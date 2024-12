Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; Elgin Community College Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lynn Colbert-Jones - REIMAGINING CABARET - Logan Center for the Arts 14%

Michael Metcalf - CHESS IN CONCET - BrightSide Theatre 13%

Kayce Drevkine - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 11%

Denise Tamburrino - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - 4 Chairs Theatre 9%

Amanda Nach - WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS - 4 Chairs Theatre 8%

Lou Ella Rose - THE GREAT FILIPINO SONGBOOK - Various Chicago Venues 7%

Lewis Rawlinson - NERVOUS BREAKDOWN IN G MINOR - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 7%

Justin Miller - CHESS IN CONCERT - BrightSide Theatre 5%

Julie Ann Kornak - CHESS IN CONCERT - BrightSide Theatre 5%

JT Rolfes-Nagle - HEAD STUFF - Redtwist Theatre 5%

Irene Michaels - IRENE MICHAELS & FRIENDS - Jazz Showcase 5%

Laura Dellis - HALFWAY TO FIFTY - Davenports Cabaret 4%

Jenny Rudnick - THE MOTHER OF ALL CABARETS - 4 Chairs Theatre 4%

Elise De Roulet - THE MOTHER OF ALL CABARETS - 4 Chairs Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ariel Spires - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 6%

Christopher Gattelli - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Mychall Miller-Cornejo - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Amee Binder - VIVA LA MORT - The Conspirators 4%

Ashley Hogan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Trent Soyster - JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Clarissa Roling & Leah Meeder - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 3%

Mary Hussey - CINDERELLA - St James theatre 3%

Jenny Vause - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Bianca Pietro - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 3%

Jake Ganzer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 3%

Maddie Shelton - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Lauren Kadel - ANYTHING GOES - Timber Lake Playhouse 2%

Anna Roemer - BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE - The Impostors Theatre Company 2%

Baily Wood - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

Kailey Krigas - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Mary Grace Martins - THE PROM - Up and Coming 2%

Micki Smolenski - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 2%

Stacey Flaster - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 2%

William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre 2%

Tim Huggenberger - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Brenda Didier - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Melissa Roseberg - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

RJ Cecott (Fight Choreo) - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 1%

MzFlo Walker Harris - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Drury Lane Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexis Roston - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 7%

Bethany Nelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 6%

Chakira Doherty - JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 6%

Terri Devine - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Victoria Benson - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Paul Tazewell - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Cindy Moon - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 4%

Jack Myers - AMADEUS - Parker Players 4%

Adie Sutherland - LIGHT SWITCH - Open Space Arts 3%

Cheryl Newman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Analisa Celeste - SPRING AWAKENING - The Home Creative Co. 2%

Ben Mills - THE SWAN - Theatre L’Acadie 2%

Victoria Benson - GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Susan Johnson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

Ana Kuzmanic - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 2%

Patti Roeder - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Emily Kociolek - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Spotlight Arts Collective 2%

Raquel Adorno - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Writers Theatre 2%

Kathy Musselman - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Susan Johnson - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Diane Lippert - THE 30 STEPS - Three Brothers Theatre 1%

Terri Devine - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 1%

Terri Devine Ford - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 1%

Vicki Jablonski - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 1%

Marybeth Murphy and Lynn Simari - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 1%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 34%

FOOTLOOSE - The Home Creative Co. 16%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 16%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 14%

BLACK LOVE REIGNS SUPREME - Praize Productions 14%

25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT SERIES - Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Aaron Flynn - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 8%

Aaron Gomez - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 6%

Tommy Ranieri - JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 5%

Claire Dahlhauser - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Christopher D. Brady - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Tyler McMahon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 4%

Andy Beros - RENT - Elgin Community College 4%

Tom Hussey - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 3%

Cordaro Johnson - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Drama Group 3%

Marcus Aj Tobias - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Scott Shallenbarger - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theatre of Highland Park 2%

Frankie Caputo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 2%

Cortney Jo Newby - RENT - Stage Coach Players 2%

Billy Surges - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Jacqueline Schultz Warner - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Natural Talent Productions 2%

Jorge Bermudez - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Derek Van Barham and Brittney Brown - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 2%

