"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Full Cast Named for One-Night-Only IMPROVISED HUNGER GAMES at iO Theater
The show honors the theatrical release of SUNRISE ON THE REAPING and is staged on a single Saturday evening.
Kara Kinsey and Keiter Liriano have joined the cast of Improvised Hunger Games. The full cast includes local Chicago improvisers Nudia Hernandez, Lexi Putter, Declan Grogan, Jack Trusler, Asya Meadows, Izzy Thomases, Kayla McCaffrey, Franny Rodriguez, Kelton Neals, and Brady Barrow. Kara Kinsey will be playing the role of Effie Trinket and Keiter Liriano will be playing the role of Caesar Flickerman. Stage managed by Vicky Diaz-Escobar, and co-produced by Elizabeth Fulton and Molly Olson.
Improvised Hunger Games is a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY improv show on Saturday, November 21 at 6:00pm at iO Theater (1501 N. Kingsbury St.) honoring the theatrical release of the newest Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping. There won't be spoilers (we think)... there's no need to overthink the timeline (we won't)... and two improvisers will be selected from a drawing to join the cast in competing for the ultimate prize of "not dying" in the Hunger Games. Purchasing a ticket will get you one entry into the drawing and before the show, you'll have an opportunity to acquire additional entries to increase your odds of being selected to compete!
There's no requirement to submit yourself into the drawing to perform... as an audience member, you'll still get to participate through multiple opportunities to vote to save your favorite improvisers! May the odds be... improvised.
Tickets ($18.15) are available for purchase on the iO Theater website - https://www.crowdwork.com/e/improvised-hunger-games.
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