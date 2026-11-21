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Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker is being reimagined with a dash of hip hop and a flare of vibrant festive energy through The Hip Hop Nutcracker, playing at Cadillac Palace Theatre from November 24-29.

Headlining the holiday spectacular as special guest host and MC is trailblazing hip hop artist and Chicago legend Da Brat. Before the show, BroadwayWorld spoke with Da Brat about her hip hop influences and what to expect out from this imaginative retelling of a holiday classic.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did growing up in Chicago shape your hip hop journey, and how have your influences played a role in where you are today?

My influences have played a huge role in everything that I'm doing. Being from Chicago born and raised, I was on the West Side, I lived on the South Side. I've been all over Chicago all my life. The hip hop thing in Chicago is what inspired me to be who I am. Twista was my number one person that I looked up to and wanted to be like and mimic. I always wanted to rap as fast as him and be as great as him when it came to rapid fire and just spitting lyrics clearly because he's so clear and crisp when he raps. I grew up around people like DA Smart back in the day who was also a phenomenal rapper. I looked up to MC Lyte and different people, but when you speak of Chicago, I would have to say that person is Twista. I love Crucial Conflict and my other favorite female rapper in the whole world is Shawnna.

How does the ethos of hip hop enhance or tell a different version of a familiar story like The Nutcracker?

It is my first experience seeing something that's brilliant. I had no idea what it was completely, and when I got there and got to witness it myself – I've seen videos, but it's nothing like being there, watching these dancers bring this tale to life, hip hop style. It's amazing because it's silent, and you just watch the story unfold through dance. There's an amazing violinist, and then the DJ adds his spin to it — it is so good. Because it's a DJ and it's dancers who derive from hip hop, they can do all kinds of dances. I just think it's amazing how they intertwine hip hop, dance, our culture, and our music in the old fashioned tale, The Nutcracker.

How have you grown as an artist and performer by working on this show?

I've only been working on this show for a week, but it’s definitely put me in a different light as far as Broadway and performing. I did do a play before where I performed in the middle of the play. But this is opening the show where there's no one else talking on this show but me. I open the show with the performance of some of my medley and my own songs, and then at the end, I close and introduce the dancers. So this is the first for me to experience something this brilliant.

What does it mean to be another form of representation by bringing all the different facets of your work and identity into a space that’s historically very marginalized?

I feel very honored to be a part of this production, that they wanted me to even open this show because Kurtis Blow, who is a hip hop legend, usually does it, and I believe he's still doing some of the tour dates. But I'm just happy to be a part of it. I'm the first female rapper to do something like this with this production, and it makes me feel great. It’s a mixed crowd. It is everybody. It's people who love theater, it’s people who love hip hop. It's people who may not know much about hip hop, but know theater, so when they see this, they're learning more about hip hop and vice versa. I think it's great on all ends of the spectrum.

What do you hope Chicago audiences take away from The Hip Hop Nutcracker?

I hope Chicago audiences understand the art of dancing and watching the story unfold through dancing. It's almost like opera when they're singing, and they're hitting them high notes — you don't really know what's going on, but you have to really pay attention and listen. It's different than just dancing to a beat. A story is being told. When some of my family members came here in DC, they watched the story, and they had never seen anything like it. They were amazed at the performance and the experience. That's what I love so much about it.

Thank you to Da Brat and Broadway In Chicago for this interview!

The Hip Hop Nutcracker plays at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre this holiday season from November 24-29, 2026.

Photo courtesy of The Hip Hop Nutcracker

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