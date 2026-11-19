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The Blue Man Group is back in town at the CIBC Theatre, and they’re reimagining the holiday season with their iconic blend of music, art, and comedy — all with no spoken words.

Before the show, BroadwayWorld talked to Mackenna Tolfa, an internationally acclaimed percussionist and composer who has performed in over 20 countries on some of the world’s most prestigious stages. She most recently headlined with Blue Man Group at London’s iconic Palladium Theatre as part of their World Tour, becoming the first female drummer featured in the show’s history as The Spirit.

The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

I know you’ve had a very unique journey to get to the Blue Man Group, with Chicago and CIBC Theatre specifically playing a very special role in that journey. Can you tell us a little about that?

I have always been a major theater fan. When I was in high school, my closest friends and I were all doing musicals together every single year. Before I even went to college, I really wanted to be involved in theater in some capacity. In my final year of school, I was really going through a rough time. I almost did not go into music. My dad had this crazy idea as a last effort to try to convince me to pursue it to reach out to Hamilton at the CIBC while it was still getting its residency there and just explain that I was really interested in Broadway and being in live theater in some capacity. I don't think he really was expecting a response from it at all, but to all of our shocks, we got a response from the music director that was there at the time, Colin Welford, to come out to the show at the CIBC and do a pit trip and ask as many questions as I wanted to about the show, how it worked, meet the actors, meet the musicians. As a young person who is really interested in going into Broadway, this is a totally life-changing experience for me. And my dad's intention — it worked. I ended up going to school for music, percussion performance specifically. I always held on to how he approached that. I kept it in my back pocket. There was another show that I really loved called The Band’s Visit while it was on Broadway. I really connected to it for a lot of personal reasons and I thought there wasn't a show quite like it that had been on Broadway before. So I approached reaching out to that show in the same way that my dad did at the CIBC and wrote a letter to the stage door, again not expecting anything. But I got a response and had a similar experience out in New York with the Broadway production. That connection years later is how I got invited to the audition for Blue Man Group. It all started at the CIBC and my dad and Hamilton and Colin Welford, and I think about it all the time. So this is a super full circle moment for me now doing this on stage with Blue Man Group, which is awesome.

You have a lot of experience with orchestra pit playing for musicals, and also touring. How was your experience originating a character with the Blue Man Group on their 2022 world tour, and how is performing onstage with them different from your experiences with the Mean Girls National Tour?

For originating the character in 2022, this was my first ever professional gig. So it was very tight. thing. I was actually still in school technically when I got the job. During my first 6 months of touring with Blue Man, I was simultaneously playing the show every night and also finishing my degree. We were in Asia when we opened, so it was a crazy time difference as well. Thankfully, Blue Man was so supportive of making sure that I finished my degree and same with the University of Minnesota, making sure that I had this opportunity and nothing was going to get in the way of it, so I have both of them to thank for it. But it was really daunting and I think so much of stepping into this role originally was comfortable because of the company culture and the dynamic of Blue Man Group. It is such a welcoming environment and I couldn't have been more lucky to step into Blue Man as my first gig ever, especially because I had no experience. I had no reason for anybody to not belittle me in some way, but I was always treated as an equal. That's something that I always think about. I am very grateful for being a young person and super green to how everything worked and having so many people with so much patience for me learning things along the way.

As far as the difference between Broadway and this show, the big one is that this character, the Spirit, is involved in the action. Not only am I playing the music up in the loft on stage, I also have some acting responsibilities as well, which is really fun because I'm a drummer first. So this opportunity with Blue Man, I've really learned a lot about how to be in character and what that means. I love being able to see the audience every single night. It's one of my favorite parts of doing Blue Man. I think the connected part of Blue Man is really needed in the world right now, so being on stage and sharing these experiences with the audience is awesome. But the Broadway pit stuff was a dream. Mean Girl specifically was one that I really wanted to play, so I became a much better ensemble player. As far as the music went, I feel like my playing got so much better from playing those shows. I love it and I hope that I can go back and do some more of it soon. I got to do the Mean Girls National Tour, and I also did the Book of Mormon National Tour for a little bit. Then I came back to Blue Man just this past fall, and I've been with them now since taking a little hiatus when the world tour closed in 2024.

What does it mean to be the first female drummer featured in the show’s history?

It means an awful lot. Being a percussionist, Blue Man has always been very respected in the percussion world. To have been a part of it in any way, shape, or form is an honor, but to premiere a role like this is truly beyond anything I could have ever expected in my life, so I definitely don't take that for granted. With this being kind of a newer character, I think the, the

Blue Man has always been open to all gender expressions and identities. The Blue Man as a character is a non-gendered character, even though man is in the title, so we've had a female Blue Man before. There have been female band members. But this particular role in featuring a woman as a fourth character is a completely new concept, but not to say that women have not been actively involved in the show in the past.

The Blue Man Group is famously silent using no spoken words in the performance, which makes it so different from musicals. What is it about the power of music — specifically percussion music with this group — that allows you to be able to transcend language and still spread musical joy?

There's something about drumming. Maybe I'm a little biased, but there's something about the energy behind percussion that is just so empowering. Our goal every night is for people to be taken back to their childlike state, whether they are a child or they are an adult. I think the magic of Blue Man is that we take seemingly ordinary things that we deal with in our everyday life — whether it's a PVC pipe or a marshmallow — and turn it into something bigger and make magic from it. I think that's a really powerful message. Also the element of connection and how interactive the show itself is, the fact that you can go in and be a part of the show and there's not a separation of the stage and the audience. When you add the drums in there and it's loud and big, there's a certain emotional response. I've definitely had many moments on stage where I've had a few tears shed. There's power behind it, especially when the connection and us being so interactive with the audience is brought into it as well.

You are also a composer and an arranger, and you’ve been writing a new musical, correct?

Yes! I've been helping with the orchestrations and the arrangements of The Dust Bowl Radio Hour, which is composed by Kasey Dillon. I've been taking all of his music over the last couple years and putting them into scores, helping with piano reductions and stuff. I was really involved in a couple of the projects that they had, one of them being a cast album that came out a few months ago, and then a stage reading that they did in Oklahoma City last year, which was actually the first full runthrough of the show ever. All of that came about through a connection that I had with a friend in Mean Girls, which is really cool. That's my favorite part of doing art, meeting new people.

Through your time with the Blue Man Group, how have you grown not just as a performer, but as a musician and a person?

This role for many reasons will always be something that I cherish for the rest of my life. She's been a part of my coming out journey, really, so it's been very special. I feel like I've come into my adulthood with her at my side. Every time I play the role, I try to be more honest on stage and share that experience unspoken with the audience. My hope is always that it resonates with all of the queer people in the audience, all the women in the audience — everybody, obviously, of course, but specifically that community. Without the company and the support of the cast that I've worked with all these years, and this character in this role, I would be a very different person without this experience. She will always be very, very special to me.

What do you enjoy most about being part of the Blue Man Group?

For me, it is the audience. Feeling the energy of the audience is something that I love. There's a moment where something is obstructing my view, without giving too much away, so I don't actually know what the audience looks like when the show starts. I remember after taking the hiatus where I was doing the Broadway stuff when the world tour closed, we reopened the North American tour last winter, and the moment that the obstructed object leaves, and the audience is revealed for the first time — that moment always sticks with me. Because it's not only just, ‘Wow, it's amazing to see people out there,’ but it's a reminder of the hard work that has been put in to get to that point and just a reminder for me to keep going. The connected part and reaching the audience and sharing that moment is what it's all about for me, so that's my favorite part.

What can people expect from the New Holiday Surprise, and what do you hope Chicago audiences take away from it?

For Chicago audiences, you're in for a treat because a lot of people on this production are from Briar Street. So if you are a fan and you've seen people from Blue Man's territory, but also the crew, there's so many amazing people on their show. It's really an honor to be working with them because they're royalty in my mind. There's a lot of Briar Street people that are coming back, which is amazing. But if you've seen the Blue Man show, I will say, this is everything you know and love about Blue Man. My favorite anecdote to give is that when we came in for tech a few weeks ago and saw the set for the first time, I think every person that walked in the theater jaw dropped. It's awesome and so cool, and it is very different from what you're used to, but everything that you know and love about Blue Man — the marshmallows, the paint drums — all of that stuff is still in the show, but with a little bit of a sprinkle of holiday twist. It's really so much fun. I just saw the Broadway production a couple days ago, which is the same version as what we're bringing to Chicago, and it was electric getting to see an audience experience it for the first time. It is an absolute blast. I hope everyone can make it out to see it.

Thank you to Mackenna Tolfa and Broadway In Chicago for this interview!

Blue Man Group’s A New Holiday Surprise will play Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre from November 24 – December 13, 2026.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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