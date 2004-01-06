'Half-Price Holidays' to Offer Discounted Tickets to Chicago Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago theatres will present a wide variety of festive plays, musicals, dance, and comedy offerings this holiday season. In support, the League of Chicago Theatres has again created a comprehensive Holiday Theatre Guide.

Access the guide here: https://chicagoplays.com/chicago-theatre-guide/. A list of shows with additional details about each production will be available and updated throughout the holiday season at ChicagoPlays.com.

Hot Tix, the League of Chicago’s discount ticket program, is enhancing the holiday season with the return of Half-Price Holidays. From December 4-15, 2025, half-price tickets will be available for select productions, both holiday and non-holiday themed. To date, 47 productions are participating, including The Goodman Theatre, Broadway In Chicago, Chicago Children’s Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Northlight Theatre, and more.

Theater is happening through the holidays all over Chicagoland. For example, downtown theatregoers can see A Christmas Carol at Goodman Theatre’s, a must-see annual production that has enchanted audiences for over four decades. Another adaptation of the holiday favorite, told through puppetry and music, is the striking holiday experience of Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol is playing downtown at the Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building. Broadway In Chicago is offering half-price tickets to SIX, Christmas with C.S. Lewis, and Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas.

Among the many productions throughout Chicago neighborhoods include Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Lifeline Theatre in Rogers Park, It’s A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! at American Blues Theatre in Lincoln Square, The Artistic Home’s Superior Donuts at The Den Theatre in Wicker Park, and TUTA’s The Long Christmas Dinner at Bramble Arts Loft in Andersonville.

There’s even more happening in the suburbs, including Million Dollar Quartet Christmas at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Sister Act at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Almost, Maine at Three Brothers Theatre in Waukegan, Miracle on South Division Street at Citadel Theatre Company in Lake Forest, and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble’s Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley at McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn.

The following are the productions work currently participating in Half-Price Holidays:

3rd Dimension's Mystery Dinner Theater, Ophelia’s Banquets

A Christmas Carol, Goodman Theatre

A LIVE Old Time Holiday Radio Show!, Parker Players Theater Company at The Barrington Performing Arts Center

A Picasso, Elsinore at Greenhouse Theater Center

A Year With Frog and Toad, Young People's Theatre Chicago at Greenhouse Theater Center

Almost, Maine, Three Brothers Theatre

Best of the Infinite Wrench 2025, The Neo-Futurists at The Neo-Futurarium

Carols and Cocoa, The Rising Stars Theatre Company at Prairie Lakes Theatre

Chanticleer Christmas, Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Brass, Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night!, Nuns4Fun Entertainment at Irish American Heritage Center

Christmas with C.S. Lewis, Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse

Come Again, Stage Left Theatre at Raven Theatre

Disney's Finding Nemo, at Marriott Theatre

Dorian, Open Space Arts

Gaslight, Northlight Theatre

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center

inc. - Chicago's New Play Festival, Pocket Theatre and Theatre L'Acadie at Facility Theatre

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Athenaeum Center

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Oil Lamp Theater

It's A Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, American Blues Theater

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Jedlicka Performing Arts Center

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, Lifeline Theatre

Kerfuffle's The Conductors, Lifeline Theatre

Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol, Studebaker Theater

Merry, Merry Chicago!, Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Marriott Theatre

Miracle on South Division Street, Citadel Theatre Company

New Philharmonic New Year's Eve, McAninch Arts Center

Noseda Conducts Debussy & Prokofiev 4, Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Phony Award Winning Musical: Improvised Rudolph , iO Theater

Rapornzel, PrideArts at Hoover-Leppen Theatre, Center on Halsted

Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas, Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse

Sister Act, Drury Lane Theatre

SIX, Broadway In Chicago at CIBC Theatre

Superior Donuts, The Artistic Home at The Den Theatre

Teatro ZinZanni Chicago at the Cambria Hotel

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Party, Chicago Children's Theatre

The Long Christmas Dinner, TUTA Theatre at Bramble Arts Loft

The Lovettes Boogie Woogie Santa Claus, Artists Lounge Live at Marriott Theatre

The Second City: Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire, McAninch Arts Center

The Taming of the Shrew, Court Theatre

Till Eulenspiegel & Bullock Sings Aucoin, Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Uz, el pueblo, Aguijón Theater

Vito's Vault at Vito's Vault

Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas, McAninch Arts Center

Whirled News Tonight, iO Theater

For a comprehensive list of Chicago productions, visit the League of Chicago Theatres website, ChicagoPlays.com. Tickets available in the Half-Price Holidays promotion will be listed at HotTix.org.

This holiday season give the gift of theater. Hot Tix Gift Vouchers are the perfect way to share the excitement of Chicago’s diverse theatre scene. Redeemable toward tickets for hundreds of performances across the city on Hot Tix, these vouchers let the recipient choose the show and date that work best for them. Hot Tix Gift Vouchers can be purchased on https://hottix.org/giftvouchers/. Vouchers are not redeemable for shows listed on Ticketmaster.