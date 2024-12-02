First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Chicago Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michael Metcalf - CHESS IN CONCET - BrightSide Theatre 13%

Lynn Colbert-Jones - REIMAGINING CABARET - Logan Center for the Arts 13%

Kayce Drevkine - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 12%

Denise Tamburrino - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - 4 Chairs Theatre 9%

Amanda Nach - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - 4 Chairs Theatre 9%

Lewis Rawlinson - NERVOUS BREAKDOWN IN G MINOR - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 7%

Justin Miller - CHESS IN CONCERT - BrightSide Theatre 6%

Julie Ann Kornak - CHESS IN CONCERT - BrightSide Theatre 5%

JT Rolfes-Nagle - HEAD STUFF - Redtwist Theatre 5%

Lou Ella Rose - THE GREAT FILIPINO SONGBOOK - Various Chicago Venues 5%

Laura Dellis - HALFWAY TO FIFTY - Davenports Cabaret 5%

Irene Michaels - IRENE MICHAELS & FRIENDS - Jazz Showcase 4%

Jenny Rudnick - THE MOTHER OF ALL CABARETS - 4 Chairs Theatre 4%

Elise De Roulet - THE MOTHER OF ALL CABARETS - 4 Chairs Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ariel Spires - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 7%

Mychall Miller-Cornejo - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Jenny Vause - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Christopher Gattelli - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Mary Hussey - CINDERELLA - St James theatre 4%

Ashley Hogan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Clarissa Roling & Leah Meeder - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 4%

Amee Binder - VIVA LA MORT - The Conspirators 4%

Maddie Shelton - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Jake Ganzer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 3%

Bianca Pietro - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 3%

Kailey Krigas - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Mary Grace Martins - THE PROM - Up and Coming 3%

Micki Smolenski - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 2%

Tim Huggenberger - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Baily Wood - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

Anna Roemer - BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

Stacey Flaster - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 2%

William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre 2%

Melissa Roseberg - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Brenda Didier - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

MzFlo Walker Harris - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Tor Campbell - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 2%

Christopher Pazdernik - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theatre Works 2%

Thomas McMahon - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexis Roston - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 7%

Bethany Nelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 7%

Victoria Benson - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Terri Devine - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Jack Myers - AMADEUS - Parker Players 4%

Cindy Moon - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 4%

Paul Tazewell - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Cheryl Newman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Analisa Celeste - SPRING AWAKENING - The Home Creative Co. 2%

Victoria Benson - GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Adie Sutherland - LIGHT SWITCH - Open Space Arts 2%

Ben Mills - THE SWAN - Theatre L’Acadie 2%

Patti Roeder - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Susan Johnson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

Emily Kociolek - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Spotlight Arts Collective 2%

Kathy Musselman - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Ana Kuzmanic - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 2%

Susan Johnson - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Raquel Adorno - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Writers Theatre 2%

Terri Devine - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 2%

Marybeth Murphy and Lynn Simari - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 1%

Terri Devine Ford - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 1%

Vicki Jablonski - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 1%

Gregory Graham - STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 1%

Kathy Musselman - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 34%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 17%

FOOTLOOSE - The Home Creative Co. 16%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 15%

BLACK LOVE REIGNS SUPREME - Praize Productions 12%

25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT SERIES - Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aaron Flynn - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 8%

Aaron Gomez - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 6%

Claire Dahlhauser - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Christopher D. Brady - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Andy Beros - RENT - Elgin Community College 4%

Tyler McMahon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 4%

Tom Hussey - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 4%

Cordaro Johnson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Drama Group 4%

Marcus Aj Tobias - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Frankie Caputo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 3%

Scott Shallenbarger - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theatre of Highland Park 2%

Jacqueline Schultz Warner - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Natural Talent Productions 2%

Jorge Bermudez - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Cortney Jo Newby - RENT - Stage Coach Players 2%

Billy Surges - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Derek Van Barham and Brittney Brown - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 2%

Mike Frale - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

E. Faye Butler - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Angie Holguin - FOOTLOOSE - The Home Creative Co. 2%

Billy Surges & Conor Frank - A BRONX TALE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Tor Campbell - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 2%

Josh Beadle - NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Cass - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Katie Spellman - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Writers Theatre 2%

Maxwell Peters - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

E Faye Butler - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 7%

Aaron Reese Boseman - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 5%

Aaron Reese Boseman - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Invictus Theatre Company 4%

Chris Causer & Jenilee Houghton - AMADEUS - Parker Players 4%

Wyatt Kent - HAMLET - Red Theater 4%

Jim LaPietra - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Jason Harrington - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 3%