Angie Holguin - FOOTLOOSE - The Home Creative Co. 2%

E. Faye Butler - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Mike Frale - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Billy Surges & Conor Frank - A BRONX TALE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Katie Spellman - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Writers Theatre 1%

Jeffrey Cass - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 1%

Josh Beadle - NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 1%

Tor Campbell - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

E Faye Butler - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 6%

Aaron Reese Boseman - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 6%

Aaron Reese Boseman - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Invictus Theatre Company 5%

Chris Causer & Jenilee Houghton - AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

Wyatt Kent - HAMLET - Red Theater 3%

Phylicia Rashad - PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 3%

Jim LaPietra - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Jason Harrington - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 3%

MaryEllen Fawk - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 3%

Joe Mantello - LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 3%

Jocelyn Adamski - MOONLIGHT &MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 3%

Amber Mandley - SHAKESPEARE'S R&J - PrideArts 2%

M.J. Renzi - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Drama Group 2%

Angie Kells - PRESENT LAUGHTER - The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College 2%

Mark Bracken - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

McKenna Lyons - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Becca Holloway - DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - The Factory Theater 2%

Jake Harrison Murphy - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Bard in the Burbs 2%

Debra Goldman - NOISES OFF - Theater D 2%

Ilesa Duncan - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Andrew Shipman - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Gwydion Theatre Company 2%

Charles Askenaizer - NETWORK - Invictus Theatre 2%

Jordan Rakittke - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre 121 2%

Holly Robison - ALABAMA STORY - Ghostlight Ensemble 2%

Hamid Dehghani - ENGLISH - Goodman Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 4%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 3%

A BRONX TALE - Surging Films & Theatrics 3%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - St james theatre 3%

LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

AMADEUS - Parker Players 2%

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Skokie Theatre 2%

RENT - Stage Coach Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 1%

NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Kinastowski - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 7%

Bryan Rivera - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 7%

Jen Larkin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Alex Nerad - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 5%

Justin Townsend - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 4%

Zoë Michaels & Linda Bugielski - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 4%

Gabrielle Tifft - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Bryan Rivera - GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Joel Zishuk - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 3%

Amanda Gouskos - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cutting Hall 3%

Tyler Dawson - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 3%

G. Max Maxin IV - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 2%

Ray Harris - AMADEUS - Parker Players 2%

Andrew Meyers - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 2%

Wayne Wendell - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 2%

Andrew Meyers - BRIGADOON - Music Theater Works 2%

Will Knox & Billy Surges - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Kurt Ottinger - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Mike Anderson - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 2%

Denise Karczewski - ASSASSINS - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

G. Max Maxin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Lee Fiskness - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Raziel Rogers - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 2%

Cat Davis - THE NORMAL HEART - Redtwist Theatre 2%

Tyler Dawson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Spotlight Arts Collective 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Christopher Joyner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 9%

Aaron Kaplan - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 7%

Casandra McGirk - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

Thomas McMahon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

Matthew W. Surico - JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 5%

Tam Conseur - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 4%

Elliot Bell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - The Drama Group 3%

Ali Kordelewski - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Brian Rasmussen - TWIHARD: THE TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY - Otherworld Theatre 3%

Mark Miller-Cornejo - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Aaron Kaplan - ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY - Blank Theatre Company 3%

Abi Mogge and Rex Meyer - RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

John Feken - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 2%

Kitty Karn - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Kelly Fitzgerald - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 2%

Brady McNeil - SPRING AWAKENING - The Home Creative Co. 2%

Mary-Mitchell Campbell - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 2%

Carolyn Brady - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Bianca Pietro - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

Kevin Long - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Little Theatre On The Square 2%

Daven Taba - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Sharon Mason - GODSPELL - Beverly Theatre Guild 2%

Heidi Joosten - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 1%

Phil Videckis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 1%

Aaron Kaplan - THE MAD ONES - Blank Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

RENT - Elgin Community College 6%

THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 5%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 5%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music On Stage 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 4%

LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 3%

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 3%

RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - St james theatre 2%

NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

POOR PEOPLE! THE PARODY MUSICAL - Hell In A Handbag Productions 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Natural Talent Productions 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROF - Drury Lane Theatre 1%

THE FULL MONTY - Paramount Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 21%

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 10%

KARAOKE CHRISTMAS - Three Brothers Theatre 7%

BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 6%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 5%

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 5%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN'S GRAY HAIR - Elgin Fringe Festival 4%

BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE - The Impostors Theatre Company 3%

DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - The Factory Theater 3%

THE BEST DAMN THING - The Understudy 3%

STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 3%

THE HOUSE OF IDEAS - City Lit Theatre 3%

NEVER BETTER - Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre 2%

TURRET - A Red Orchid Theatre 2%

VIVA LA MORT - The Conspirators 2%

WELLS AND WELLES - Lucid Theater 2%

GODS & MONSTERS - Frame of Reference Productions 2%

THE O RING CYCLE - Top Banana 2%

GRIMM - Theatre Above the Law 2%

HIGHWAY PATROL - Goodman Theatre 2%

INTO THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 2%

INTO THE EARTH WITH YOU - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 2%

MUTED. - Red Theater 1%

CAVEMAN PLAY - Red Theater 1%

7 MINUTES TO LIVE - UNEXPECTEd Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Stephanie Mayer - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre 8%

Abriella Caravette - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 4%

Evandia Penix - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 4%

Brayden Follett - RENT - Elgin Community College 4%

Isabella Clutter - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 3%

Chanel Black - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 3%

Adam Schofield - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 3%

Adam Brett - ANYTHING GOES - Timber Lake Playhouse 2%

Rachel Arianna - TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 2%

Liane Williams - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN - The Drama Group 2%

Amelia Chavez - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Ashley Estrada - RENT - Elgin Community College 2%

Kelly Gabrielle Murphy - JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse 2%

Geon Ruffin - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Cosmo Coniglio - SPRING AWAKENING - Steel Beam Theatre 2%

Brian Cummins - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 2%

Nick LeMaster - SPRING AWAKENING - The Home Creative Co. 1%

P-Jay Adams - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Skokie Theatre 1%

Val Marie Black - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 1%

David Pfenninger - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theatre of Highland Park 1%

Amanda Donohoe - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 1%

RJ Cecott - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 1%

Adrian Aguilar - JERSEY BOYS - Mercury Theater Chicago 1%

Joshua Lindahl - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 1%

Bianca Pietro - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Theater for Charity 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Laurie Metcalf - LITTLE BEAR RIDE ROAD - Steppenwolf 6%

RJ Cecott - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 5%

Liam Pietrzyk - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 3%

Alicia Cuccia - QUARTET - The Drama Group 3%

Ashley Fox - HAMLET - Red Theater 3%

Blythe Schwaller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Stage Coach Players 2%

Tyler Szarabajka - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Regina Gadotti - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - The Drama Group 2%

Dana Delaney - HIGHWAY PATROL - Goodman Theatre 2%

James Lewis - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Tracey Lanman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre 121 2%

Drake St. Pierre - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Alex Benito Rodriguez - IN HIS HANDS - First Floor Theater 2%

Ayanna Bakari - PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

Alex George - COMMEDIA DIVINA: IT'S WORSE THAN THAT - The Conspirators 2%

Tamarus Harvell - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Scott Kelley - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Jocelyn Adamski - ART - Parker Players 2%

McKenna Lyons - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 1%

Zoe Maroko - PRELUDE TO A KISS - Theatre Above the Law 1%

Brian Plocharczyk - THE HOUSE OF IDEAS - City Lit Theatre 1%

Chuck Cairns - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 1%

Stewie Simons - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKKO'S NEST - Stage Coach Players 1%

Wai Yim - ZAC EFRON - Token Theatre 1%

Phillip Andrew Monnett - LIGHT SWITCH - Open Space Arts 1%



Best Play

THE OUTSIDERS - The Home Creative Co. 6%

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre 121 5%

THE HOT WING KING - Writer's Theatre 4%

RICHARD II - Circuit Theatre Company & Sandbox Theatre Collective 4%

THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 4%

NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 3%

THE AUDIENCE - Drury Lane Theatre 3%

DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

AMADEUS - Parker Players 2%

PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

NETWORK - Invictus Theatre 2%

QUARTET - The Drama Group 2%

NOISES OFF - Theater D 2%

STUPID F***ING BIRD - Bluebird Arts (Theater Wit) 2%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Beverly Arts Center 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 2%

