Candy, Chicago Voices (Chicago Emmy nomination), Steven Spielberg's The Post, A Good Person and Secret Headquarters.

Seth Rudetsky spent many years on Broadway as a pianist and/or conductor on shows like Les Misérables, Ragtime and Phantom of the Opera, as well as two years as a comedy writer on The Rosie O Donnell Show (three Emmy nominations with his co-writers) which led to him writing two opening numbers for the Tony Awards. He is now the afternoon deejay on the SiriusXM Broadway channel, as well as the host of his own talk show, Seth Speaks. He has performed his show, Deconstructing Broadway in London, Boston (Irne award) and L.A. (with Barbra Streisand in the audience!). He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster!! (a New York Times Critic's Pick) on Broadway, which was licensed by Music Theater International and is being performed all over the country. After the Pulse Nightclub shooting, James Wesley Jackson told Seth an idea he had of doing an all-star 'What The World Needs Now Is Love' and they recorded it with around 50 stars including Carole King, Idina Menzel, Gloria Estefan, Bernadette Peters, Jessie Mueller ('natch!) and more. The single went to number one on iTunes, has raised over $100,000 for the Pulse nightclub victims and families, as well as the Trevor Project and they performed it at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. When the COVID lockdown began, Seth and James started the twice-a-day livestream Stars In The House with reunions of original casts of Broadway shows like Ragtime, A Chorus Line and Cats, as well as TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Taxi and Frasier. The livestream raised over $1,000,000 for the Actors Fund and over $100,000 for other charities like NAACP LDF and 'You Gotta Believe' for foster youth. Seth has published numerous books including 'The Rise And Fall Of A Theatre Geek' (Random House) and the recent 'Musical Theatre For Dummies'. After October 7, 2023, Seth founded The Jewish Broadway Alliance which is now a 501(c)3. He also runs Seth's Broadway Cruise and will soon be sailing with some of his favorite stars to the Caribbean, Bermuda, The Greek Isles and the ABC Islands.