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Soundtracks of a Generation will present Irish Heartbeat: Tribute to Van Morrison at Raue Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 20, 2027, at 7 p.m. Led by powerhouse vocalist and harp player Derrick Procell, this dynamic 10-piece band celebrates the extraordinary music of one of rock's most original and enduring artists.

From the irresistible singalong 'Brown Eyed Girl' to the rock-and-roll energy of 'Gloria' and 'Domino,' Irish Heartbeat brings Van Morrison's beloved hits to the stage while exploring the rich musical influences that shaped his remarkable six-decade career. Blending rock, blues, gospel, jazz, and R&B, the performance captures the soulful spirit, poetic storytelling, and genre-defying sound that made Morrison a musical icon.

Produced by Doug James, Soundtracks of a Generation brings together an exceptional ensemble of musicians to honor the depth and diversity of Morrison's catalog. The result is more than a greatest-hits concert—it's a celebration of the musical traditions and unmistakable artistry behind the Belfast Cowboy.

ABOUT DERRICK PROCELL

A familiar face at Raue Center, Derrick Procell served as the venue's 2023–24 Season Artist-in-Residence. An accomplished singer, songwriter, and performer, Procell's songs have been recorded by artists including Melissa Manchester and Logan Daniels and featured in popular television series such as The Office, Criminal Minds, True Blood, and King of the Hill, as well as the Oscar-nominated film Lady Bird. Known for his powerhouse vocals, soulful harmonica playing, and magnetic stage presence, Procell brings both reverence and fire to Van Morrison's timeless music, making him the perfect frontman for this exhilarating tribute.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the music of Van Morrison through the talents of an extraordinary live band. Whether you've loved these songs for decades or are discovering their magic for the first time, Irish Heartbeat promises a memorable night of passion, poetry, and pure musical energy.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Irish Heartbeat: Tribute to Van Morrison, presented by Soundtracks of a Generation, takes the stage at Raue Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 20, 2027, at 7 p.m.

RaueNOW Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee! Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.

ABOUT RAUE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For over 20 years, Raue Center has delivered high-quality, accessible, and affordable programming for the community. Located in the heart of historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, this beautifully restored 1920s-era theatre—named for benefactor Lucile Raue—serves as a regional hub for the performing arts.

A proud member of the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is recognized as one of the nation's finest examples of restored theatre art and décor. The intimate 750-seat venue has welcomed celebrated performers, Broadway productions, musicians, comedians, and artists, becoming a cultural destination and community gathering place.

Learn more at rauecenter.org, or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

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