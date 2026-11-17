"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Glendenning Theatre Company Will Present THE CHRIS SCIORTINO HOLIDAY SPECIAL at Bramble Arts Loft in Chicago
Glendenning Theatre Company's one-night musical variety show features Kelly Helgeson, Víctor López, Lucy McDowell, Abby Rose Merrill, and Maliha Sayed.
Glendenning Theatre Company will present The Chris Sciortino Holiday Special on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at Bramble Arts Loft in Chicago. The one-night-only production celebrates the holiday season with an original musical variety show inspired by the classic holiday television specials of yesteryear.
Hosted by GTC Founder Chris Sciortino, the evening draws on the glamour and humor of vintage holiday entertainment. Featuring musical performances from holiday pop anthems to jazz standards, the production brings the spirit of a classic television special to the stage, complete with a live studio audience: you!
Joining Sciortino are Chicago performers Kelly Helgeson, Víctor López, Lucy McDowell, Abby Rose Merrill, and Maliha Sayed.
'There's something gorgeously theatrical about those classic holiday television specials,' said Sciortino. 'They're glamorous, ridiculous, but full of beautiful music. I wanted to capture that spirit and create something that sends people into the season with a smile.'
Founded by Sciortino in 2025, GTC has quickly established a growing community of artists and supporters through its music-driven programming. The production marks GTC's return to live performance following its inaugural year, during which the company presented four sold-out cabaret productions at venues throughout Chicago.
For Sciortino, the holiday special is an opportunity to continue exploring the possibilities of cabaret while stepping into the role of host and performer. 'Cabaret gives us the freedom to be playful and spontaneous without sacrificing the quality of the music,' he said. 'We want audiences to feel like they're just as much a part of our celebration this year.'
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
The Chris Sciortino Holiday Special
Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 North Clark St. Chicago
Tickets: $30 General Admission
ABOUT CHRIS SCIORTINO
Chris Sciortino is a Chicago-based theatre artist, performer, producer, and founder of Glendenning Theatre Company, where he serves as Executive Artistic Director. A graduate of Indiana University, Sciortino holds a degree in Theatre and Communications with a concentration in Directing. His cabaret credits include appearances alongside Broadway performer Jessica Vosk on her Wild and Free tour and in Robbie Rozelle's Tuesdays at 54 Below concert series in New York City. He currently serves as Manager of Executive Operations & Board Affairs at Writers Theatre. Through Glendenning Theatre company, Sciortino has produced a series of sold-out original cabarets and musical events, proving to have a knack for developing ensembles and showcasing talented Chicago performers.
ABOUT GLENDENNING THEATRE COMPANY
Founded in 2025, Glendenning Theatre Company is a Chicago-based theatre company dedicated to creating musical theatre that celebrates the collective energy of live performance. Through original cabarets and concerts, GTC brings together exceptional artists and audiences to foster connection, belonging, and artistic excellence.
For more information, visit glendenningtheatre.org.
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