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Irene Michaels to Present Holiday Celebration at Chicago's Epiphany Center for the Arts

The event is 21 and over and includes a Naughty or Nice Holiday Giveaway.

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Irene Michaels to Present Holiday Celebration at Chicago's Epiphany Center for the Arts

Vocalist, actress, and Chicago original Irene Michaels will ring in the season with 'A Little Naughty, A Little Nice - A Holiday Celebration with Irene Michaels' on Saturday, December 19, 2026, in The Sanctuary at Epiphany Center for the Arts. The evening will feature special guests David H. Edelfelt and Joe Freer joining Michaels on stage. Tickets are on sale now.

The celebration begins early. Epiphany opens at 5:00 PM for Golden Hour, giving guests time to settle in and toast the season before The Sanctuary doors open at 7:00 PM. The performance runs from 7:30 to 9:00 PM, and the night also features the Naughty or Nice Holiday Giveaway. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 on the day of the show, plus applicable fees. The event is 21 and over, and valid ID is required.

David H. Edelfelt is a bass-baritone, recording artist, composer, arranger, and one of the city's most sought-after voice teachers and vocal coaches, whose one-man shows have ranged from Mozart to Sondheim across the country and abroad. Joe Freer is a Chicago crooner known for his tailored suits and his smooth way with classic songs of love and longing, with past performances at The Taste of the Gold Coast, The Green Dolphin Street, Old Towne Brasserie, and Chicago's Mid America Club.

The setting is as much a part of the evening as the music. Epiphany Center for the Arts occupies the former Church of the Epiphany, built in 1885 and reborn as one of Chicago's signature multi-space arts and entertainment venues. The Sanctuary, with its soaring historic architecture, offers an intimate and elegant backdrop for a holiday show built on glamour.

For Michaels, the December engagement caps a year which earned her a triple nomination at the 12th Annual Josie Music Awards, presented September 20, 2026, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. She returns to her hometown stage for a celebration of the season that is equal parts sparkle and mischief.

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