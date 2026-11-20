NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present Jules Massenet's French grand opera Hérodiade: An Opera in Concert in its Lyric premiere on February 23, 25, and 28, 2027. Lyric Music Director Enrique Mazzola will conduct the 92-piece Lyric Opera Orchestra, with Chorus Director Michael Black preparing the 95-member Lyric Opera Chorus. Mazzola previously conducted Hérodiade at the Deutsche Oper Berlin in 2023, with performances recorded and released on the Naxos label in 2024.

Cast and Creative Team

Mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine will reprise the title role of Hérodiade, which she previously performed in Berlin. Soprano Federica Lombardi will make her role debut as Salomé, tenor Piero Pretti will make his Lyric debut as Jean, baritone Brian Mulligan will perform as Hérode, and bass-baritone Le Bu will make his Lyric debut as Phanuel.

Three members of The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center Ensemble will also appear in the production. Soprano Kylie Kreucher will make her Lyric debut as the Young Babylonian, baritone Sihao Hu will perform as Vitellius, and bass-baritone Benjamin R. Sokol will appear as the High Priest. The concert performances will feature video designs by Greg Emetaz.

About Hérodiade

Based on Gustave Flaubert's novella Hérodias, Massenet's Hérodiade premiered in Brussels in 1881. The opera offers a different interpretation of the Biblical story of Salomé from Richard Strauss's Salome, which Lyric presented during its 2025/26 Season.

In Massenet's version, Salomé is searching for the mother she has never known and has fallen in love with the prophet Jean (John the Baptist). Her mother, Hérodiade, demands Jean's execution after he insults her, while Hérode is consumed by his desire for Salomé. The astrologer Phanuel holds a secret connecting the characters.

The score includes Salomé's aria "Il est doux, il est bon" and Hérode's "Vision fugitive," along with orchestral and choral passages depicting first-century Jerusalem.

Massenet's music was last performed at Lyric during the 2018/19 Season with Cendrillon. His Le Cid was previously presented in concert at Lyric during the 1992/93 Season.

About the Concert Performances

The performances will use the new David W. and Orit K. Carpenter Concert Shell, which makes its Lyric debut with Wagner: Myth & Music on November 20 and 22, 2026. The acoustic shell was made possible by a gift from Orit K. Carpenter in memory of her husband, David W. Carpenter.

Designed for large orchestral and choral performances, the shell will accommodate the more than 190 artists appearing onstage for Hérodiade. The performances will also reunite Mazzola and Margaine following their 2023 performances of the opera at the Deutsche Oper Berlin.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming