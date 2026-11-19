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Steppenwolf Theatre Company presents the world premiere of ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE, a biting satire by Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon and now playing through December 13, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater. A gaggle of suburban moms, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, are ready to take on the school board in the fight of their lives: attempting to ban the controversial books available to their kids in the school library. But is this trusted inner circle all on the same page? The play exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the causes we claim and the company we keep. The cast features ensemble member Caroline Neff, Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk, Wendy Mateo, and Sadieh Rifai.

Returning to Steppenwolf as the Crow is David Darrow, who dazzled audiences as Mozart in last season’s record-breaking AMADEUS. Darrow’s Off-Broadway credits include MEMNON at Classical Theatre of Harlem and the Drama Desk Award-winning ALL IS CALM, and he has appeared in more than ten productions at the Guthrie Theater, as well as at Asolo Repertory Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, and ACT. A graduate of NYU Tisch’s MFA Graduate Acting program, he has also written several musicals developed and produced around the country.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Darrow about three months of crow-filled algorithms, why the play’s happy ending feels like a tragedy, and what makes Steppenwolf unlike anywhere else he’s worked.

You made your Steppenwolf debut last season as Mozart in AMADEUS, and now you’re back playing a crow in ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE. How did this role come to you, and what drew you to it?

Working at Steppenwolf was a dream for so long, and getting to play Mozart last season was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Being at Steppenwolf is infectious, the whole culture, the rigorous artistic spirit. I knew if I ever had a chance to come back I’d jump at it. Luckily it happened quickly when ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE was developed by Steppenwolf at the Colorado New Play Festival. I came on for that week-long workshop and then was offered the part a few weeks later.

Any time I’m offered a role like this, which is to say a non-human, I’m instantly interested. The research process is so unique and fun. Crow is a crow. How do you act like a crow? It’s a great challenge. My algorithm was all crows for like three months.

Tell us about the Crow and how the character fits into the world of this biting satire.

Crow, like the audience, is watching the behavior of these women and trying to make sense of it. When we first started working, I looked at a lot of classical animal myths, and birds are often messengers, or fortune tellers. Even bird entrails were used to predict the future in auguries, but in this story the bird is sort of flipping things around. He’s pretending to be a person in order to understand people. And the questions he’s left with at the end of the play are the same ones the audience is left with: Why do people do this? Why are we like this? In many ways he’s an extension of the audience.

What is your favorite part of working on a world premiere and originating a role in a new play by Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker?

I love working on new work, and being around Steph while she was working on this play has been incredible. Since the workshop in June, nearly every page of the play has changed in some way. She’s always adjusting and tweaking. Many of the changes reflected conversations that happened in the rehearsal hall. On a new play, you always hope for a playwright as generous and collaborative as Steph because it makes the process really gratifying. The play was already great when we started working on it, and it just got better and better as we went along.

How does it feel to return to Steppenwolf so soon after AMADEUS, and what has coming back to this company meant to you?

AMADEUS was a remarkable experience. That whole team, Bob Falls, Ian Barford, it was an honor to be a part of. I’ve been fortunate to work at a lot of extraordinary theaters over the past fifteen years, but I have never been anywhere like Steppenwolf. It’s a true Ensemble Theater. Its reputation is well known, but there really is a unique feeling when you are working here. The people, the history, even the building itself feels like it’s pushing you to go deeper, to risk more, to investigate further.

The coolest part is that it doesn’t feel especially mysterious. It just feels like a bunch of smart people who really care about each other doing very hard work. The closest thing I’ve experienced to the feeling of being here was in graduate school, in a cohort of other young actors. It’s incredible that kind of culture has been maintained at what is probably the finest theater in the country. It’s the kind of art-making you grow up dreaming about.

ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE takes on the polarizing issue of book banning in elementary schools through comedy. How do you hope audiences engage with the material?

This is a challenging play. It takes a very serious issue, book banning, and asks us to laugh at the people fighting for it. I think the characters in this play are tough to love. They don’t pull punches, and for most of the audience their actions will seem either totally incomprehensible, or downright disturbing. But the fact is, on social media, the discourse about folks on the “other side” is often couched in mockery. This play doesn’t shy away from that tone, but it does take the mockery out from behind a screen and smashes it up against real people who really believe in what they’re fighting for. It’s an uncomfortable question, but what do we do when it’s not a Twitter handle but a real person behind these campaigns? How do we empathize with Banna? Should we? I hope audiences leave thinking about these questions.

What was your first reaction when you read Stephanie Alison Walker’s script, and what stood out to you about its blend of humor and hypocrisy?

I couldn’t remember a play where I wasn’t asked to root for the hero at any point. ACC is a comedy with an ending that is... happy? Why does it feel like a tragedy? It’s so weird, I couldn’t figure it out, and that was really exciting to me.

How do you approach playing a non-human character like a crow, and how did you find the physicality and voice for him?

I had a teacher, Jim Calder, in graduate school who would consistently have us do impossible things in class. It was incredible. I had to order McDonald’s as a shark. I think about that class all the time during this play because his challenge was: don’t act like a shark, be a shark. I can hear him saying, “Just do it! Just be a crow!” It’s about belief and commitment.

The physicality came from watching a lot of crow videos. They’re so playful and weird, and there’s a lot of research suggesting they’ve evolved beyond their usefulness. They have no real need to provoke humans or use tools, but they do. They’re curious and they learn just to learn, much like people. I also have to credit Steph’s script. Crow was so clearly drawn. He leapt off the page.

What’s been the most rewarding part of working at Steppenwolf Theatre Company?

Steppenwolf is an amazing community. You just feel like you’re part of something greater than yourself. This profession can be really self-centered and ugly, and you don’t feel that way at Steppenwolf. You’re there to serve a purpose, and everyone understands no one artist could do it by themselves. It takes the group. It’s just brilliant to be a part of something like that.

What do you hope audience members are talking about on the ride home after seeing ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE?

I hope they’re talking about what to say to the Bannas in their lives... or about whether Abortion Club should have been banned or not... or about whether they should bring their politically dubious aunt and uncle back to see the show. And about whether the crow in their backyard has been watching them.

ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE plays through December 13, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater, 1646 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Tickets are available at steppenwolf.org or by calling the box office at (312) 335-1650.

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