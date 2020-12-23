Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Chicago! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Chicago: Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket - 2019 21%



HAMILTON

12%

LITTLE MERMIAD

11%

- CIBC theatre - 2020- big deal productions - 2018

Costume Design of the Decade

Patty Halajian - 1776 - Madkap Productions - 2019 32%

Patty Halajian - MARY POPPINS - deerfield family theatre - 2015 16%

Patty Halajian - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 14%



Dancer Of The Decade

Maria Blanco - IN THE HEIGHTS - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2020 28%

Dave Lemrise - MARY POPPINS - Deerfield Family theater - 2015 25%

Anne Arza - 9 TO 5 - Tesseract Theatre - 2014 13%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Corbin Eaton - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2020 18%

Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 18%

Steve Calzaretta - OLIVER - Music on Stage - 2013 14%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Julie Price - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Palatine Park District - 2015 31%

Derke Dillon - SEDGEWICK STORIES - Tesseract theatre - 2019 22%

Barbara J. Anderson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2016 11%



Favorite Social Media

Music on stage 24%

Drury Lane 18%

Theater Nebula 17%



Lighting Design Of The Decade

Alex Kinaokowski - LITTLE MERMAID - BIG DEAL PRODUCTIONS - 2018 29%

Corey Castillo - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 28%

Alex Kinaokowski - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 27%



Original Script Of The Decade

Marc Ross - SEDGEWICK STOREIS - Tesseract theatre - 2019 29%

Nelson Diaz-Marcano - REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2019 19%

Beth George - SCROOGE - white pines dinner theater - 2016 15%



Performer Of The Decade

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 19%

Robert Morvay - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 17%

Larry Miller - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - mt morris performing arts - 2018 12%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 25%

IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 20%

HAMILTON - CIBC Theater - 2020 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 18%

SEGEWICK STORIES - TEsseract Theatre - 2019 14%

THE NORMAL HEART - Timeline - 2013 9%



Set Design Of The Decade

Frank Roberts - MY FAIR LADY - Music on Stage - 2018 25%

david Geinosky - SHREK - St james theater - 2019 18%

Nicholas Schwartz - REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 18%



Sound Design of the Decade

Mike Patrick - LITTEL MERMAID - Big Deal Productions - 2018 39%

Bob Boxer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Citadel Theatre - 2011 19%

Paul Edwards - HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - City Lit - 2013 19%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Citadel 12%

Golden ticket 11%

Goodman Theatre 11%

