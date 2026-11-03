JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Lifeline Theatre for Third Year

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Lifeline Theatre will present the return of its holiday favorite Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, written by Tom Mula, featuring Lifeline ensemble member, Phil Timberlake, running November 28 - December 20, 2026.

In Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Scrooge gets a chance to amend his ways, but what happened to his partner Jacob Marley? Find out in Lifeline Theatre's production of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, back by popular demand for a third year! Written by Goodman Theatre's own Scrooge, Tom Mula, featuring a Jeff-nominated performance by longtime Chicago actor and Lifeline ensemble member, Phil Timberlake.

The production received two 2024 Joseph Jefferson Award recognitions, with Diane Fairchild winning the Non-Equity Jeff Award for Artistic Specialization in Lighting Design and Phil Timberlake receiving a nomination for Performer in a Principal Role in a Short Run Production. The one person show features Phil Timberlake. The production team includes Kate Reed, Diane Fairchild, and Alan Donohue.

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