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This past July, I saw Rick Yaconis perform as the ruthless president of a private equity company in Gwydion Theatre Company’s production of Dry Powder. Little did I know that, in addition to several Chicago storefront credits to his name, Rick is (re)launching his own theater company, Two Edge Theater in Chicago. Before their debut production, A View from the Bridge, which opens on December 4, 2026, I spoke with Rick Yaconis about this new iteration of his theater company and what he hopes to accomplish with his love for the classics.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Thanks for doing this interview, Rick! Can you tell us a little about yourself and your background?

I was a very young, aspirational theater person and I got sidetracked into this thing called career. So I work in education, and I've worked in education for quite a few years. Currently, my day job is that I am Chief Marketing Officer at National Lewis University, which is right down on Michigan Avenue. When I was in Colorado, I was also in education. So I lived in Colorado for about 15 years. At that point in my life, I was still advancing in my career and things were going very well. But then I said, ‘You know what? Life's too short.’ I've decided I need to get back into theater, which is what I was most passionate about in my young days. I started auditioning for shows and I started doing some things. Ultimately, it led to me launching my own theater company, which is what I did in 2010. It was called The Edge Theater Company. And we started small. In the first year, our total revenue all combined was about $14,000. And then over eight seasons, we turned it into almost $300,000 total revenue — I'm talking ticket sales, grants, donations. So, that's quite a substantial growth over that period.

Our mantra was to keep the classics alive, do regional premieres in Colorado — which we did quite a few of — and to support new work, local playwrights as well. Between those three areas, we did 60 shows in eight years, approximately seven to eight shows a year. I had my own space there, so it was filled all the time. There was always a show going on. I think we would take two weeks off in between shows, have one close, get the other one built up, ready to go, and it was just a great experience.

It was an award-winning theater company, and it was pretty prominent. Frankly, I like to believe that it really helped change the landscape for the kind of theater that was being done in Denver. It really enhanced what Chicago would know as the storefront type of theater. Because there were really three big ones there, like the Denver Center, and then a couple of smaller ones, and then when we came onto the scene, you started to see more of those mid-sized, smaller companies start to start up, equivalent to what Chicago storefront is. But in our case, we had our own space, and it was just busy all the time.

In 2018, my wife and I decided to make a change, and we moved back to Chicago for family reasons. So basically we had a 501(c)(3) and gave that 501(c)(3) to another aspiring theater maker. And they took our 501(c)(3) and kept the space alive because we didn't want to close the space down. So the intent was, let's take a year off from it, because we were really working hard, a year off from that, and then we would relaunch the Edge Theater in Chicago.

Then the pandemic hit. And we opted not to do that, because nothing really happened. After the pandemic, I said, well, I want to kind of get back into it. So I started auditioning and doing some shows. I think I did eight shows just acting in them. Then this past year, I said, ‘I'm gonna relaunch my own production company without a space.’ I'll rent space out. But I wanted to do my own thing because I don't want to be just vulnerable to what everybody else is doing out there. I want to create a lane where I can do the kind of theater that I want to do. I'm not going to get back into doing seven, eight shows a year, but if I can do two to three shows a year for the next couple years, I'm happy with that. And I don't need a whole space, I'll rent space. But I want to focus on really keeping the classics alive.

What have you learned about starting and restarting a theater company?

Do you want to know why it's called Two Edge?

Why?

Because when I came out and I just put it on social media that I was going to relaunch The Edge Theater, there is a building that's called the Edge Theater. Somebody responded to me and said, ‘You really can't do this. We're called the Edge Theater.’

I thought, ‘Well, everybody knows that space — that venue — but that's a space.’ So I decided that when this got relaunched, I was thinking, ‘Well, it's kind of like The Edge Part 2, but let's just call it Two Edge so that it's different from The Edge Theater.’

But what have I learned? Well, in Colorado, I learned quite a bit, and at the core of it is that you've got to get the best talent that you can find surrounding you to build a successful company. That is the best directors, the best designers, the best actors, and you got to have a core of people to be able to build around. It's all about the people, it's all about the talent, and you have to invest properly. You got to treat people with kindness and respect. But you have to have people who are total professionals, and just really insist on that kind of a standard. And when you have that, everything else kind of takes care of itself.

Relaunching here, it reminds me of really how hard work it is. It's not easy. If it was easy, I think everybody would say, ‘Oh, let's just go do a show.’ You need to be able to invest time, money, and be passionate, and pick projects that you're passionate about. Because it's not worth it unless you're truly passionate about the projects. Why do it? So find the best people. Ensure that you're doing projects that you're passionate about.

Two Edge Theater is dedicated to producing entertaining and edgy drama that persuade audiences with substance. How do you define “entertaining”, “edgy”, and “substance” and determine that with your programming?

I think it comes down to the scripts. If you look at many of the classic scripts, there's always drama involved, but they're classics for a reason. They're tried and true. If you do them well, people are going to want to see them. I think it's important for the younger generations to be exposed to what the foundation of good theater was in this country.

My thing is, I don't want to drive a message to people. I'm not trying to make any statements, political or otherwise. I want first and foremost to pick projects that people can walk out going, ‘Wow, I'm glad I saw that because it entertained me.’ And entertaining doesn't always mean laughing. It can mean that it makes you think, it held my attention, what a great story, I related to those people. Especially now that I'm not going so broad and doing seven, eight shows a year, I want to pick the scripts that A) I personally am passionate about, but B) I think will resonate with audiences, regardless of when they were written. It doesn't have to be a brand new work that nobody's seen. There are reasons that people need to see some of the classic scripts, like A View from the Bridge or any other Arthur Miller, or Tennessee Williams, or Eugene O'Neill, any classic playwrights.

Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge is Two Edge Theater’s debut production, which opens on December 4. How did you land on this play as the entertaining, edgy, substantive drama you want to open with?

Well, the truth is that originally it was supposed to be Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? We made all the plans to get going with it, and then the rights were denied. So I had everything already in place, and A View from the Bridge is probably my favorite play ever. It's my favorite script for a variety of reasons. And I said, well, if I'm gonna pivot, then I gotta pivot back. I'm very familiar with the show, I know it very well, and if I have to pivot, and live up to the commitments that I've already made to actually produce the show, I'm gonna pivot in this direction with something that's very familiar to me. A View from the Bridge was at the top of my list because it really, truly is my favorite script.

Have you done a production of it before?

Yeah, I produced it in Colorado.

How are you bringing what you learned from that production to this iteration of it? What can we expect?

I think the only commonality is that I'm playing the lead character of Eddie Carbone. Other than that, I went out, met with a variety of directors, and knew that I needed to keep an open mind. This production that we did was like 10 years ago, so it's a fairly good amount of distance in between. But I went into it knowing that if I hired the right director, that I needed to give that person the autonomy to be fully empowered to do their thing with it. So I am not looking for any commonalities between the two productions. We found the right director, Robert Tobin, who's doing a great job with it. He's shaping it into his vision, and I'm okay with it because I respect his vision. But it wasn't like, ‘Oh, I gotta take exactly what we have and do that again.’ Wasn't like that at all. Quite frankly, that's part of the fun of it. The cast is just terrific and then the elements that every person brings into it really shapes the show. Arthur Miller's scripts are so great that the words do a lot of the work for you. But each of these people are shaping their own characters and putting their own selves into this play, and I think it's going to be amazing.

I know you’ve worked with Gwydion Theatre Company a lot. A View from the Bridge is in collaboration with Gwydion, you were in Gwydion’s production of Death of a Salesman, and I actually first saw you perform in Gwydion’s Dry Powder this past July. What is it about Gwydion that has led to such fruitful collaboration and creative partnership?

We just clicked. It's so funny, we have major age differences. But they cast me in one of my first things that I did in Chicago, Waiting for Lefty, and I really clicked with them. I really have a lot of respect. It's a young group of people that have great vision and great commitment and, quite frankly, I think a lot of talent. Grayson Kennedy and Tommy Thams, they're co-producers of that company, and I have a great deal of respect for them. They treated me with a great deal of respect, and then after our first collaboration, our first show that I did there, I said, ‘We gotta work together again.’ And, they wanted to, and I wanted to, and then we did Death of a salesman. I think that's all I've done with them is Waiting for Lefty, then Death of a Salesman, and then Dry Powder, so those three shows. When I said, ‘Okay, now I'm gonna branch out and do my own thing,’ we came to the conclusion that it could be very helpful to not just do it on your own, to use some of their infrastructure and support to help me launch my thing. I'm truly appreciative of the collaboration.

What is your favorite part about the Chicago storefront theater scene?

Well, I like to see a lot of theater, in addition to doing it, but I like to see a lot. My favorite part is just learning from all of these talented people that are here. I always have an appreciation for scenic designers and what they can do with small spaces, and just the vast amount of talent that people have that aren't making big money at it, but are just so dedicated and so talented, and how you can really learn from everything that you see. So I like to see a lot of the theater as well as do my own thing as well.

What else is in store for Two Edge Theater as you establish yourself in the Chicago storefront scene?

One of the things that I really enjoy about doing it is that it also provides opportunity to people. In this particular case, we have a cast of 11 people. Being able to provide those opportunities for people, because it's a very competitive market for people that want the opportunity to express their talents. I like being a part of that. I like to act, I like to direct, but being able to produce a couple shows provides opportunities for people that they wouldn't have otherwise. It makes me feel good. I see it as a way of giving back. My personal career went in different directions. I didn't pursue theater because I got caught up in my career in education, and years go by, and before you know it, you're 40 years old, and you go, oops! My life went into a different direction. But I think that's what I really respect about Grayson and Tommy. I want to see their success, and anytime that I can give an opportunity to any aspiring artist in any shows, I want to be able to do that as my way of giving back, so that's important to me. What's next is hopefully, I don't want to invest my entire free time in doing it, but if I can do two shows a year that can get an audience that can be entertaining and edgy, and that can provide opportunity to people, I’d be happy.

Thank you to Rick Yaconis and John Olson for this interview!

Two Edge Theater’s debut production, A View from the Bridge, opens December 4 and runs through January 10, 2027 at the Chopin Theatre.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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