Phylicia Rashad - PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 3%

MaryEllen Fawk - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 3%

Jocelyn Adamski - MOONLIGHT &MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 3%

Becca Holloway - DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - The Factory Theater 2%

Mark Bracken - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Jake Harrison Murphy - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Bard in the Burbs 2%

Angie Kells - PRESENT LAUGHTER - The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College 2%

Joe Mantello - LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

McKenna Lyons - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

M.J. Renzi - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Drama Group 2%

Ilesa Duncan - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Debra Goldman - NOISES OFF - Theater D 2%

Andrew Shipman - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Gwydion Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Rakittke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre 121 2%

Amber Mandley - SHAKESPEARE'S R&J - PrideArts 2%

Holly Robison - ALABAMA STORY - Ghostlight Ensemble 2%

Charles Askenaizer - NETWORK - Invictus Theatre 2%

Mary Ellen Fawk - QUARTET - The Drama Group 2%



Best Ensemble

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 5%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 4%

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - St james theatre 3%

A BRONX TALE - Surging Films & Theatrics 3%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 3%

AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 3%

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 2%

RENT - Stage Coach Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 2%

NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 1%

CABARET - Stage Coach Players 1%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Beverly Arts Center 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Kinastowski - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 7%

Bryan Rivera - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 7%

Alex Nerad - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 5%

Jen Larkin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Justin Townsend - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Zoë Michaels & Linda Bugielski - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 4%

Gabrielle Tifft - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Bryan Rivera - GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Amanda Gouskos - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cutting Hall 3%

Tyler Dawson - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Joel Zishuk - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 3%

Ray Harris - AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

Wayne Wendell - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 3%

G. Max Maxin IV - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 2%

Will Knox & Billy Surges - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Andrew Meyers - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 2%

Mike Anderson - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Kurt Ottinger - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 2%

G. Max Maxin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Andrew Meyers - BRIGADOON - Music Theater Works 2%

Denise Karczewski - ASSASSINS - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

Raziel Rogers - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 2%

Lee Fiskness - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Tyler Dawson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Spotlight Arts Collective 2%

Sam Bessler - WAITING FOR LEFTY - Gwydion Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Christopher Joyner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 9%

Aaron Kaplan - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 7%

Casandra McGirk - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Thomas McMahon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 4%

Tam Conseur - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 4%

Elliot Bell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Drama Group 4%

Ali Kordelewski - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 4%

Mark Miller-Cornejo - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Brian Rasmussen - TWIHARD: THE TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY - Otherworld Theatre 3%

Abi Mogge and Rex Meyer - RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

Aaron Kaplan - ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY - Blank Theatre Company 3%

Kelly Fitzgerald - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 3%

Kitty Karn - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 3%

John Feken - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

Carolyn Brady - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Brady McNeil - SPRING AWAKENING - The Home Creative Co. 2%

Bianca Pietro - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

Daven Taba - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Kevin Long - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Little Theatre On The Square 2%

Sharon Mason - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 2%

Mary-Mitchell Campbell - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 2%

Phil Videckis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 2%

William Foster McDaniel - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

Carolyn Brady - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 1%

Pascale Trouillot - NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 1%



Best Musical

RENT - Elgin Community College 6%

THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 6%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 5%

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 3%

LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 3%

RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 3%

CINDERELLA - St james theatre 3%

TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Natural Talent Productions 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrighSide Theatre 1%

ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 1%

GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 1%

POOR PEOPLE! THE PARODY MUSICAL - Hell In A Handbag Productions 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 21%

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 11%

KARAOKE CHRISTMAS - Three Brothers Theatre 7%

BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 6%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 5%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN'S GRAY HAIR - Elgin Fringe Festival 5%

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 4%

BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE - The Impostors Theatre Company 4%

THE BEST DAMN THING - The Understudy 3%

DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - The Factory Theater 3%

STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 3%

THE HOUSE OF IDEAS - City Lit Theatre 3%

VIVA LA MORT - The Conspirators 2%

TURRET - A Red Orchid Theatre 2%

GODS & MONSTERS - Frame of Reference Productions 2%

NEVER BETTER - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

WELLS AND WELLES - Lucid Theater 2%

THE O RING CYCLE - Top Banana 2%

HIGHWAY PATROL - Goodman Theatre 2%

INTO THE EARTH WITH YOU - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 2%

INTO THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 2%

GRIMM - Theatre Above the Law 2%

MUTED. - Red Theater 1%

CAVEMAN PLAY - Red Theater 1%

7 MINUTES TO LIVE - UNEXPECTEd Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Stephanie Mayer - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 9%