THE BEST DAMN THING - The Understudy 2%

LIGHT SWITCH - Open Space Arts 1%

STOKELY: THE UNFINSHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 27%

RIGOLETTO - Lyric Opera of Chicago 23%

THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT - Lyric Opera of Chicago 15%

FIDELIO - Lyric Opera of Chicago 13%

CHAMPION - Lyric Opera of Chicago 11%

FUTURE PERFECT - Kehrein Center for the Arts 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carmen Turner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 10%

Tyler McMahon/Michael Behrens - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 7%

Derek Mclane - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 5%

Andrew Boyce - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 5%

Bob Knuth - JERSEY BOYS - Mercury Theater Chicago 3%

David Geinosky - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cutting Hall 3%

Michael Clack - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 3%

Valeriya Nedviga - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

Ann Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 3%

Jacqueline Schultz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 3%

Angela Weber Miller - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Theater Wit 3%

Mike Groark - RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

Emily Douville, Dan McHugh & Ray Harris - AMADEUS - Parker Players 3%

Russ Hoganson - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN - The Drama Group 2%

Eric Luchen - DEATHTRAP - BrightSide Theatre 2%

Ann Davis - BRIGADOON - Music Theater Works 2%

Bob Knuth - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Mercury Theater Chicago 2%

Margaret Nikoleit - THE MOUSETRAP - Theatre of Western Springs 2%

Jeffrey D. Kmiec - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Paramount Theatre 2%

Ben Lipinski - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theater Works 2%

Todd Rosenthal - NOISES OFF - Steppenwolf Theatre 2%

Todd Rosenthal - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre 2%

Chris Broom - ALABAMA STORY - Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co 2%

G. Max Maxin IV - THE HOUSE OF IDEAS - CityLit Theater 2%

Steven Meerdink - CABARET - Stage Coach Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Smith - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Little Theatre On The Square 7%

Ron Edwards/Dave Martin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 6%

Angela Joy Baldesare - WOLVES - Redtwist Theatre 5%

Mark Hunyard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 5%

Peter Hylenski - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 5%

Michael Patrick - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park 5%

Ron Edwards - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Drama Group 5%

Evan Lyons - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 4%

Ben Braun - NUNSENSE - Three Brothers Theatre 4%

Stephanie Farina - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Drury Lane Theatre 4%

Forrest Gregor - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Music Theater Works 4%

Paul Watson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Stage Coach Players 3%

Matt Reich - ALICE BY HEART - Kokandy Productions 3%

Matthew R. Chase - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Music Theater Works 3%

Chris Tumblin - AVENUE Q - Williams Street Rep 3%

Willow James - STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 2%

Ethan Korvne - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 2%

Lee Kinney - THE AUDIENCE - Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Willow James - THE HOT WING KING - Writer's Theatre 2%

Emily Hayman - PRO-AM - First Floor Theater 2%

Dan Poppen - MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN - Trap Door Theatre 2%

Brandon Reed - PROOF - Bluebird Arts (at Theater Wit) 2%

Matthew R. Chase - CAROUSEL - Music Theater Works 2%

Sebby Woldt - HAMLET - Red Theater 2%

Brandon Reed - PRIMARY TRUST - The Goodman 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Darby Whitmore - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre 6%

Emma Froeschle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 4%

Aaron Mann - LES MISERABLES - Uptown Music Theatre of Highland Park 4%

Alex Garcia - RENT - Elgin Community College 4%

Alec Brandl - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 4%

Abigail Brock - ALL SHOOK UP - Summer Place Theatre 3%

Anaya Evans - RENT - Stage Coach Players 3%

Anne Arza - CINDERELLA - St james theatre 3%

Nailah Brooks - NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Cosmo Coniglio - TWIHARD - Otherworld Theatre 2%

