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Kara Kinsey and Keiter Liriano have joined the cast of Improvised Hunger Games. The full cast includes local Chicago improvisers Nudia Hernandez, Lexi Putter, Declan Grogan, Jack Trusler, Asya Meadows, Izzy Thomases, Kayla McCaffrey, Franny Rodriguez, Kelton Neals, and Brady Barrow. Kara Kinsey will be playing the role of Effie Trinket and Keiter Liriano will be playing the role of Caesar Flickerman. Stage managed by Vicky Diaz-Escobar, and co-produced by Elizabeth Fulton and Molly Olson.

Improvised Hunger Games is a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY improv show on Saturday, November 21 at 6:00pm at iO Theater (1501 N. Kingsbury St.) honoring the theatrical release of the newest Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping. There won't be spoilers (we think)... there's no need to overthink the timeline (we won't)... and two improvisers will be selected from a drawing to join the cast in competing for the ultimate prize of "not dying" in the Hunger Games. Purchasing a ticket will get you one entry into the drawing and before the show, you'll have an opportunity to acquire additional entries to increase your odds of being selected to compete!

There's no requirement to submit yourself into the drawing to perform... as an audience member, you'll still get to participate through multiple opportunities to vote to save your favorite improvisers! May the odds be... improvised.

Tickets ($18.15) are available for purchase on the iO Theater website - https://www.crowdwork.com/e/improvised-hunger-games.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 7% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 7% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 St james theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 3 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 4 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 5 Jack Zabilka - GREASE Oak Lawn Park District theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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