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After nearly 5,000 performances, Theater of the Mind has announced its closing date on January 17, 2027. This immersive show by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar that blends neuroscience experiments with storytelling and reflection is a theatrical experience you won’t want to miss.

To dive deeper into the show’s impact, BroadwayWorld spoke with two of the show’s Guides, or Davids: James Earl Jones II, who has been with Theater of the Mind since the beginning, and Eleanor Hindson, one of the newest Davids to be added to the show.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

James, you’ve been with the show since it started. What led you to Theater of the Mind?

James: Well, a couple of things. One, David Byrne from the Talking Heads is attached to the project. He and his wife Mala wrote this show. People of various demographics and age groups and cultures are familiar with something that the Talking Heads have done. I thought, ‘How amazing would it be to work on a show that David Byrne wrote?’ So that was one of the things that really interested me.

Another big thing that interested me is that it is immersive. I don't think that immersive theater is for every actor, but there is something that I love about breaking down the fourth wall. I feel as though we do multiple shows throughout our years where we are on a stage and we are presenting to an audience, but we have so few opportunities to engage with them in this way. We can high five, we can shake hands, we can hug. There is a breakdown of that wall that allows us to connect with the audience in a completely different way

There's something very human about doing an immersive show because even though we don't, as actors, purposefully try to distance ourselves, us being on stage creates that distance. Doing this immersive show really allowed me an opportunity to connect with audiences in a way that we rarely get a chance to. It is one of the only fully immersive shows in the Chicagoland area. We are all part of this journey together.

Eleanor, this is your Goodman Theatre debut! How has this experience been for you so far as one of the newer Davids?

Eleanor: It's been amazing. I moved to Chicago in February, and I was looking at different theater opportunities in the city. Goodman Theatre actually does an open call, which means that anybody can have an audition for future stuff they have going on. I signed up and did a monologue. Because of the nature of the show, there are lots of different iterations of David, so I was called in to read for this. Theater of the Mind opened in March, so some of the Davids were moving on to other things, so there was an opportunity. It really was such a lovely surprise to even be called in to read for this, it was really cool.

How has your improv background helped you in this show?

Eleanor: It's been really helpful. Although it's a scripted show and it's very timed beat by beat, it's all a very delicate moving thing. Obviously the nature of the show is that it's interactive and immersive with a relatively small audience per turn, so it's intimate and engaging. It requires you to listen, so that improv skill of being comfortable in the space of not knowing what you're going to be offered, but running with it and using that and trying to be present and share in something, I think it's been really fun. That kind of improv skill has been helpful because every time something surprises me or maybe slightly throws me off guard, I can lean into the mischief or the fun of that or the curiosity of what the person's bringing. It helps you to listen and be present with it.

James, you have a rich Chicago theater history and even have some national tours to your name. What makes this experience special or different from your past credits?

James: This show is an exploration of how we experience reality and how much of what we believe about the world is actually created by our own minds. We tend to think that our senses give us this objective picture of what's happening around us. But this neuroscience element that David and Mala have brought in shows us that our perception, our memories, and for some, even our sense of identity are much more complicated than we might realize.

That's what I think makes this production really special, that we're not simply telling the audience about these ideas, but we are allowing you to experience them. I think that most shows that I have been a part of, it certainly allows me to truly feel the difference. The first national tour I did of Come From Away, it was clear that we reached audience members, that they felt something, that they were changed when they left. That was just a different example of how you can create and tell this story, this narrative that allows people to feel all the feelings. But this is something that I don't think regular theater prepares you for.

The thing that's closest to this immersive theater would be when I sang on a local cruise ship, the Spirit of Chicago, at Navy Pier many years ago. When you are on that boat, you dance with the passengers. You might encourage them to dance within one of your solos, or once we are performing and we do a group number, we reach out for audience members to bring them up. There is no fourth wall, and we are encouraged to make that experience as fun and exciting and as interesting as possible. I think that doing something like that allowed me the opportunity to be like, ‘Yeah, this is great. I can shake hands, I can engage. I can have fun with these people.’

There's the idea that when you do things on stage, it is done at a heightened level, and that acting for TV and film feels more nuanced and subtle. There is something about you, the audience member, not having to see things that are extremely heightened and that you can see the shifts and the changes with your David in a way that it doesn't have to be overdone in any way. You're sitting five feet away. You can see when my expression changes. You can see when my mood shifts. You can see how the storyline moves, ebbs and flows in all the various emotional ways. Even though most theater didn't prepare me for that, being on a cruise ship did.

How has your newfound understanding of some of the ways the mind works changed your perspective about your self-identity?

