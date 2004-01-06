'Half-Price Holidays' to Offer Discounted Tickets to Chicago Theater

Learn how to purchase discounted tickets here!
Chicago theatres will present a wide variety of festive plays, musicals, dance, and comedy offerings this holiday season. In support, the League of Chicago Theatres has again created a comprehensive Holiday Theatre Guide.
Access the guide here: https://chicagoplays.com/chicago-theatre-guide/. A list of shows with additional details about each production will be available and updated throughout the holiday season at ChicagoPlays.com.
Hot Tix, the League of Chicago’s discount ticket program, is enhancing the holiday season with the return of Half-Price Holidays. From December 4-15, 2025, half-price tickets will be available for select productions, both holiday and non-holiday themed. To date, 47 productions are participating, including The Goodman Theatre, Broadway In Chicago, Chicago Children’s Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Northlight Theatre, and more.
Theater is happening through the holidays all over Chicagoland. For example, downtown theatregoers can see A Christmas Carol at Goodman Theatre’s, a must-see annual production that has enchanted audiences for over four decades. Another adaptation of the holiday favorite, told through puppetry and music, is the striking holiday experience of Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol is playing downtown at the Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building. Broadway In Chicago is offering half-price tickets to SIX, Christmas with C.S. Lewis, and Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas.
Among the many productions throughout Chicago neighborhoods include Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Lifeline Theatre in Rogers Park, It’s A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! at American Blues Theatre in Lincoln Square, The Artistic Home’s Superior Donuts at The Den Theatre in Wicker Park, and TUTA’s The Long Christmas Dinner at Bramble Arts Loft in Andersonville.
There’s even more happening in the suburbs, including Million Dollar Quartet Christmas at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Sister Act at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Almost, Maine at Three Brothers Theatre in Waukegan, Miracle on South Division Street at Citadel Theatre Company in Lake Forest, and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble’s Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley at McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn.
3rd Dimension's Mystery Dinner Theater, Ophelia’s Banquets
A Christmas Carol, Goodman Theatre
A LIVE Old Time Holiday Radio Show!, Parker Players Theater Company at The Barrington Performing Arts Center
A Picasso, Elsinore at Greenhouse Theater Center
A Year With Frog and Toad, Young People's Theatre Chicago at Greenhouse Theater Center
Almost, Maine, Three Brothers Theatre
Best of the Infinite Wrench 2025, The Neo-Futurists at The Neo-Futurarium
Carols and Cocoa, The Rising Stars Theatre Company at Prairie Lakes Theatre
Chanticleer Christmas, Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Brass, Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night!, Nuns4Fun Entertainment at Irish American Heritage Center
Christmas with C.S. Lewis, Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse
Come Again, Stage Left Theatre at Raven Theatre
Disney's Finding Nemo, at Marriott Theatre
Dorian, Open Space Arts
Gaslight, Northlight Theatre
Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center
inc. - Chicago's New Play Festival, Pocket Theatre and Theatre L'Acadie at Facility Theatre
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Athenaeum Center
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Oil Lamp Theater
It's A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, American Blues Theater
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Jedlicka Performing Arts Center
Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, Lifeline Theatre
Kerfuffle's The Conductors, Lifeline Theatre
Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol, Studebaker Theater
Merry, Merry Chicago!, Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Marriott Theatre
Miracle on South Division Street, Citadel Theatre Company
New Philharmonic New Year's Eve, McAninch Arts Center
Noseda Conducts Debussy & Prokofiev 4, Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Phony Award Winning Musical: Improvised Rudolph , iO Theater
Rapornzel, PrideArts at Hoover-Leppen Theatre, Center on Halsted
Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas, Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse
Sister Act, Drury Lane Theatre
SIX, Broadway In Chicago at CIBC Theatre
Superior Donuts, The Artistic Home at The Den Theatre
Teatro ZinZanni Chicago at the Cambria Hotel
The Beatrix Potter Holiday Party, Chicago Children's Theatre
The Long Christmas Dinner, TUTA Theatre at Bramble Arts Loft
The Lovettes Boogie Woogie Santa Claus, Artists Lounge Live at Marriott Theatre
The Second City: Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire, McAninch Arts Center
The Taming of the Shrew, Court Theatre
Till Eulenspiegel & Bullock Sings Aucoin, Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Uz, el pueblo, Aguijón Theater
Vito's Vault at Vito's Vault
Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas, McAninch Arts Center
Whirled News Tonight, iO Theater
For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions, visit the League of Chicago Theatres website, ChicagoPlays.com. Tickets available in the Half-Price Holidays promotion will be listed at HotTix.org.
This holiday season give the gift of theater. Hot Tix Gift Vouchers are the perfect way to share the excitement of Chicago’s diverse theatre scene. Redeemable toward tickets for hundreds of performances across the city on Hot Tix, these vouchers let the recipient choose the show and date that work best for them. Hot Tix Gift Vouchers can be purchased on https://hottix.org/giftvouchers/. Vouchers are not redeemable for shows listed on Ticketmaster.
