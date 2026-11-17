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Paramount Theatre presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, a new adaptation of the timeless tale created specifically for the Paramount stage, now playing through January 3, 2027 in downtown Aurora, IL. Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter and lonely miser, is visited on Christmas Eve by three ghosts who take him on a journey through his past, present, and future, learning along the way how to once again experience joy, compassion, and the power of generosity. Enriched with live music, the production promises plenty of theatrical magic, from flying and puppets to four different kinds of snow effects.

Adapting and directing the production is Trent Stork, a two-time Jeff Award-winning director based in Aurora who also serves as Paramount’s Artistic Producer and Casting Director. A CHRISTMAS CAROL marks Stork’s 29th production on a directing team at Paramount, following SOUTH PACIFIC, COME FROM AWAY (Jeff Award for Best Direction of a Musical), CATS, FROZEN, and BILLY ELLIOT. Stork’s previous Paramount directing credits include LEGALLY BLONDE, KINKY BOOTS (Jeff Awards for Best Direction of a Musical and Best Production of a Musical), HAND TO GOD, INTO THE WOODS, SCHOOL OF ROCK, and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Stork about tailoring the story for Paramount audiences, seeing Scrooge at five different ages, and the lamplighter at the heart of the production’s visual language.

What inspired you to take on the challenge of adapting A CHRISTMAS CAROL specifically for the Paramount stage, rather than using an existing adaptation?

Being able to create our own version allowed us to craft a show that was perfectly tailored for the Paramount audience. I’ve been with Paramount for 13 years and this is my 29th show on the directing team, and so I feel like I’ve got a good idea about what they really like, what is really effective for them, and what elements we can bring together to drive home the message of this incredible story.

What elements of this classic story did you feel were essential to preserve, and what did you feel free to reimagine?

The structure of the show is tried and true. We see what kind of man Scrooge has been, who he is now, and where his life is headed. This journey makes him reflect and understand that he needs to change his ways in order to be a better person, be a better part of his community, and realize that a life not lived in kindness is not worth living.

What I wanted to explore a little bit more was how Scrooge got to where he’s at, what made him the hardened heart that we first meet. What are the events in his past that made him this way? I was also interested in exploring different kinds of family in the present, not only seeing the Cratchits as a tight-knit group but making sure we explore how Fred’s friends are his family. He doesn’t have any children, but that doesn’t mean that he’s alone like his uncle Scrooge, far from it! He’s celebrating the highest holiday, Christmas, with his friends, and I think that’s a powerful image for a contemporary audience.

How did you approach Scrooge’s transformation in this adaptation, and what details help us understand what made him the person we meet at the beginning of the show?

I was especially excited to explore Scrooge’s past and be able to see him at multiple ages. I want people to follow that he wasn’t born a curmudgeonly miser that hates the world. He made active choices along the way to harden his heart and to shut himself off from humanity. In our production, we see Scrooge at five different ages, and we get to spend a little more time, I hope, understanding how he became who he is. It was also important that we not only see outside forces that made him into such a misanthrope; there were times where he made the active choice to become that way.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, it was important to me that it is not the fact that Scrooge sees his grave, knows he’s going to die, that changes his ways. Certainly, he knows he is going to die at some point. Instead, I wanted to drive home a slightly different image. I wanted to see these other graves that are well kept, frequently visited, with these epitaphs that show us that these people’s lives meant a lot to their loved ones. By contrast, Scrooge’s grave is forgotten, in shambles, and it’s clear that no one has come to mourn him.

Can you talk about your use of light and dark throughout the production, and how that visual language supports the story’s themes?

Light and dark is especially important in A CHRISTMAS CAROL and essential in this production. The idea that you can either look towards the light, that you can see the good in people, you can see the good in the world, and add to it; or conversely, that you can turn yourself away from the world, turn yourself toward shadow, turn yourself into darkness and keep the world at bay.

The central storytelling element that we’re using is the lamppost, and the whole show starts with one singular lamplighter that begins the spark. Additionally, all of the ghosts are themed after different phases of light. The Ghost of Christmas Past is the spark of the flame, Present is a roaring hearth burning bright, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come is a withered candle with its wick nearly burnt out.

What kind of theatrical magic or stagecraft can audiences expect to see in this production?

We are employing nearly every brand of theatrical magic in this show. We have these grand scenic reveals, there’s flying, four different kinds of snow effects, puppets, song, dance, actors playing instruments live on stage. There’s so much amazing music that all comes together for one night to help tell this transformative story.

What do you hope audiences, especially families experiencing A CHRISTMAS CAROL together, take away from this particular adaptation?

A CHRISTMAS CAROL has always been a personal part of my own yearly tradition. I use it as a time to reflect on the year that I had and whether I brought enough goodness into the world that year. I survey where I’m at and who I’ve grown into this year, and I take stock of who I want to be next year. The fact that A CHRISTMAS CAROL comes at the end of the year, turning over a new year as one ends, makes it a great time to take stock, reflect, and to set some goals for the future. It’s also a time to think about the less fortunate and how you might be able to give to those who aren’t quite as lucky as you.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL plays through January 3, 2027 at Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, IL. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com.

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