Evandia Penix - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Brayden Follett - RENT - Elgin Community College 4%

Abriella Caravette - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 4%

Isabella Clutter - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 4%

Chanel Black - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Adam Schofield - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 3%

Liane Williams - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN - The Drama Group 2%

Ashley Estrada - RENT - Elgin Community College 2%

Amelia Chavez - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Rachel Arianna - TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 2%

Geon Ruffin - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Cosmo Coniglio - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

Brian Cummins - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Nick LeMaster - SPRING AWAKENING - The Home Creative Co. 2%

David Pfenninger - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theatre of Highland Park 2%

Val Marie Black - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 1%

Joshua Lindahl - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 1%

Amanda Donohoe - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 1%

Allison Kasbee - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 1%

Bianca Pietro - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Theater for Charity 1%

RJ Cecott - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 1%

Amy Jackson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 1%

Nina McMahon - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 1%

Adrian Aguilar - JERSEY BOYS - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Laurie Metcalf - LITTLE BEAR RIDE ROAD - Steppenwolf 6%

RJ Cecott - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 5%

Liam Pietrzyk - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 3%

Tyler Szarabajka - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 3%

Ashley Fox - HAMLET - Red Theater 3%

Alicia Cuccia - QUARTET - The Drama Group 3%

Dana Delaney - HIGHWAY PATROL - Goodman Theatre 2%

James Lewis - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Blythe Schwaller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach Players 2%

Drake St. Pierre - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Tracey Lanman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre 121 2%

Regina Gadotti - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Drama Group 2%

Alex George - COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT'S WORSE THAN THAT - The Conspirators 2%

Jocelyn Adamski - ART - Parker Players 2%

Alex Benito Rodriguez - IN HIS HANDS - First Floor Theater 2%

Ayanna Bakari - PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

Scott Kelley - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Chuck Cairns - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 2%

Stewie Simons - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKKO'S NEST - Stage Coach Players 1%

Tamarus Harvell - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 1%

Zoe Maroko - PRELUDE TO A KISS - Theatre Above the Law 1%

Brian Plocharczyk - THE HOUSE OF IDEAS - City Lit Theatre 1%

Jake Heelein - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN'S GRAY HAIR - Elgin Fringe Festival 1%

Yahdina U-Deen - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 1%

Jane Flynn-Royko - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Beverly Arts Center 1%



Best Play

THE OUTSIDERS - The Home Creative Co. 7%

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 6%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre 121 5%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 5%

THE HOT WING KING - Writer's Theatre 4%

THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 4%

RICHARD II - Circuit Theatre Company & Sandbox Theatre Collective 4%

NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 3%

THE AUDIENCE - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 3%

AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

NETWORK - Invictus Theatre 2%

STUPID F***ING BIRD - Bluebird Arts (Theater Wit) 2%

PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Beverly Arts Center 2%

QUARTET - The Drama Group 2%

NOISES OFF - Theater D 2%

MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

THE BEST DAMN THING - The Understudy 2%

THE SWAN - Theatre L’Acadie 1%

DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - Factory Theater 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 28%

RIGOLETTO - Lyric Opera of Chicago 22%

THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT - Lyric Opera of Chicago 15%

FIDELIO - Lyric Opera of Chicago 13%

CHAMPION - Lyric Opera of Chicago 12%

FUTURE PERFECT - Kehrein Center for the Arts 9%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carmen Turner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 11%

Tyler McMahon/Michael Behrens - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 7%

Derek Mclane - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Andrew Boyce - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 4%

Valeriya Nedviga - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

David Geinosky - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cutting Hall 3%

Mike Groark - RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

Jacqueline Schultz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 3%

Michael Clack - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 3%

Bob Knuth - JERSEY BOYS - Mercury Theater Chicago 3%

Emily Douville, Dan McHugh & Ray Harris - AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

Ann Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 3%

Russ Hoganson - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN - The Drama Group 3%

Eric Luchen - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Angela Weber Miller - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Theater Wit 2%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Paramount Theatre 2%

Margaret Nikoleit - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Bob Knuth - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Ann Davis - BRIGADOON - Music Theater Works 2%

Ben Lipinski - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theater Works 2%

Todd Rosenthal - NOISES OFF - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

Steven Meerdink - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Maxwell Peters - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

Todd Rosenthal - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 2%

G. Max Maxin IV - THE HOUSE OF IDEAS - CityLit Theater 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Smith - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Little Theatre On The Square 7%

Peter Hylenski - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 5%

Ron Edwards/Dave Martin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Mark Hunyard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 5%

Ron Edwards - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 5%

Angela Joy Baldesare - WOLVES - Redtwist Theatre 5%

Michael Patrick - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 5%

Ben Braun - NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 4%

Evan Lyons - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 4%

Forrest Gregor - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theater Works 4%

Stephanie Farina - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 4%

Paul Watson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 3%

Matt Reich - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 3%

Chris Tumblin - AVENUE Q - Williams Street Rep 3%

Matthew R. Chase - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 3%

Ethan Korvne - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 3%

Willow James - STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 2%

Lee Kinney - THE AUDIENCE - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Willow James - THE HOT WING KING - Writer's Theatre 2%

Sebby Woldt - HAMLET - Red Theater 2%

Emily Hayman - PRO-AM - First Floor Theater 2%

Dan Poppen - MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN - Trap Door Theatre 2%

Matthew R. Chase - CAROUSEL - Music Theater Works 2%

Brandon Reed - PROOF - Bluebird Arts (at Theater Wit) 2%

Vija Lapp - BRIGADOON - Music Theater Works 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Darby Whitmore - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 6%

Alex Garcia - RENT - Elgin Community College 4%

Alec Brandl - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 4%

Emma Froeschle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 4%

Aaron Mann - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theatre of Highland Park 4%

Anne Arza - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 3%

Anaya Evans - RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

Abigail Brock - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Nailah Brooks - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Kaliegh Ferguson - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Cosmo Coniglio - TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 2%

Angel Mirkov - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 2%

Hope Cooney - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 2%

Aidan Leake - THE MAD ONES - Blank Theatre Company 2%

Maggie Mckay - GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Annie Beaubien - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Victoria Rusniak - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 1%

Miles Kolby Meador - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Natural Talent Productions 1%

Ericka Grace Pugliese - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 1%

Parker Valek - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 1%

Meghan Kessel - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 1%

Emily Rose - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cutting Hall 1%

Darian Goulding - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 1%

Ginny Weant - TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 1%

Adonis Claybourne - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dean Papadopoulos - THE MOUSETRAP - Theater of Western Springs 11%

Vanessa Abron - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 8%

Alana Arenas - PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 5%

Nick LeMaster - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 3%

Kelsey Lessieg - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

Allison Fradkin - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Jake Harrison Murphy - AMADEUS - Parker Players 2%

Jamie McCalister - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 2%

Andrew Kleopfer - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Clark Cheatham - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 2%

Stephen Pickering - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN'S GRAY HAIR - Elgin Fringe Festival 2%

Ashli Rene Funches - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Ash Joy - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 2%

RJ Cecott - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - The Riverfront Playhouse 2%

Zachary Linnert - THE NORMAL HEART - Redtwist Theatre 2%

Gina Sanfilippo - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - The Riverfront Playhouse 2%

Anna Ciolino - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Gwydion Theatre Company 1%

DeeDee Batteast - STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 1%

Brittany Ellis - DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - Factory Theater 1%

Nathaniel Kohlmeir - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Beverly Arts Center 1%

John Drea - LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 1%

Jasmine Robertson - BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE - The Impostors Theatre Company 1%

Brian Parry - NOISES OFF - Theater D 1%

Charles Schoenerr - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 1%

Bob Pries - STUPID F***ING BIRD - Bluebird Arts (Theater Wit) 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre 21%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - The Drama Group 13%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Drury Lane Theatre 9%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre 8%

CINDERELLA - St James theatre 8%

FINDING NEMO - Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 6%

THE LIGHTENING THIEF - Skokie Theatre 6%

DRAGON’S LOVE TACO’S - Big Noise Theatre 6%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theater 5%

JUNIE B. JONES - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

ROBIN HOOD - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

ME...JANE - Deerfield Family Theater 3%

CINDERELLA, REALLY! - Citadel Theatre 2%

TODDLER HIKING CLUB: AN IMAGINATIVE NATURE WALK - Kerfuffle 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

RVC Starlight Theatre 12%

Paramount Theatre 8%

The Drama Group 6%

Goodman Theater 4%

Lyric Opera of Chicago 3%

Stage Coach Players 3%

Summer Place Theatre 3%

Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre 2%

Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Chicago Shakespeare Theater 2%

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 2%

Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

The Home Creative Co. 2%

Music On Stage 2%

BrightSide Theatre 2%

The Goodman 2%

Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Up and Coming 2%

Cutting Hall 2%

Otherworld Theater 2%

Raue Center For The Arts 2%

PrideArts 1%

Steppenwolf Theatre 1%

Theatre 121 1%



Comments