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JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Lifeline Theatre for Third Year

Phil Timberlake stars in the one-person show at Lifeline Theatre.

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JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Lifeline Theatre for Third Year

Lifeline Theatre will present the return of its holiday favorite Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, written by Tom Mula, featuring Lifeline ensemble member, Phil Timberlake, running November 28 - December 20, 2026.

In Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Scrooge gets a chance to amend his ways, but what happened to his partner Jacob Marley? Find out in Lifeline Theatre's production of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, back by popular demand for a third year! Written by Goodman Theatre's own Scrooge, Tom Mula, featuring a Jeff-nominated performance by longtime Chicago actor and Lifeline ensemble member, Phil Timberlake.

The production received two 2024 Joseph Jefferson Award recognitions, with Diane Fairchild winning the Non-Equity Jeff Award for Artistic Specialization in Lighting Design and Phil Timberlake receiving a nomination for Performer in a Principal Role in a Short Run Production. The one person show features Phil Timberlake. The production team includes Kate Reed, Diane Fairchild, and Alan Donohue.

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11/28 - 12/20/2026
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