James: We're doing these neuroscience experiments, but also in the midst of it with the storyline, I think there's something deeply human about it. So yes, while we are encouraging audience members to look within themselves based on this story and this script, we also obviously have no choice but to evaluate our own lives and the things that we've experienced.

There is no perfect relationship. But I think that I have since evaluated my own relationships with my mother, with my father, who also has passed away. I have thought about the relationships when we talk about someone, without giving too much away. I know when we talk about someone being in our life and then gone the next. I've thought about my relationships that I've had where I feel like we were only in our lives for a flash of time and I wonder why. Sometimes we're moving so fast in our lives that we don't stop to evaluate this particular past situation.

In theater, everything is happening in real time. Regardless of whether we flub, we mess up, something happens, we must keep going. The show must go on. I think I am probably one of those actors who looks at my life and has for a long time said, ‘The show must go on.’ But what if you pause for just a moment? What if you actually take time during the intermission of your life to see why certain things happen the way they did? And what could you have done differently, right?

It's purely speculation if some of those moments, those topics, those memories would have popped into my head or given me pause before this show. But because of this show, I feel like it has allowed me to take some time to look more within about situations in the past. I don't think that there is a single person who has participated in this show that hasn't taken an opportunity to just think and have a moment of an introspective look in their life.

Eleanor: It’s a really lovely thing to keep returning to. It almost feels a bit meditative, allowing yourself to just experience it with the audience. An audience might have had a very visceral response to one element of it, but that will always change and move and you can never force that. I think about the way it's taught me to allow and let go more. Obviously, you're the Guide, but you're also allowing such a visceral experience. The set is a character of its own. As David, I can let that be and discover it with them and that feeling of letting go of control, because there's so many moving parts. Human beings are different, and they come with whatever they've got going on for them, and that just varies massively. So this element of letting go has been a really nice and interesting exercise, and I hope and intend to take that with me.

What did you think was the coolest experiment when you first learned this show, and do you have a favorite room as a Guide?

Eleanor: That is hard. To be honest, I feel like the whole process of learning it, enjoying the show has been a cool experiment in and of itself. Not only are you learning the script and learning the beats of the show and all the moving parts, there are cues within each room — some that David the actor triggers, some that are triggered by timers on the doors. So you learn the actual show, but you're having to use many parts of your brain at the same time, which feels fitting with the whole idea of the show.

In terms of my favorite room, it does change every time because different audiences bring out different things and you notice different things in each room. I do like the first room, without giving it away. But the first room that we go into is where we meet David who meets the group. I always love that room because it sets the tone for what we're in for and that initial discovery and that process of getting aligned with what this is going to be. There's a really lovely transition into the following room, which always feels like an exciting jumping off point. It feels like you start to go down the Alice in Wonderland feeling.

James: Oh, boy, do I have a favorite room as the guide. It took a while for me to appreciate any of it because I was so busy trying to learn about it. Because this process was very different and I don't think there's anybody who learned the show who will say that how we learned the show was a normal way of learning the show. Because it's a one person show, but we are all rehearsing together. That was certainly a challenge. Clearly we all learned it, but it was not easy. Part of me appreciating the things that I enjoyed the most was also at some point coming to the understanding of how the science worked and me actually knowing my lines.

When I first was working on it, I loved the skull because the skull gives you an opportunity as an audience member to say whatever. We are not here to judge people. You hear these stories of what people have experienced and what they've seen and what they've felt and what they've heard. And you're like, wow, hearing all of these different stories is super interesting.

I would say my favorite room now is the attic, although a close second would be the backyard. Part of what I love about the backyard is that there are two aspects of the backyard. There is a time where everyone is having a really great time and then there's a storytime moment. I think what I love most about that is that it gives you some fun, it gives you some comedy, but it also gives you a little bit more insight into David's life specifically with his parents that I don't think you've really heard or gotten to until that point.

Attic is my favorite because I feel like once I am talking to the audience, kind of summing things up, we essentially have gone full circle, right from this first room to the attic. Everyone has gone on this journey with me, I can see that there has been a change. It doesn't have to be huge or grand, but I know that the story that I've told meant something. I think that means the most to me, that telling this story and experiencing these very different experiments have allowed these people to not only be entertained, but to also think and to hopefully have conversations afterwards, which I think in many regards is what you hope for art to be — something that allows people the opportunity to talk about things, to discuss.

Eleanor, how has the final monologue in the attic changed your approach to life?