Kaliegh Ferguson - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre 2%

Angel Mirkov - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group 2%

Aidan Leake - THE MAD ONES - Blank Theatre Company 2%

Hope Cooney - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 2%

Annie Beaubien - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Surging Films & Theatrics 1%

Maggie Mckay - GUYS AND DOLLS - RVC Starlight Theatre 1%

Victoria Rusniak - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Group 1%

Andrew Pappas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Drama Group 1%

Alicia Berneche - ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY - Blank Theatre Company 1%

Ericka Grace Pugliese - WEST SIDE STORY - Summer Place Theatre 1%

Christopher Sieber - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 1%

Meghan Kessel - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - BrightSide Theatre 1%

Parker Valek - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - The Joliet Drama Guild 1%

Miles Kolby Meador - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Natural Talent Productions 1%

Michelle Williams - DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dean Papadopoulos - THE MOUSETRAP - Theater of Western Springs 10%

Vanessa Abron - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center 7%

Alana Arenas - PURPOSE - Steppenwolf Theatre 5%

Allison Fradkin - BIRTHDAY CANDLES - Theatre of Western Springs 3%

Nick LeMaster - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 3%

Kelsey Lessieg - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

Jamie McCalister - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 2%

Andrew Kleopfer - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Jake Harrison Murphy - AMADEUS - Parker Players 2%

Ash Joy - BENEATH THE WILLOW TREE - Pulse Theatre Chicago 2%

Clark Cheatham - THE OUTSIDERS - Independent Players 2%

RJ Cecott - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - The Riverfront Playhouse 2%

Stephen Pickering - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN'S GRAY HAIR - Elgin Fringe Festival 2%

Ashli Rene Funches - NATIVE SON - Lifeline Theatre 2%

Gina Sanfilippo - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - The Riverfront Playhouse 2%

Zachary Linnert - THE NORMAL HEART - Redtwist Theatre 2%

Anna Ciolino - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Gwydion Theatre Company 2%

Brittany Ellis - DIE HARD 4 YOUR LUV - Factory Theater 1%

John Drea - LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD - Steppenwolf Theatre 1%

DeeDee Batteast - STOKELY: THE UNFINISHED REVOLUTION - Court Theatre 1%

Bob Pries - STUPID F***ING BIRD - Bluebird Arts (Theater Wit) 1%

Brian Parry - NOISES OFF - Theater D 1%

Nathaniel Kohlmeir - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Beverly Arts Center 1%

Charles Schoenerr - MOONLIGHT & MAGNOLIAS - Elgin Theatre Company 1%

Jasmine Robertson - BEYOND THE GARDEN GATE - The Impostors Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre 19%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - The Drama Group 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Drury Lane Theatre 9%

THE LIGHTENING THIEF - Skokie Theatre 8%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre 7%

CINDERELLA - St James theatre 7%

JUNIE B. JONES - Timber Lake Playhouse 6%

DRAGON’S LOVE TACO’S - Big Noise Theatre 6%

FINDING NEMO - Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 5%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theater 5%

ME...JANE - Deerfield Family Theater 4%

ROBIN HOOD - Three Brothers Theatre 3%

THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA - The Little Theatre On The Square 3%

CINDERELLA, REALLY! - Citadel Theatre 3%

TODDLER HIKING CLUB: AN IMAGINATIVE NATURE WALK - Kerfuffle 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

RVC Starlight Theatre 11%

Paramount Theatre 7%

The Drama Group 6%

Goodman Theater 4%

Lyric Opera of Chicago 4%

Timber Lake Playhouse 3%

Stage Coach Players 3%

Summer Place Theatre 2%

Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre 2%

Drury Lane Theatre 2%

Theatre of Western Springs 2%

The Goodman 2%

Three Brothers Theatre 2%

Chicago Shakespeare Theater 2%

Music On Stage 2%

Raue Center For The Arts 2%

Surging Films & Theatrics 2%

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association 2%

PrideArts 2%

Up and Coming 2%

The Home Creative Co. 2%

BrightSide Theatre 2%

Steppenwolf Theatre 1%

Otherworld Theater 1%

Cutting Hall 1%



Comments