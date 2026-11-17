"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Extends Two Weeks at A Red Orchid Theatre
Performances will now run through Sunday, December 20, 2026.
A Red Orchid Theatre will present two additional weeks of performances for Will Arbery's politically-charged drama Heroes of the Fourth Turning, now extended through Sunday, December 20, 2026.
Directed by Ensemble member dado, Heroes of the Fourth Turning features Ensemble Member Kirsten Fitzgerald with Magdalena Dalzell, Isa Grofsorean, Beck Nolan and Nate Santana. Check out footage of the production!
About the Production:
It's nearing midnight in Wyoming, where four recent graduates have gathered to celebrate their beloved mentor and professor Gina, newly inducted as president of their tiny Catholic liberal arts college. The reunion spirals into spiritual chaos, clashing generational politics and a vicious fight to be understood. Offering grace and disarming clarity, this haunting play speaks to the torn heart of a country at war with itself.
The production team includes Ensemble Member Grant Sabin* (Scenic Designer), Madeleine Shows (Costume Designer), Josiah Croegaert (Lighting Designer), Ethan Korvne (Composer & Sound Designer), Eel Black (Props Designer), Chels Morgan (Violence & Intimacy Director), Caroline Michele Uy (Dramaturg), Omar Fernandez (Assistant Director), Kira Nutter (Production Manager), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Mark Brown (Master Electrician), JC Widman (Stage Manager) and Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Manager).
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