Eleanor: It really has massively. I don't want to sound pretentious, but it's such a privilege to get to say that time and time again. It is so beautifully written, and it's written in a way that's so delicate and sensitive, but not preachy at all. I love the way that we follow David's story, but there's a lightness of touch to it and a delicacy that's very intentional to allow the audience to place themselves within the story. There'll be bits of things that relate to other people's lives. There’s the theater of the mind as a concept. If you listen to a radio show or you listen to an audiobook, your brain will create the set and your imagination creates all of that stuff. It's written so that there's space for us to do that with our own lives, too. So that speech at the end really hits so powerfully because it applies to all of us in a very hopeful way. That idea that there might have been things that we thought we knew or experiences that we thought we had, but maybe those memories aren't reliable or maybe things are different. But that opening up of possibilities is such a beautiful way to look at life and accept that lack of control. There's a beauty in it.

What are some things that you've learned as being David from the show that you're going to take with you after Theater of the Mind closes?

Eleanor: I have loved the value of being in a space with people. That sounds like a low bar, but just sharing a space with people in a live setting is always a privilege. There's always feedback that you get from an audience which changes according to the group. You're so aware of every single person in the room and it's so direct. You make certain choices as an actor, and so many of those choices have to evolve and change because of what you receive from an audience and how to maintain that connection and not push the connection, but also take on whatever you're being given. That's something that's been really fun and unique for this because obviously we have Jo, the experience ambassador, who's always there, which is really nice, but there aren't other actors that you're performing with. The audience are those people. They are your friends. They're the ones coming with you. Every single time the show begins, I can hear people and sense the energy in the room. There's this jumping off moment of trust. I always make the choice to trust the people that you're in the room with. Immediately, once that eye contact happens, it’s always a really magical and unique experience with every single audience. Before you see them as human beings, it can feel a bit like, ‘How's this going to go? Because I need you guys to be with me in this.’ So that's been really unique, and I love it.

In the green room of the theater, there's some quotes on the wall, and one of them is about how every single room that you're in with every single audience, there is a unique conversation to be had and it will never, ever be the same, and it's your job to find it. And I really love that. I think that that's true of so many. This is not only unique to this show, but this show has really brought that to the forefront, which is really cool.

What is your favorite memory in doing this show so far? And can you trust that memory?

Eleanor: I love that question. Can you trust that memory? There's a lot. There's a line in the show where David says, ‘Even for you in the future, this moment will be different than it is now.’ And I remember reading that before I got the role and finding that quite trippy when I was rehearsing it. Every time I read that or got to that line, and every time I get to that line in a show now, it acts as this weird check-in point where I remember the time before that and then think about the next time. The first few turns of doing the show, getting to that line and feeling like, ‘Oh, wow, I feel so different now compared to then.’ And as I get further into the show now, I feel so different. But it's kind of this ongoing conversation in this specific line. It's really a cool experience.

One of my other favorite experiences when we're actually in the different spaces are some of the stories that people might offer up. There are different opportunities for people to engage with some things about their own lives. Some of those have been really fascinating to be part of, it's a real privilege. I can really see sometimes how affecting some elements of the show can be. It's such an intimate space, the eye contact that you're making with the audience. I feel like I know a bit about what's going on for them, even without speaking sometimes. It's really interesting.

James: Oh, I can definitely trust this memory. One of my favorite memories, it's not a huge moment, but it thoroughly tickled me. We were in one of the rooms where I'm asking the audience to look at this screen and tell me what they see. There was a man who was unable to see, but he had a friend with him and he was sitting down watching like everyone else. People were shouting out things, and then he shouted out something. He said, ‘Wait a minute, I see something.’ I said, ‘Well, what do you see?’ And he was like, ‘Not a damn thing. I'm blind. I can't see anything.’ And I laughed, I chortled. I could not stop laughing for probably a minute straight. I remember hugging him from behind because it brought me so much joy. That moment made me laugh super hard. I don't know if there has been a more fun memory, but there have been great memories, to be sure.

I would say the runner up is performing a show that was specifically for handicapable people, when we were doing a show for a mostly low-vision blind audience. Because there's something about inclusivity that I appreciate. I love that about the show and I could be a part of doing something that reminds audience members that no matter what the obstacle may be, we have something for you. This theater is for you. This experience is for you. Theater of the Mind is for you, and everyone is welcome.

Thank you to James Earl Jones II, Eleanor Hindson, and Goodman Theatre for this interview!

Theater of the Mind presented by Goodman Theatre closes on January 17, 2027 at 333 N LaSalle St. Performances are 75 minutes with no intermission and begin every 15 minutes. Ticket pricing starts at $69 and varies by date and time, especially during the holidays.

Photos courtesy of Goodman Theatre

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