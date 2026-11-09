Interview: Alexis Aponte of JERSEY BOYS at CIBC Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jersey Boys is bringing the sounds of The Four Seasons to Chicago between November 10-22, 2026. BroadwayWorld spoke with Chicagoland-native Alexis Aponte who plays Lorraine about her time growing up in Chicagoland, her national tour debut experience so far, and what Lorraine means to her.

The interview has been edited for clarity and length.



Welcome back to Chicago! Tell me about how Chicago’s theater and arts scene have shaped your life.

It's only still the beginning of my career outside of Chicago because so much of what I've done has been where I grew up. I started doing community theater just a quick drive from where I'm from. I'm born and raised in Skokie, but I did my first ever production live theater in a community theater in Wilmette when I was just five years old, and I stayed there for a couple years with my family. My whole family was doing theater here, cousins and all. When I got to middle school, I was lucky enough to do my first professional production of South Pacific at the Marriott Lincolnshire, and that was my first taste of this being a real career outside of a hobby. That's when they started paying me for the first time. I was leaving school early on a Wednesday for the matinees, and it was an adrenaline rush. Obviously, I continued to chase it through high school at Niles West High School, which has a really great arts program that kept me super inspired to pursue it in college, which is the first time that I moved outside of the Chicagoland area. I went to college in Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, just two hours from home. After my education in Kalamazoo, I was able to land my first gig with Jersey Boys right out of college. Now that we're bringing it back to Chicago, this is going to be my first time back after my education.

You previously appeared as Lorraine in Jersey Boys on Norwegian Cruise Line, and now you’re reprising that role in the 20th Anniversary Tour! How has your relationship to Lorraine and the show changed over time between productions?

I have had such a journey with this character. It was as if I was getting to know her the first time, and, of course, the production was up to the standard that I would hope it to be. However, this time, I feel like I'm truly embodying her. I'm truly becoming her because I've experienced something between the two productions that have made me understand her story more, and even made me understand Frankie's story more through their connection. Even the challenges of being on the road now, as we're on the road, I'm realizing how difficult their relationship, Frankie and Lorraine, had to have been on the road. I'm literally experiencing some of the stories and the challenges that The Four Seasons experienced on tour as we speak and as we are going through this production. It’s almost as if I'm currently and constantly making discoveries about their lifestyle and how they would have felt in those moments. I also feel I have a lot of pride specifically in this character. As much as I love Jersey Boys, so much of my pride is in Lorraine and her strength, so the more I learn about her, the more excited I get to play her every day.





What is your relationship to The Four Seasons band?

I want to say that my relationship in comparison to some of my company members is a little unique because some of my friends here have been dreaming of doing this show and grew up with the sounds of The Four Seasons. While of course “I've heard Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” and “Beggin’”, some of these classics that we all know, a lot of my introduction with The Four Seasons has been through my first production of Jersey Boys. I learned so much right off the bat about how the story developed and the context of all the locations and phrases that we use because our directors told us exactly what it is that this show is built off of. We have a dramaturgy day in the very beginning. Even though I personally didn't know too much about The Four Seasons, from the jump I was fed so much information. We watched lots of videos, and we watched interviews of the people that we were portraying. We looked at photos and historical relics of the things that we mention in the show. So, although I didn't have the prior relationship with The Four Seasons and Frankie Valli, it's been two years of learning so much about their significance. I've met the people that grew up with the music. They tell me how we've transported them back to that time, and I can only live through their nostalgia.

Jersey Boys is about real people. What’s different about being in a musical that is a biopic vs. some of your past credits like RENT! or Spelling Bee!?

With Marcy Park that I played, participating in RENT!, and even some shows that I did in college, I'm creating my version of who they are — Alexis's version of who these characters are — because they're fictional. A lot of people in this show are portraying real life people, and that comes with a lot of weight of representing them accurately, or the way that they want to be portrayed. It just so happens that in this biopic, I am playing one of the only characters that is actually fictional, so I don't see it too differently than the other characters. I am creating my version of who that is. While Mary Delgado is a real ex-wife of Frankie Valli — real name, real person, real story — Lorraine, the character that I play, is an amalgamation of many of his lovers, so I'm almost allowed the freedom of creating this fictional character in this biopic.

What have you learned from Lorraine?

Honestly, I've gained a lot of strength from portraying her. It's really challenging to come to a piece that has so much history. It is from a different time where they made different jokes, and a lot of them at the expense of women. It can be really challenging to see a character that has to play against a lot of misogynistic, possibly close-minded men, and in the face of that, stands strong as the educated, strong woman that she is. At the time, it's the '60s, and she’s a woman, a female reporter, on top of that. I'm a Filipino Puerto Rican actress that is portraying this character. In that time, she was very successful compared to the women of that time. To be in the face of a character like Tommy, who's practically spitting in her face with disrespect, she stands strong and she's holding up a mirror to these men. I feel like I've gained so much strength in learning how to bounce back off of those characters that have almost tried to push all the women down in this show.

This show is your national tour debut! You’re a couple months in at this point – do you have a favorite tour memory so far?

Oh my gosh, time is going by so fast! We've made so many memories already. When we do these one-nighters, we're practically traveling in and then doing the show, and then the next day, traveling in and doing the show. So it can be really difficult for us to find time to do tourism or enjoy life. But we do find a lot of time. We did a ropes course in an underground cave in Louisville. I have really type A friends in this cast that will let me know what to do, and sometimes they'll drag me there, and I'll accidentally have the best time. Actually, highlight of my entire tour so far in these past two months: I just normally ask my friends what their plans are already, and if they're good, I join them. And my friend Nicholas, who plays Berry Belson — very fashion-forward and adventurous person — told me that he was casually going to a Victoria Monét concert here in Fort Worth. on our one day of no shows. Because I heard that they were $30 and she’s my second favorite artist ever, we ended up going to a concert. We only get so many days where we're not performing, so going to a Victoria Monét concert in Texas was almost like, ‘What the heck am I doing here?’ I work the coolest job to be able to pay for my ticket to be here.

What do you hope Chicago audience members can take away from Jersey Boys?

I love Jersey Boys, and I'm really excited for people to come and live their best lives with the nostalgia of the music and all. But what I'm really excited about is the fact that I grew up watching Broadway in Chicago shows with my family. That's how I grew my love for theater: going to shows in Chicago. I didn't fly out to New York. It was in this downtown area that I'm going to be performing in for the first time ever. I really just want people to come and share a good, live, theatrical experience with people that they love, because this show is so much about family. Because my pride is that I'm going to be performing for my family, I just want people to enjoy this story with people that they love.





Thank you to Alexis Aponte and Broadway in Chicago for this interview!

Jersey Boys will play Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, November 10-22, 2026.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone